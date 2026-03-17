La Gracia, Julio Romero de Torres, 1915.

This is Part Five in a series on contemporary Spain.

THE MOST NOTEWORTHY THING about the south of Spain (Andalusia, Costa del Sol, Costa de la Luz, Balearic Islands) is that it’s overrun with foreigners. Marbella is practically a British overseas colony.

And you know what that means. Colonialism = BAD!

In the case of European holiday makers it isn’t bad. They bring money and money means employment for locals.

But in the case of thousands of African migrants arriving on the beaches each day, it is bad. Different demographic, different outcomes.

This is Barcelona in March 2026. Imagine this crowd armed with automatic rifles and explosives. It’s coming, as sure as night follows day. Many have ISIS and Boko Haram training and experience.

These military age Muslim migrants are sending a clear message to the Spanish people, as if they needed a reminder of the tens of thousands raped and murdered by over 70,000 Muslim mercenaries imported by General Franco during the Spanish Civil War (1936-39). The horrors are still within living memory.

Seventy thousand? Pedro Sanchez’s government has just welcomed a half million military age Muslims into the country; 65,000 more arrive every year.

But, hey. Whatever could go wrong!

Most of the 500,000 migrants whose status the Spanish government is normalizing don’t fit any of the above categories. They have merely arrived on the beaches in a massive seaborne invasion. Source: Pew Research

The Sanchez government has decided to award the invaders with full residence status leading to the importation of entire migrant families (family reunification), then EU citizenship after five years. The vast majority are poorly educated and without marketable skills in a Spain that’s already suffering serious unemployment and underemployment, especially amongst the 16-35 age group (i.e., military age). According to recent studies (too many to cite in a brief essay), immigrants to the European Union have each brought six to twelve additional family members into a host country, many of whom aren’t related by blood and don’t qualify at all.

Yeah, that’s fraud. But WTF. It’s not as if everyone isn’t doing it.

Look at Minneapolis and tell me that everything in that picture is A-Okay. Then tell me why Spain is on track to import millions of Africans. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) married her own brother to get him an immigrant visa to the USA; not to mention that annoying $9 billion (or is it $19 billion) in government fraud happening in her constituency.

The USA is supposed to be a squeaky clean place where justice is swift (not). Imagine what these folks can accomplish in Spain whose political class isn’t exactly known for clean hands.

Rapes in Spain have tripled during the last five years, attributable to the corresponding spike in illegal immigration. Over 50 percent of women murdered in Spain are killed by North Africans (mainly Moroccans), although Muslims represent only 2.6 percent of total population.

Migrants are responsible for a troubling spike in sexual assaults throughout the EU and UK, while some 65% remain on welfare benefits after decades, up to 85% in some areas. Second and third generations fail to assimilate, but after “finding their faith” proceed to plant bombs in public spaces and carry out shootings and sword attacks on Christians and Jews, as per the Quran.

Why is it always the Muslims?

A better question is why would Spaniards want that for their country? Do they want the affluent British vacationers to boycott their lovely resorts that are becoming less and less safe? If you’ve ever sunned yourself on the beach at Cadiz or elsewhere along the Costa de la Luz while rubber boats filled with military age African males make landfall, their occupants scrambling across the sand and into the adjacent city (upsetting your beach umbrella while eyeballing your topless self), you know what we’re implying. There are other more secure vacation spots to choose from.

I’m thinking Israel this year. I’d rather dodge incoming missiles. At least the Israelis have defensible borders.

I’ll predict that it’s only a matter of time before discount air travel collapses under the weight of Islamist terror attacks. Why it hasn’t happened yet is anyone’s guess. $15 seats from London to Malaga? To Marbella? To Benidorm? Any takers?

A tumbling real estate market

Punta Umbria is among the most beautiful and inviting beachfront communities in the entire world. Apartments and houses there normally rent for around 1,000 to 1,500 euros per week from June through August. Property values hover around 2,500 euros per square meter, dropping as the migrant phenomenon unfolds.

The problem is that a significant number of mostly ground floor apartments and freestanding vacation homes and chalets have been broken into and occupied by African migrants. Due to the impossibility of evicting squatters under existing Spanish law (enacted in response to widespread homelessness during the long-running dictatorship), these illegally occupied properties have plummeted in value.

More and more properties are being offered for sale at deep discounts on condition that 1) the buyer cannot inspect the interior before purchase, and 2) the problem of taking possession reverts to the buyer. In practice, it requires years, if not decades, for a Spanish tribunal to approve any landlord’s eviction plea and allow remedial action; therefore, these illegally occupied spaces, mostly along the coast but increasingly inland, are impossible to sell. Rental income is lost. The result is that wary property owners are bricking in windows and installing heavy steel security doors on unoccupied homes, especially during the off-season.

The Spanish housing market faces two serious threats, one a major dumpster fire, the other smouldering but soon to flame out of control.

First is the explosion of “Airbnb” style tourist suites in all major and minor Spanish cities and towns. While discount air travel has boosted tourism revenues throughout the country, the consequence for residents is a deficit of long-term rental housing and steeply rising real estate prices across the board. Spaniards cannot afford to rent or purchase their own homes due to the rapid conversion of existing stocks for tourist use. The national and provincial governments have done little or nothing to slow the juggernaut.

Second is the tsunami of illegal migrants taking possession of holiday homes and ground floor apartments in the off-season. They cut through security bars with hacksaws then simply move in. Owners can do nothing to stop or evict the intruders except to hire gangs of thugs acting as eviction agents. This is, in fact, the status quo in Johannesburg, South Africa, where landlords contract criminal gangs, and even some legit security firms, to evict illegal occupants and take back their property by force. For a fee, of course.

So yeah. Import the Third World, become the Third World.

La Costa de la Luz. Image source: climatestotravel.com

Especially along the Costa de la Luz, drug smuggling goes hand-in-hand with illegal migration, the drug runners landing their craft at night along deserted beaches, the migrants during daylight. There is evidence that drug smuggling is aided and abetted by police. The migrants have nothing to fear from drug smugglers or the police. They simply trudge over to the nearest beach community, find an unoccupied and unsurveilled vacation home or apartment, then move in.

Their stay going forward is paid for by the Spanish taxpayer.

Of course, every dark cloud has a silver lining, at least for the invaders. Now that most will be legalized, they will have free shelter for their families in houses and apartments that normally rent for 1,000 euros and more per week during summer months, money taken straight out of property owners’ pockets. Or they can move into cushy hotels that ordinary Spaniards cannot afford, eat their meals free, chat on their free mobile phones, and spend money on their government funded cash cards. Also, they get free healthcare and host of other perks. And, of course, free sex.

Say what?

It’s a sad fact that most rapes and sexual molestation are not reported. Those migrants who do miraculously find themselves before a judge, are coached to fall back on a tried-and-true defence, i.e., that they didn’t know that rape was a crime in this country. Sympathetic Woke-Left judges who seem to dominate European judiciaries these days routinely dismiss such cases or let the perpetrator off with a mild slap on the wrist but rarely any jail time. To do jail time, a migrant needs to commit another rape-adjacent crime such as murder or at least aggravated assault and battery.

If you’ve ever seen a dwelling after migrants have occupied it (as I have), you will understand why it’s more economical and far less frustrating for owners to unload them at bargain basement prices and move on. The resale value of the property rarely justifies the extensive repairs needed to make it habitable again.

No wonder there are so many illegally occupied properties on the market these days, thanks to Pedro Sanchez and the Socialist Workers Party. Spain’s Costa de la Luz is only spitting distance from North Africa (31 kilometres from Tangier) and rapidly becoming colonized. It’s a slam dunk.

Playing the race card

Has anyone noticed that Spaniards are a swarthy race?

The Spanish gene pool is history’s attestation to multiculturalism imposed by the sword: Phoenicians, Tartessians, Romans, Visigoths, North Africans. That attractive “white” girl with the nice suntan could pass for Black anyplace in the USA as per the One-Drop Rule. So, let’s not call Spaniards racist when they shout that they want to deport all undocumented migrants back across the straits. It wouldn’t take much effort, just some hefty barges towed by a frigate. All done within a week.

Sadly, that isn’t going to happen.

Nobody - least of all Pedro Sanchez & Company - is considering the broader picture. A country without borders cannot maintain its sovereignty. Britain is a prime example, France and Germany close behind. Sweden? Gone. Italy? Already lost.

Can I have my country back?

NO! You can’t.

Ask the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Español or PSOE) where the money will come from to deport 500,000 illegal migrants, all unemployable, sucking up already meagre welfare budgets, and engaging in street crime on an unprecedented scale. Not to mention the hidden agenda: re-establish the Caliphate in “Al Andaluz” (i.e. throughout the Iberian Peninsula).

Meanwhile, the Spanish navy, coast guard, and national police enjoy bloated budgets while doing absolutely nothing to stop the boats. They could have turned those high speed rubber landing craft back to Tunisia, but instead they just watch them land. Intervening on behalf of public safety is not in their scope of work.

Italy is even worse. So, here’s a tip: don’t bother to call Spanish or Italian police, regardless of the emergency. We witnessed an attempted rape of a white woman by Moroccan men under our balcony in this lovely Mediterranean town, called police twice, but nobody showed up. They don’t care. Perhaps like British police, they’re complicit in the rape gangs. Just saying.

Form your own conclusions, but don’t venture into the streets after dark unless accompanied by a burly male or maybe a very butch female. It’s that bad. You’ll encounter more Africans in our little Italian town than native Italians. Soon they’ll run their own candidate for mayor. Then it’s Minneapolis all over again.

Getting off on a tangent, but hey. It’s that kind of topic. People have some pretty strong emotions around being invaded by folks who think it’s okay to rape and kill them.

At least somebody has a game plan

ISIS has a game plan and they’ve not been shy about publicizing it. A worrisome proportion of these migrants are ISIS trained or have significant experience and links with terror groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Boko Haram. The reconquest of Al Andaluz is at the top of their bucket list.

The only thing the Sanchez government can do (or is willing to do) is regularize the status of all migrants which can only mean that arrivals by rubber boat from Tunisia and across the Pyrenees from France will in future increase geometrically. And why not? There’s nothing to discourage the newcomers.

Reality check: Socialism (remember: Spanish Socialist Workers Party?) works only until it runs out of other people’s money and Spain is already deeply in debt. It cannot afford to support millions of African imports without education or marketable skills.

During the early 1960s, Spain’s trade credits with the USA were secured by shipping tons of re-minted gold bullion to Fort Knox as collateral for loans, the money of which was spent decades ago, before EU money made Spanish politicians’ eyes pop. That gold was pried from the mouths of dead Jews at Auschwitz-Berkenau, Treblinka, Bergen-Belsen and other Nazi extermination camps, traded to Generalissimo Franco for wolframite, the mineral from which tungsten is extracted for use in artillery projectiles and tank armour. Spain is like everybody’s ethically challenged Uncle Albert, just a few bucks short each month but always on the cusp of that elusive big win.

While handing legal status to a half million military age migrant males may ingratiate these future voters to the PSOE, it does nothing to satisfy the average Spaniard’s wish to not become a satellite of Mecca like every other impoverished Muslim country. Or the United Kingdom. Or France. Or Germany. Or Italy. It won’t take much for Spain to join the Third World. It’s already almost there.

Spain never deserved European Union Membership

Like Greece, Spain’s initial bid to participate in the European economic community was sketchy at best.

Historically speaking, the country’s cheeky leadership insisted that Spain would not become an EU-dependancy, sucking up loans it could never repay. But that’s exactly what it did.

The country went on a spending spree with EU money, with new highway construction becoming an easy source of revenue for construction firms that materialized out of nowhere. For only one example, there are two spanking new super-highways connecting Seville to Madrid. One free, the other a toll road. Which do you think most motorists and commercial vehicles take?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, thousands of teenagers quit school to work 10-euros-per-hour, unskilled jobs pushing wheelbarrows around construction sites: new industrial parks that never attracted occupants and have since become ghost towns, highways to nowhere. With money burning holes in their pockets, they bought new cars and married, having abandoned education.

