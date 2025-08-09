“Recognizing Palestine is like giving Jeffrey Dahmer a Michelin star because he made something in the kitchen.” - Yonah E

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Pedro Sanchez, Marc Carney, and the Pope are cooking up something in the kitchen, a dish so nauseating that it’s guaranteed to make their constituents even sicker than they already are.

Why are they doing this? Because these narcissistic psychopaths are terrified of losing the Muslim vote in upcoming elections, while the more Muslims they import, the more terrified they become. Like drug addiction, they just can’t kick the habit.

These demented, spoiled children refuse to renounce their mistakes and learn from bad behaviour. Instead, they smash their own toys, shit in their beds, then burn the family house down.

Macron has not only acknowledged a non-existent Palestinian state, he has invited all Gazans to emigrate to France.

Did he call a plebiscite first? No.

Did he ask France’s 440,000 Jewish citizens for their opinion? No.

Did he ask France’s six million Muslim citizens if they would accept two million poorly educated, hatred-driven Gazans whom no Arab-Muslim nation will accept? No.

Did he ask the French Ministry of Economics and Finance if the country’s social safety net could support two million more welfare recipients without collapsing? No.

Did he ask French Catholics if they want see Notre Dame burned again?

Does Macron want armed conflict between warring Islamic factions and ordinary French men and women inside his borders?

Probably, he does. Every national leader longs to be a wartime president, and civil war is better than no war. Never is a society more focused than when it’s at war, even with itself. Cannibalism often accompanies civil war as starving populations reach for the nearest comestibles

Emmanuel Macron and Jeffrey Dahmer have something important in common besides being card-carrying members of the Cannibal Cooking Club, metaphorically speaking, of course. Macron not only eats his own countrymen for breakfast, he’s deaf to their cries for mercy.

He’s also blind to history.