PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SÁNCHEZ’S SOCIALIST WORKERS PARTY (PSOE) is determined to make Spain the pariah of the European Union.

Spain is already the proverbial skunk at the family picnic. Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antoni Tajani, announced his intention to close the Schengen area to Spain.

Tajani isn’t talking about the 49,000 Moroccans who swarmed across into Spanish-held Ceuta on July 30, 2026. He’s talking about the half million migrants whose European status Sánchez announced he would normalize back in April 2026. Most of these arrived in rubber boats on the beaches of Andalucia at the rate of some 65,000 per year. Tajani is pointing out what ordinary Spaniards already know: that legalizing the status of the half million already inside the country only encourages further migrant invasion. The Iberian Peninsula cannot absorb, nor can the Spanish economy sustain, even a small portion of the African continent.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, declared: “The images coming from Ceuta are striking and demonstrate, once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a concrete threat to the security of Europe’s border.”

Italy has demonstrably suffered the greatest harm of any European nation from uncontrolled migration.

Take a midday stroll along the mostly deserted streets of our lovely Mediterranean town and you won’t encounter any Italians but plenty of Africans. The country is literally inundated with them. Italy’s social safety net is in tatters, its universal healthcare system in ruins. Violent crimes, especially rapes, are steeply rising in perfect alignment with migrant inflow. Where women were once harmlessly annoyed by cheeky Italian lotharios, they are now fearful to walk their own streets after darkness due to migrant rape, muggings in broad daylight, and murder.

France’s Rassemblement National leader Marine LePen called for France’s border with Spain to be closed.

LePen’s colleague, Jordan Bardella, warned of an “unprecedented deluge” and that Europeans “cannot be collateral victims of the policy of Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.”

Finland’s Interior Minister, Mari Rantanen, wrote that Spain had completely failed to protect the Schengen area’s external border from migrant invasion, reiterating Melloni’s warning that countries not fulfilling their obligation to protect borders should be turfed out of the Schengen.

What the forgoing statements from EU public figures warning against the Sánchez regime’s open borders policy have in common is not only their message but also their reach with a combined view rate of over 12 million and growing. Anti-immigration and remigration advocacy groups are gaining wide support across the EU and in the United Kingdom.

The thousands of fighting-age men who poured into Ceuta on July 30, 2026 have already begun breaking into people’s homes. Rapes and murders to follow. This is exactly what the 70,000 Muslim mercenaries accomplished across the Iberian Peninsula from 1936-39.

By noon on July 31, the invasion had already resulted in at least 20 dead, stores looted and vehicles burned. By the night of July 30-31, Ceuta resembled a war zone.

Enough is enough

Europeans are fed up with what can only be described as an invasion by mostly military age men. All they need are weapons more deadly than the knives and machetes they already use to molest, terrify, rob and murder ordinary citizens. Weapons caches and arms trafficking networks have already been uncovered.

That should be worrisome in itself but somehow doesn’t move the needle for EU leaders determined to keep open borders. Worse, some nine million Muslims residing in France for the past three decades have failed to assimilate, 75% living on welfare benefits well into the third generation. More in Germany. Even more in Sweden. London with its Islamist mayor is no longer recognizable.

Spain can promise to do better, but its chances of success are beyond zero.

What is the purpose of the European Union?

The European Union is primarily an economic arrangement wherein porous internal borders facilitate international trade, enhanced by a common currency (the euro). There is no common EU language, although the default is English. Curiously, post-Brexit England itself is no longer a member, although its Labour government continues to subscribe to the EU treaty on open borders and uncontrolled immigration.

Brussels is the designated EU capital, although some 23 percent of its population is Muslim of non-European origin. That statistic should reveal everything anyone needs to know about the existential crisis facing the European continent and the failure of its leadership to safeguard Western culture and democratic governance against the incursion of Sharia. The United Kingdom has become the poster child for the failure of multiculturalism and capitulation to an alien political system (Islam) bent on overturning democracy and abolishing the nation state.