In 1995, Seville threw a gala worlds fair that stuffed local politicians’ Swiss bank accounts with public money via construction and services contract kickbacks. Thirty years later, much of the Expo site remains a mouldering, unsightly ruin along the Guadalquivir River, while crumbling Expo-driven municipal infrastructure development, such as the promenade along Calle Torneo, have needed rebuilding due to the shabby quality of the original construction.

The boys who quit school to work construction jobs in those years are now in their forties with three or more dependent kids (the economically challenged tend to reproduce at an inspired rate), without skills, unemployable and suffering crippling credit card debt and other pressures. Many of their current and ex-wives are welfare recipients.

Especially in Andalusia, whose politicians siphoned off much of the EU loan money, people will tell you that it’s quite impossible to find a good tradesperson to execute even the simplest of tasks. Why? Because all those unemployable men have visited the local Bricomart (equivalent to Home Depot) and purchased a set of (carpenter’s, plumber’s, electrician’s) tools (made in China) but without the requisite training or skill sets, and joined the ranks of the self-employed, here known as the “Autonomo.”

Due to a huge influx of immigrants from Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, Philippines, and other former Spanish colonies, who receive preferential treatment by immigration and citizenship services, IKEA and other outlets find a ready source of cheap, but poorly trained, installation labour for their systems in customers’ homes. Some require that the customer pay the installer separately. The installer accepts only cash. It’s easy for employers to find a “peon.”

You probably know where this is going. Nobody is paying their fair share of taxes, not if they can help it, anyway. So, who is going to support the 65,000 African migrants who pour into the country each and every year?

The saving grace here is that the Peruvians and Bolivians and Mexicans and Filippinos are all Christians and therefore assimilate quite easily into the dominant culture. So do a handful of African Christians, mostly from Nigeria, who are generally law abiding, hard working, and strive to educate their children.

The population of Spain is currently around 2.6 percent Muslim, mostly centred in the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. These Spanish citizens have been a plus for society, unlike France where a half century of Muslim immigration from Algeria, Syria, and elsewhere have delivered the country to the brink of economic and social ruin. Nowhere in France is safe. Church burnings are almost a daily occurrence.

Spanish towns have at least one church on every block, sometimes two. Like a kid in a candy store, what a boon for the apprentice jihadi!

Spaniards also love to congregate in their plazas, bars, restaurants, and night clubs. What easy targets for the pious suicide bomber.

So, let’s repeat the question: why is it always the Muslims?

And one more thing. Spanish women are relatively well educated, even by European standards. Their mothers and grandmothers survived the “Black Years” of Francoism during which many girls were denied education. Having worked in Spanish mines for almost two decades, I got to know illiterate village women of my own age. You get to know coworkers’ families who eventually share their personal histories of suffering, if only in whispers. Outside the major cities, it isn’t unusual to encounter women born in the 1940s, or even later, who cannot read or write.

Once ISIS realizes its dream of reconquering Al Andaluz, here’s what’s in store for Spanish women:

This is what America spent $2.2 trillion on a fruitless 20-year war in the Middle East to achieve: institutionalized abuse of women.

Does anyone think that Americans, or any feminist group, will care if Spanish women are reduced to the condition of illiterate, walking tents? They didn’t care about Iranian women, for just one example.

So long as America retains its military installations on Spanish soil, it won’t give a rat’s culo about conditions for local men and women under the re-established Cordoba Caliphate. Think Guantanamo. Yes, an Islamized Spain (like Cuba and Saudi Arabia and Qatar) will still feature American military installations. It’s one of the mysteries and marvels of our modern age.

And what of the Jews? Every analysis of the sorry state of the world leads to the Jews, right?

To be candid, most Spaniards are notorious anti-Semites, though more low-key than American bigots. Perhaps it has something to do with the Catholic Church’s insistence on First Century complicity in deicide? Perhaps nobody told them that Jesus was a Jewish rabbi and that the Romans did it. Sadly, truth doesn’t fly as fast and as far as lies and innuendo.

Once Pedro Sanchez’s 500,000 migrants are legalized and bring over their extended families, Spanish Jews will have this to look forward to:

Like we said: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Further reading: