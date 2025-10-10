HOW DOES AN ASPIRING POLITICIAN with a negative net worth when elected to the House or Senate come out a billionaire only four years later?

It’s shocking that more Americans aren’t asking that question.

While it’s true that many of our Congresspersons were born into wealth or somehow earned enormous sums before running for office, it’s also guaranteed that one goes in poor and comes out rich.

What we mean by One Percenters is the relatively small number of wealthy individuals who control 42% of the nation’s wealth. We call them “Rich People.”