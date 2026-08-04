Julio Romero De Torres, 1929.

AFTER THE CIVIL WAR OF 1936-39, Spanish society was disarmed. The country now has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the entire world. That’s how dictatorships (1939-75) ensure their longevity. No Second Amendment rights.

What the events of July - August 2026, in Ceuta and Melilla have demonstrated is that invaders don’t need arms and ammunition to take over a country. They just need numbers. The AK-47s and explosives come later.

At the same time, Spanish governmental agents: Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil, Policía Local, as well as nefarious other entities charged with spy-catching and the suppression of dissent (more on them later), are armed to the teeth. Then, there are the Armed Forces, mired in a mythical legacy that unravelled with the loss of Cuba, the Philippines, and every remaining portion of its former colonial empire except the Canary Islands, Ceuta, and Melilla on the North African Coast.

Because Spaniards are forbidden to possess firearms (except hunting rifles and shotguns under strict conditions) the owners and employees of this tapas bar must endure the kind of abuse that characterizes the exploding migrant crisis.

The fellow behind the bar is telephoning police but they are unlikely to respond.

Spanish police tend to avoid confrontation whenever possible, so perhaps that’s why they opened the gates to the Ceuta invaders. I lived for 15 years in Spain while working in its mines. Called police at 3 am to report two Moroccans molesting a screaming white girl in the street beneath my balcony. The dispatcher demanded a description of the victim’s clothing and a rundown of what the assailants were doing to her. What exactly does a rape-in-progress look like, anyway? Do they not teach that at the police academy? Is there a police academy?

I insisted they dispatch a patrol car, but to my knowledge it never arrived. Dumber than a sack of hammers. Now, how do you say that in Spanish?

The worse-for-wear woman escaped during the intervention but I’ve seen this happen in various forms over the years consistent with the influx of both Muslim tourists and African migrants. Groups of Arab men rent an Airbnb then head for the “ocio” (recreation) zones where young people congregate in bars. I’ve watched them dragging inebriated young women back to the tourist suite, sometimes physically forcing them inside, but I refuse to intervene. If parents don’t know or care where their daughters are at night, then risking life and limb to safeguard their virtue is way above my pay grade.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Workers Party’s deficit of integrity, open borders and disastrous foreign policy, rabid anti-Semitism, and general lack of concern for public safety ensures that video after troubling video will find its way into social media. X is already overwhelmed with this kind of ad hoc war reporting while the mainstream media pretends the only thing newsworthy is Betis versus Real Madrid.

According to Spain’s highest ranking government official, the videos you are seeing in this essay are all fake.

In response to the Ceuta invasion, Prime Minister Sánchez publicly blamed Israel before uploading his summer music playlist, which says volumes about the Spanish mentality these days. The curious thing is that if you utter the word “Franco,” polite conversation reverts to whispers, a half century after the dictator’s death. Mention the word “Sánchez” and the opposite occurs. Everyone seems to hate him. They love to point out how his wife Begoña Gómez earned her spurs in Madrid’s the red light district and how his brother is now off to jail for corruption.

The Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE) was a major Leftist bad actor during the ramp-up to the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) and hasn’t changed its mindset or tactics during the interim. It simply went underground. Like the PSOE of the 1930s sided with Stalin to blame the Jews for everything that was wrong with czarist Russia as well as the failures of the Bolshevist revolution, it now blames Israel using the same tired arguments. Exactly why Sánchez himself obsesses with Israel is explained in another essay.

In other words, the PSOE is not only stuck in a time warp, it despises its own constituents while thumbing its nose at critics, both domestic and international. It’s embracing of some 65,000 African migrants arriving on Andalusian shores every year promises to make murder and mayhem a feature of Spanish culture.

Consider rejigging your vacation plans. For digital nomads with full-breasted Latina fetishes, try Costa Rica or even El Salvador that President Nayib Bukele has made a no-go zone for criminals and terrorists.

Making the condition permanent

In April 2026, the Sánchez government announced that it would legalize the status of some half million migrants inside the country, most of whom originate from North and sub-Saharan Africa. The opposition VOX party and other mouthpieces, including dissenters amongst the PSOE itself, insist the number is more like 1.5 million. Nobody knows for sure, as more arrive daily. These figures ignore the 70,000 military age Moroccan men who invaded Ceuta and Melilla beginning on July 30 2026, and the consequent massive looting, at least 67 deaths, stabbings and other injuries, fire bombings, cemetery desecration, and extensive destruction of property.

Supermarkets and every other business in the two Spanish enclaves were shut down. Ceuta’s 80,000 citizens were cut off from food supplies, medical assistance, and police protection. In other words, it was a war zone.

None of this seems to phase the ruling Socialist Workers Party except, perhaps, the bad optics.

Here Pakistani Muslim men flood their Barcelona consulate for paperwork as the PSOE prepares to legalize the aforementioned 500,000 illegals. All military-aged men. Zero women or children. Once the paperwork is done, they’re free to roam Europe, molest women, plant bombs and commit atrocities, and drain the public purse. Spain is slated as the first to capitulate in ISIS’s reconquest of Al-Andalus. At least that’s what their press releases claim.

Here’s how migrants behave off record. Robberies with violence at ATMs and daylight muggings are now everyday occurrences throughout the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal). Penetrative rape and gropings are up 300% in Spain, doubling each year in perfect alignment with immigration statistics. Over 50% of murdered Spanish women are killed by Moroccans, although Muslims make up only 4.5% of the total population.

They want your home

One can hardly blame the migrants. As an impotent woke-Left government endorses open borders, an overly generous welfare scheme for undocumented newcomers sends a clear message to the Third World. Come to Spain (it’s easy) and claim your dream home and free money.

Spaniards are right to be alarmed. Byzantine Spanish law makes it virtually impossible to evict squatters, while police can’t be bothered with home invasions unless there’s actual bloodshed (make sure its your own). Remember, no firearms. If you manage to injure or kill an invader while defending yourself, family, or property, you’ll be up on some serious criminal charges. That’s what this socialist regime is all about: jail the victim, prosecute the taxpayer funding these misconceived policies, silence critics of the woke-Left playbook. Makes a mockery of justice, but easy-peazie for police and prosecutors and, of course, a green light for the migrant hordes.

Once migrants get into your home, you will never get them out.

Part Five of “The Rape of Spain” spoke of the tumbling real estate market in coastal communities where migrants on rubber inflatable boats routinely make landfall. Arriving far from Spain’s major cities, they have to stay somewhere, right?

Here’s an excerpt because paraphrasing just doesn’t cut the mustard.

A tumbling real estate market

Punta Umbria is among the most beautiful and inviting beachfront communities in the entire world. Apartments, townhouses, and chalets normally rent for around 1,000 to 1,500 euros per week from June through August. Property values hover around 2,500 euros per square meter, dropping as the migrant phenomenon unfolds.

The problem is that a significant number of mostly ground floor apartments and freestanding vacation homes and chalets have been broken into and occupied by African migrants. Due to the impossibility of evicting squatters under existing Spanish law (enacted in response to widespread homelessness during the long-running dictatorship), these illegally occupied properties have plummeted in value.

More and more properties are being offered for sale at deep discounts on condition that 1) the buyer cannot inspect the interior before purchase, and 2) the problem of taking possession reverts to the buyer. In practice, it requires years, if not decades, for a Spanish tribunal to approve any landlord’s eviction plea and allow remedial action; therefore, these illegally occupied spaces, mostly along the coast but increasingly inland, are impossible to sell. Rental income is lost. The result is that wary property owners are bricking in windows and installing heavy steel security doors on unoccupied homes, especially during the off-season.

A tsunami of illegal migrants is taking possession of holiday homes and ground floor apartments. Barcelona, as well as smaller towns and villages, have seen entire school buildings illegally occupied by hundreds of migrants. They cut through security bars with hacksaws then move in.

Owners can do nothing to stop or evict the intruders except to hire gangs of thugs acting as eviction agents.

ON JULY 31, I WHATSAPPED A SPANISH LADY whose senior citizen boyfriend lives in Ceuta, enquiring about his safety. He’d already managed to leave the city by helicopter to Tarifa. So far, so good. I’m glad he’s safe. The dude wouldn’t have stood a chance against those thugs as they vandalized vehicles, stores, and homes, randomly stabbing and stoning.

Her reply:

“…Desgraciadamente, son pobre gente que han venido, todo que lo tienen allí abandonado, entonces un tema muy importante, un tema diplomático total…”

She dismissed the chaos as “…poor people who came, having lost everything, a very important diplomatic issue...”

Having lost everything? Yeah, sure. When refugees flee oppression, they bring their women and children and the majority don’t go back 24 hours later. A great many of these young invaders were released from Moroccan prisons for the event. After the dust settled and their lust for violence waned, most fled back across the border. This lady has a university degree. She characterizes the voice of those Europeans whose grandchildren will one day piss on their graves.

One can safely predict that complacency will be Spain’s undoing. In fact, despite their traditional anti-Semitism and the Sánchez regime’s ire at Morocco’s recent alignment with Israel in the Abraham Accords, ordinary folks just want an untroubled, peaceful life. Spaniards are relatively well educated and generous, contributing more per capita to charities than other Europeans.

Among the most popular philanthropic acts, it is noteworthy that 90% of Spaniards report having helped someone they know. Other key actions include donating products to a food bank or another organisation that distributes goods to those in need (80% of Spaniards), helping a stranger (77%), giving money to relatives, friends or acquaintances in need (74%), and giving money to a stranger in need (68%). - La Caixa Foundation

A case of rebranding

I said we’d get back to the more nefarious of Spain’s police agencies charged with spy catching and suppression of dissent. Check out this journal from the University of Chicago Press. None of the Franco-era secret police were disbanded. They were simply rebranded. If anyone needs a poster child for the bad road that Spain is taking, it’s the United Kingdom where 85% of the names on MI6’s terrorist watch list are Muslim. Spaniards are instead obsessed with the Jews, although Jerusalem lies some 4,805 kilometres from Madrid while Morocco is only 31 kilometres from Cadiz.

Muslims - in particular, Moroccans - were responsible for the 2004 Madrid Atocha train bombings that left 193 dead and injured over 2,000. The bombings occurred three days before general elections in which incumbent Prime Minister José María Aznar's Partido Popular (PP) was defeated. Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Workers Party and the PP accused each other of complicity in concealing and distorting evidence for political gain. The five to eight suspects in the attack managed to escape. Prosecutor Olga Sánchez pointed out that the bombings occurred exactly 911 days after the 11 September attacks in the USA. Coincidence? Hardly.

Neither was the recent invasion of Ceuta coincidental.

"Since its inception at the end of the 1990s and until 2001, the role of the organisation [Moroccan Combat Group] was restricted to giving logistic support to al-Qaeda in Morocco, finding its members places to live, providing them with false papers, with the opportunity of marrying Moroccans and with false identities to allow them to travel to Europe. Since 11 September, however, which brought the Kingdom of Morocco in on the side of the fight against terrorism, the organization switched strategies and opted for terrorist attacks within Morocco itself." - Mohamed Darif, 30 March 2004.

The Madrid Atocha train bombings are only the most dramatic of many Muslim terrorist attacks on Spanish soil. Al-Queda has claimed responsibility for most of these atrocities, consistently pointing to its planned reconquest of Al-Andalus.

If any reader has ever tried to navigate the often byzantine configurations of Spain’s highway network, they will have a good idea as to how the wheels of justice turn in the country. On 31 October 2007, the Audiencia Nacional of Spain (high court) handed down its judgements on the perpetrators of the Madrid Atocha train bombings. Of the 28 Moroccan defendants in the trial, 21 were found guilty on a range of charges from forgery to murder. Two of the defendants were each sentenced to more than 40,000 years in prison.

On 31 October 2007, Jamal Zougam was convicted of 191 charges of murder and 1,856 charges of attempted murder, and received a sentence of 42,922 years in prison. A Spaniard, Emilio Suárez Trashorras, who supplied dynamite stolen from a mine in Asturias province in exchange for drugs, was sentenced to 34,715 years.

None of the convicted was expected to serve more than 40 years, which in 2007 was the maximum prison term allowed under by Spanish law. Most have already been released while their victims, whose loved ones continue to grieve, remain dead and buried.

DESPITE THEIR EDUCATION and generous spirit, Spaniards are very easily misled. They look at the USA where Blacks (13.5% of the population) commit 65% of the violent crimes and roll their eyes. How could anyone live like that? They admire Americans’ freedoms but balk at the hefty sticker price.

They fail to recognize that Africans are far more lawless than Black Americans and have little in common with themselves. Instead, they strive to see the world as a sandbox where all the children play nicely. They’d never admit to being scammed, some 40 millions heads firmly buried in the sand.

A deficit of intelligence (the average African IQ hovers around 85 compared to Spaniards at 102 and Asians at 108),[1] lack of self restraint, and a toxic ideology-religion (Islam) that mandates the conversion or murder of all non-Muslims, suggests that Spaniards should be far more alarmed by the migrant crisis than they currently are.

So, let’s have another look at those 70,000 well-fed, military age men who overwhelmed the borders at Ceuta and Melilla then trashed those cities, throwing fear and panic into residents both Muslim and Kaffar (i.e., Christian). The average Moroccan IQ is 97.4, pretty close to the European average of 102. Furthermore, none were bona fide refugees. Instead, they came on a mission.

The Iberian Peninsula has already suffered big-time under Islamic rule (711 - 1492 CE), as if 700 years weren’t enough. But Spaniards never learn. The PSOE with its blatant corruption may be the government they deserve. Not my view, but WTF. Just read the news reports, then form your own conclusions.

Better yet, visit Cadiz or anywhere along the Costa de La Luz on your next holiday and watch the inflatable rubber boats making landfall only meters from your colourful beach umbrella. I know this sounds racist, but you won’t need to share the sunscreen (SPF50), nor your tinto de verano. Muslims are forbidden alcoholic beverages, although they have a curious affinity for rape. Best to not go topless.

Go ahead, Señor Sánchez, import the Third World. What could possibly go wrong?

Footnotes

Lower national IQ averages are often linked to limited education opportunities, lower school completion rates, undernutrition in early childhood, and reduced exposure to standardized testing environments rather than fixed differences in cognitive ability.

Read foregoing chapters of “The Rape of Spain” by using these links: