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I WAS COMPOSING A CUTE ESSAY on the birds and the bees for a sister publication called Misogyny Central but changed my mind.

Those Facts of Life will have to come later, after we crawl out from under the buttocks of our elected officials, AKA the U.S. Congress.

Fact Number One: The fastest route to riches is election to the U.S. Congress

American political campaign contributions are the highest in the world and American elections the most expensive. These are actually two inseparable sub-facts.

There’s also a third sub-fact that needs no fact checking. The fastest route to personal enrichment is election to the US Congress.

Read about it here: