Image by Pexels from Pixabay

By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

MEDIUM READERS MAY RECALL the harrowing experience that brought me dangerously close to becoming a eunuch. Unfortunately, I got kicked off Medium so that article won’t be available.

Like Henry Miller, the ‘gangster author’ and lover of Anaïs Nin (one should be so lucky), I could have been the infamous ‘gelded author’ of social media fame. Thankfully, it was not meant to be, although better writers than myself have traded their cojones for $$, figuratively speaking.

What puzzles me are all those men quite willing to be gelded by their controlling and less-than-honest wives. We’re not talking hen-pecked, or pussy-whipped here. We’re talking about going under the knife.

Oh, the pain…the pain!

I was chatting with a colleague who’d recently reunited with an old flame, describing my eye operation during which the surgeon asked me which eye I wanted him to operate on. Everyone has their own horror story, so he launched into his.

We’d had the same conversation pre-pandemic, but in reverse. At that time, he reported they’d separated because the aforementioned old flame wanted to make a baby with him. But that wasn’t the whole story.

A decade earlier, after 16 years of marriage and two kids, his then-wife had decided that he needed a vasectomy, before leaving him for another, as yet unaltered, male companion. Being a loving husband unsuspecting of infidelity, he deferred to her needs and dutifully made an appointment for the day surgery.

Now, normally the groin area is anaesthetized to render the procedure relatively painless, a couple of small incisions, some snips and snaps, and you’re out of there. But not this time.

Doctors often have lines of patients waiting in the wings and, since they get paid according to throughput, they tend to rush things along. My colleague’s half-vasectomy was the most painful thing he’d ever experienced because the hurried doctor had not allowed the local anaesthetic time to take effect before plunging in the knife. Half finished, he was suddenly called away to assist the ER team in dealing with some serious auto accident victims and left my patient friend half-neutered, writhing in agony on the table. Three hours later, the doctor returned to complete the procedure, this time taking more care with the freezing.

The reason he later broke up with the girlfriend wasn’t that he didn’t want any more kids. It was that he couldn’t make any.

Not his girlfriend but pretty damned close. Image by Nathanel Love from Pixabay

When I saw the woman’s photo, I knew he’d made a huge mistake. She was educated, had a very good job with tenure, and money was no problem. Intelligent, hardworking, and beautiful. Theirs had been a potential long-term relationship when her biological clock sounded the ‘now or never’ gong. After he left her and moved abroad (yes, it was that intense), she rushed out and had an affair just to get impregnated. The relationship with the father of her child turned into a complete train wreck.

Apparently, my colleague has stepped back in to pick up the pieces. It’s about love, after all.