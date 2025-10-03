Buy this amazing book. ISBN 10: 1532830130. https://brocodeofsaudiculture.wordpress.com

CAME ACROSS THIS AMAZING TOME in the English language section of my local second-hand bookstore. There’s only one such outlet in this sleepy Mediterranean town and its foreign language book collection is quite thin. Still, one occasionally encounters the odd treasure.

“Writings about Saudi culture tend to be too serious; however, this publication is meant not to be taken too seriously. It is written mostly on the toilet, and is likewise meant to be read on the toilet.” (Author)

The humour reminded me of my old Muslim BFF.

But first, some thoughts on subject matter.