Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

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Ari Tamani's avatar
Ari Tamani
16h

I came to Substack just for you. I knew you would have something poignant to say

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
6h

Why are they doing this? It doesn't make an ounce of sense unless destroying Europe is the objective. Then the next question is why would 'they' want to destroy Europe? The ravaging aspect is obvious.

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