Quite a mouthful but nowhere near enough to convince Europeans that the cultural battle is already lost. Europeans have an uncanny history of destroying what they have created at least once in every generation, but this time the Americans are very unlikely to come and pull their fat out of the fire. The USA is, in fact, facing the same Marxist-Islamist threat, mired in internal division and on the slippery slope toward civil war.

The underlying purpose of the European Union, besides enhanced trade, was ostensibly to avoid another armed conflict on the continent after World Wars I & II. Even that objective has been compromised. What was never intended is for the EU to become a dumping ground for Third World detritus.

Surely, compassion has its place. While on holidays, I strolled along the river that runs through a major Spanish city (guess which one) to discover a massive temporary housing project that will serve the hundreds (thousands?) of African migrants who currently sleep along the banks, pissing and shitting on the public walkways where joggers, bicyclists, and children pass, and prostrating themselves towards Mecca five times daily. This public area is no longer safe for women.

Meanwhile, there are 65,000 Spanish homeless citizens sleeping rough in doorways, under bridges, and along city sidewalks.

I queried some government functionaries about Sanchez’s plan to normalize the legal status of the half million migrants currently roaming the country. They replied that there is no infrastructure in place to process these newcomers, none whatsoever. The only thing being contemplated are new government departments staffed by friends of the regime at attractive salaries, in other words, more bureaucracy without a clear mandate or any guidelines, sucking up taxpayers’ money. With an IVA (goods and services tax) of 19%, and unemployment amongst the 15 to 35 age group hovering between 20 - 35%, Spaniards simply cannot afford this political circus.

History repeats itself with alarming regularity

On July 30, 2026, some 49,000 North African migrants swarmed into the Spanish city of Ceuta on the North African coast. Ceuta and Melilla are what remains of Spanish colonization of the Western Sahara. Along with the Canary Islands, they are all that’s left of a Spanish Empire that once encompassed most of South and Central America, Mexico and portions of North America, the Philippines, and extensive holdings on the African continent.

Like Madrid or Barcelona, Ceuta and Melilla are officially part of Spain, not mere offshore territories or protectorates. Break into these enclaves and you’re on Spanish soil, then it’s only a hop, skip, and jump across the straits to continental Europe. In fact, the country hosts the arrival of some 65,000 migrants arriving by rubber inflatable boats on Andalusian shores every year.

TO PUT THE EVENTS OF JULY 30 INTO CONTEXT, Ceuta and Melilla are where Generalissimo Francisco Franco Bahamonte recruited over 70,000 Muslim mercenaries who raped and murdered their way across the peninsula to victory during the civil war of 1936-39. This episode is covered elsewhere in the series. The remaining question is whether or not Pedro Sánchez will find a way to ferry the newcomers across the Straits of Gibraltar then turn them loose on the mainland. Franco relied on Adolph Hitler’s Luftwaffe.

The rabidly anti-Semitic, anti-Israel Spanish leader may turn to Vueling, the airline that employs the flight instructor who taught the 911 terrorists to fly jumbo jets into New York’s Twin Towers. That would certainly bolster the cash-strapped discount airline’s bottom line, so perhaps there’s a conspiracy happening after all.

What Spain doesn’t need are more jihadis but that’s obviously what it’s poised to get.

The prognosis for the European Union doesn’t look positive. Expats are leaving Spain like high-earners and corporations are leaving New York City, and for much the same reasons. Socialism is turning America’s financial centres as well as Europe’s summer resorts into bad parodies of the Third World.

Like all of Italy, the south of Spain is becoming inundated with fighting-age African and Middle Eastern males and females who resemble walking tents. None amongst these hundreds of thousands of poorly educated, unskilled arrivals produce anything but economic pressure, crime, decay, and social chaos.

The backstory here is that Morocco has a plan for the Western Sahara and the July 30 invasion of Ceuta is a purpose-built phase for its execution. The demise of Western culture is a universal goal for the entire Muslim world of some 1.9 billion, while the foolish self-interest of Spain’s leadership plays quite nicely into that scenario.

And one more thing. Behind all the socialist rhetoric, Pedro Sánchez has a dirty little secret.

If readers missed forgoing chapters in this series on The Rape of Spain, then please use these links: