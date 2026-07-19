From the recovered letters of Inésa Martín Naranjo as read to her Aunt Flora by Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, Duchess of Alba.

Monday 19 January 1941

Dear Aunt Flora,

It rained last night. I know because I heard the water dripping outside the bars of the tiny opening to the patio outside the prison where so many have met their end. At midnight, the rain poured in torrents but became gentler with the dawn. Yet, in spite of this natural phenomenon that usually comforts me, I slept badly. I am not well. It seems that their God opens up the night sky so the rain may cleanse the blood from the pavement, then next day they resume their infernal programme of killing, a geografía imaginaria a-la-Bosch that has become my reality.

I find myself among persons with whom I have nothing in common, each awaiting his or her turn against the wall where without any doubt my own life will finish. I listen to their sighs of despair and their final cries as the choir of rifles, or sometimes a single voice issuing from the executioner’s pistol, terminates their sufferings. It’s already two years since I’ve enjoyed the everyday sounds of normal life or that even a single ray of sunlight has penetrated these walls to touch my pallid skin or warm the damp floor of this barren cell. I thank these perverse demigods for the paper and pencil they gave me so that I might write my confession that, so far, I have not been able to do, because I don’t feel guilty of any crime or need to repent anything. I am inside a tunnel without exit.

I include some pencil sketches for you proving that I’m still alive. If by some miracle I one day find myself in the street outside, I will hasten directly to the nearest post office and send them to you, address unknown. Until then I must keep these communications hidden inside my gown and every time the authorities come to collect my confession I ask them for more paper because my history of crimes is very long, which is what pleases them. They claim the charges against me include ‘military uprising against the state,’ which seems funny. But here nobody is laughing.

Con mucho amor y cariño,

Inésa Martín Naranjo

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