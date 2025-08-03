THE RESEMBLANCE OF TODAY’S RADICAL ISLAMISTS to Hitler’s Nazis of the 1920’s-40’s is kind of a slam-dunk.

It’s an easy connection to make; perhaps too easy, which is why we refuse to make it.

Eighty years after the demise of the Third Reich, the name “Adolph Hitler” is still a household word. But has anyone ever heard of Sayyid Qutb, pronounced “koo-toob,” like YouTube, only not so accessible or nearly as entertaining?

Sayyid Qutb Ibrahim Husayn Shadhili (1906-1966) was an Egyptian intellectual who earned the title “Father of Jihad.” Like Hitler, he was a staunch anti-Semite who published a book called “Our Struggle Against the Jews,” a venomous tome that continues to infuse and inspire today’s Islamic anti-Semitism, while his flood of writings justifies the atrocities attributed to ISIS and other terrorist groups targeting Western culture generally and Jews in particular.

Like Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” which continues as a best-seller around the world, Qutb’s writings encourage the Muslim world’s young and restless to pursue revolution, much in the way the medieval robber barons, and Muhammed himself, urged masses of rootless mercenaries to rape and plunder, all in the name of religion, naturally.

He was such a shit disturber, in fact, that an Egyptian tribunal sentenced him to death by hanging in 1966, thereby creating a martyr and patron saint for the cause of Islamic terrorism in the world. Had the Germans done the same with Hitler, history may have turned out quite differently.

Like many religious leaders, Qutb’s opinions concerning the decadence of Western culture were already formed even before he set foot outside Egypt. In 1948, he went to the United States to study American culture first hand but only managed to ignore what was healthy, attractive, and positive while fixating on those elements specifically offensive to his own interpretation of the Koran and Islamic values.

He was appalled that American men and women managed to communicate openly and without undue social restrictions or penalties. He was offended by bad haircuts. He hated apple pie. Worst of all, Qutb condemned the relaxed sexuality of American women and girls:

“The American girl is well acquainted with her body's seductive capacity. She knows it lies in the face, and in expressive eyes, and thirsty lips. She knows seductiveness lies in the round breasts, the full buttocks, and in the shapely thighs, sleek legs – and she shows all this and does not hide it.”

Like Hitler, Qutb remained a bachelor simply because he could never find a woman pure enough to meet his high standards. Perhaps he did eventually get his seventy-two virgins after being hung in Cairo in 1966, but that’s another story. Like Adolph Hitler, Sayyid Qutb spent a few years in prison in his own country for acting on his ideas. And once again like Hitler, Qutb's ideas, refined and expounded in writing during his prison stay, continue to inspire hatred and provoke havoc in the world at large. Like the jihadi’s study of Qutb’s rants, the neo-Nazi movement’s bible is still Mein Kampf.