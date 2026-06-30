SPAIN FEATURES SOME OF THE MOST ENCHANTING BEACHES on the entire planet. During the Años Negros (Black Years) of Francoism (1939-52), these little slices of paradise remained closed to foreign tourism.

Generalissimo Francisco Franco (1892-1975) in his dotage looked at the prosperity of Germany, France, Italy, even some former Soviet Bloc countries and decided that enough was enough. His fiefdom needed to move into the current century. The only Fascist dictator left on the European continent would never relinquish power to a democratically elected civilian government, and especially not to the currently ruling Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) whose role in the violent unrest of the 1930s led to the Spanish Civil War (1936-39), but he would award some concessions to selected cronies to develop some of that luscious beachfront property and thereby attract foreign capital.

By the mid-1950s, Spain had yet to pull out of the economic crisis caused by the civil war. Nobody wanted its money. Trade credits with the USA were eventually secured with recast gold pried from the mouths of Jews murdered by the millions inside Nazi extermination camps. Franco’s government had acquired the gold during World War II in exchange for wolframite, the mineral from which tungsten is extracted.

The element tungsten is a critical hardening agent for fabrication of tank armour and artillery projectiles and Hitler’s armed forces were critically short of war materiel. It wasn’t enough for Franco to send the Blue Division to fight alongside the Wehrmacht and SS on the Russian front. Hitler also demanded raw materials as payback for Germany’s support during the Civil War, and he had the gold to purchase them, an offer that Spain could not refuse.

Why didn’t the Bank of Spain have any gold when Franco’s army, which encompassed over 70,000 Muslim mercenaries recruited in North Africa, waltzed through the gates of Madrid? The answer is that some 700 tons of gold, the entire basis for the Spanish peseta, had been traded by the Leftist Republic to Stalin for armaments, shipped to Moscow via the Black Sea and never seen again. By 1939, Spain was bankrupt and without a viable currency.

By 1960, a stalled economy, lack of development in the cities, hunger and unrelieved poverty throughout the countryside had forced the regime to look for sources of ready cash and international trade credits. Hitler’s gold was shipped to Fort Knox in the USA as security while scantily clad German tourists began pouring into the country, eager to savour formerly restricted beaches along the Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz. Concessions were allocated to individuals and companies throughout the coastal zones. A construction boom began.

Spaniards built summer homes and tourist rentals in what were formerly sleepy fishing villages. Waterfront hotels appeared like a crop of bad weeds. Marbella and Benidorm became pricey vacation spots for the international set. Ibiza became a Mecca for the global uber-rich as the country’s leadership, including King Juan Carlos II, stuffed their Swiss bank accounts.

Spain began to prosper again.

The end of an era

The surge in property development soon led to membership in the European Union. This globalist authority is once again leading Spain backward, past the Black Years and into a new Dark Age. That’s not a pun.

By Dark Age, we don’t mean the colour of anyone’s skin. We mean what’s happening across the EU, that is, capitulation to an incompatible, imported culture and alien political system dedicated to the eradication of the democratic process and erasure of the nation state in favour of a Caliphate. We’re talking Islam. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of North African migrants arriving on Spanish beaches without anyone stopping them. In fact, it’s illegal to even try.

Here’s a taste of what Spain’s formerly pristine beaches are becoming under an invasion of African migrants.

Import the Third World, become the Third World. How does one say that in Spanish?

Garbage strewn everywhere. Pissing and shitting in the sand. Fighting. Generalissimo Franco must be rolling in his grave. Or maybe not.

After employing over 70,000 Muslim mercenaries recruited in North Africa to rape and pillage his way to victory, the Generalissimo was faced with the dilemma of how to demobilize them. He certainly wasn’t going to turn these savages loose in post-war society, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is now doing.

Instead, he consigned the troublesome lot to the island of Ibiza.

A racial problem or a problem race?

If Spaniards had the perspicacity to study the American experience, they would quickly learn why it’s inadvisable to import Africans in sufficient numbers to establish cultural enclaves that fail to assimilate.

Stats for the USA.

Even BLM leaders in the USA are acknowledging that the country doesn’t have a race problem; instead, it has a problem race. When 13.5% of a population accounts for 65% of violent crime and that segment comprises a single race, then you have a problem race. When 35,000 white females are raped by Black males in a single year, but not a single Black female is raped by a white male, you have a problem race. Guess which one.

This problem race, like problem religions, is incompatible with practically all cultures in the world except, of course, its own. Juneteenth in Chicago, USA, a holiday meant to celebrate Black Americans’ release from slavery, resulted in 40 shootings and nine deaths, including children. No police involvement whatsoever. The Black community expressing itself.

But why mention Black Americans in an essay about Spain?

If anyone is naive enough to think that after triumphing across Europe and the USA, Islam will allow Black ghetto culture to run rampant as it now does in the USA and elsewhere, no amount of logic or reason is going to persuade them otherwise. Wait and see. Under the star and crescent, Black and brown corpses will dangle from construction cranes from sea to shining sea, from Dover to the Hebrides. From the Cantabrian Sea to Cadiz.

In the context of migration, it’s important to differentiate between Muslims, who come in all races and colours, and Black Africans (or Black Americans) who are not necessarily Muslim. Many are Christians or animists. Internal conflicts between Islam and other religious sects across the African continent is something that Spain will confront later on, after the crisis of migration has faded into an ugly memory and the struggle with dhimmitude is current reality. Muslims will begin eradicating non-Muslims along with internecine fighting amongst themselves. Non-Muslim Blacks will be enslaved and there won’t be any Juneteenth.

It’s also important to note that not all Muslims partake of Arab culture. Current turmoil in the Middle East is a consequence of Arab culture dominating other traditions, a struggle that reaches back further in time than Jesus Christ and the Romans. While First Century Rome may have persecuted, and even genocided, the Hebrew population of what they called Palestina, it was no kinder to other non-Hebrew peoples across the empire. Islam was still 700 years into the future.

What contemporary Spain has to look forward to is what other formerly Christian countries have already experienced, including its own 700-year history of Islam in the Iberian Peninsula (711-1492). The United Kingdom is only the most recent poster child for the Islamic conquest of the West.

These Yazidi girls were doused with gasoline and burned alive by ISIS for refusing to convert to Islam in a public spectacle cheered by bystanders.

The UK is only a few years away from this dystopian rejigging of society.

King Charles II must surely realize that Britain’s future Muslim overlords will never allow him to keep his crown. He and the rest of the increasingly despicable Royal Family may even go the way of the Romanovs. This prediction isn’t as farfetched as it sounds. The British Royal Family’s consistent history of dissipation has contravened almost every precept of the Quran.

What about Spain’s Royal Family?

This was, in short, the 700-year history of the Iberian Peninsula under Islam: domination, subjugation, persecution, slavery, forever war. What is to come is what has already been. All has been recorded in eyewitness historical accounts, if anyone cares to look. But, of course, nobody will. The current generation cannot focus on anything more demanding than a five-second meme, never mind a tedious medieval manuscript.

“A Slave for Sale” by José Jimenez Aranda, 1891. The placard reads: “Rose, 18-years-old. On sale for 800 coins.”

When the pendulum swings back

History suggests that pendulums don’t always swing back. So, don’t anyone hold their collective breath. Despite some rumblings about remigration, no EU, or UK, or USA government is going to deport millions of Muslims and other immigrants. It’s far too late.

Spain, however, is only at the beginning of a process that has wreaked irreversible social and economic damage on Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, and the United Kingdom, and is rapidly advancing in the USA. So, why would anyone want to go down that same dark and dangerous path? The answer is simple.

The socialist government of Pedro Sanchez takes its constituents for simpletons, while the PSOE itself is steeped in corruption.

“It’s immoral to allow a sucker to keep his money.” - W.C. Fields

Open borders profit the national leadership, at least in the short term. Welcoming a half million unemployable and incompatible migrants creates even more bloated government departments headed by political appointees who pad their Swiss bank accounts with payola siphoned off the allocation of social services. It’s practically the only growth industry that Spain has at present.

That is, aside from rape. European women and children are afraid to go outside because of crime rates unheard of in European history.

Sexual assault statistics are spiking in parallel with immigration stats in the country, having tripled in under five years. Over half of murdered Spanish women are killed by North Africans. Only the terminally naive would argue that organized, British-style rape gangs will not operate across Spain within a few short years given the current rate of infiltration.

If the pendulum should miraculously back, this time it will swing with a vengeance, that is, if the Spanish Civil War has taught us anything. Spaniards are lovely people, relatively well educated, well mannered, cultured. They’re also patient people; nonetheless, when they do blow, they blow big time.

History teaches that when pushed to desperation, Spaniards are capable of reacting with extreme prejudice and horrific violence. The Spanish Civil War is a case study on the national character itself, a lesson in how educated, cultured people can descend into barbarism. Both sides in the conflict were guilty of the most extreme acts of barbarism. That conflict has been chronicled, analyzed, and pyschologized ad nauseam, still its lessons have largely escaped public scrutiny.

Official government policy regarding the Civil War is “Olvido,” that is, forgetting. We know what forgetting lessons of history always entails: repeating the failures, replicating the murder and mayhem, the human suffering and destruction of patrimony. Nobody wins, everyone loses.

That’s why Generalissimo Franco opened the Spanish beaches to commercial exploitation in the 1960s. The country was losing.

Citizen Vigilante, thin edge of the avenging wedge

If you haven’t seen director Uwe Boll’s recent film “Citizen Vigilante,” then please see it. Perhaps Elon Musk will upload it to X again, although it’s available on multiple platforms. The film generated 150 million views during the 48 hours it was available free on X. When the richest man in the world, who has nothing to gain from endorsing anything, endorses such a powerful cinematic statement, you can bet it’s time to pry our eyelids open because something momentous is coming down the pike.

150 Million viewers is more than the national populations of Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It’s fully half the population of the USA. And when 150 million begin to think, a significant portion are compelled to act.

Boll’s message is that governments can avoid the pendulum swinging violently back, as his narrative portrays, but only if they act now to close national borders and reject these incompatible cultures. That pretty much means all Muslims. As the film clip seeks to illustrate, male perpetrators rape innocent women, while their entire family and social support system, even their religion, encourage and justify the crime.

Germany, being a cool, calculating, industrious society and the smouldering womb of social discontent that spawned Citizen Vigilante, is reaching the end of its metaphorical tether with migrant violence and the Islamist takeover of society. Of course, Germany is still light years ahead of Spain in terms of the damage inflicted by an invading culture hell-bent on the destruction of every host country it invades. Maybe not light years. Actually, only a few years.

Kudos to Uwe Boll for saying what our national leaders have forbidden their constituents to express or even think: overwhelming disgust for bad migrant behaviour and the rampant abuse of women across the European continent. As the film attempts to portray, these invaders may be family people like the rest of us, but they nonetheless are here to lie, cheat, steal, rape, and murder until Western culture is disposed of and replaced with the…(drum roll here)…Al-Andalus Caliphate.

When Elon Musk, the world’s richest man who doesn’t need any more money or power, made this film available free for 48 hours via X (formerly Twitter), French, German, Italian, Spanish, and UK leadership sweated bullets. And well they should have. As if it were an Old Testament parable about sins of the fathers visited on the sons, Citizen Vigilante prophesies what surely is to come.

But hey… It’s only a movie

Some whisper that there are caches of arms and explosives left over from the Spanish Civil War secreted all across the Iberian Peninsula, waiting to be unearthed.

Whether this is true or not, it isn’t difficult to import more advanced armaments from outside the country. If 65,000 North African migrants can make landfall on Spanish beaches each year, while tons of illicit drugs freely flow across the Strait of Gibraltar, imagine how much armament can be imported the very same way.

Citizen Vigilante depicts the actions of a single individual. Multiply that by thousands of armed and determined citizen vigilantes across continental Europe, then imagine an increasingly politicized military making a collective choice to side with the voice of the people against woke-Left madness. That’s exactly what happened in Spain in 1936.

“When a state becomes morally bankrupt, citizens must take the law into their own hands.” - Behind the Veil of History

The PSOE may think they’re presiding over a nation of morons but, if history is to be credited, the pendulum will inevitably swing back, as it did in 1936. People were fed up with the abuses and violence of the Left during the Second Republic. A rebellion in the military put action to their whispers and answered their prayers.

Unpopular governments can only push people so far. Rape a man’s daughter (as Citizen Vigilante portrays) and irate fathers reach for the shotgun or ring up somebody who owns one; or as the German movie portrays, a silencer-equipped 9mm handgun. Factor in the current wave of rapes and murders tied to migration and observe the inevitable corresponding wave of revenge killings, not only directed at the perpetrators but at everyone with dark skin and a foreign accent, because injustice breeds injustice. Factor in the assassination of political leaders that is already happening. This was the actual scenario in Spain during the ramp up to civil war in the 1930s.

So, why aren’t we reading history?

What no civilization will tolerate

There are two things that no civilized society will tolerate: 1) desecration of its sacred sites, and 2) violation of its women.

If you’ve ever visited Spain, then you know there’s a church on every block, sometimes three, loaded with priceless art treasures. All make excellent targets for terrorist bombs. Spain’s high-speed rail network has already felt the sting of Islamist terror. Church burnings and political assassinations were what drove Spaniards to support a Fascist backlash in the 1930s. Islamic terrorism linked to mass migration will light the fuse in the late 2020s.

Does anyone think that ordinary Spaniards will take the destruction of their churches and raping of their women lying down? Beaches can be cleaned up and Spaniards are very good at that. But destruction of sacred sites and violation of women are a whole other kettle of fish.

Spain’s leadership is not only fixated on importing an alien political system masquerading as a religion that mandates the killing of both Christians and Jews and the destruction of their places of worship, it is literally committed to importing a problem race whose barbaric customs go back in time long before the birth of the Prophet. The niqab-clad little girl in the linked video is an expression of Arab culture and its impact on Islam, whereas many Muslim countries either discourage the covering of woman or ban it outright.

Call the doomsayers racist. Cancel them. Issue fatwas for their execution. It’s all been tried before. Nothing can stop the boats because there is no political will at the top.

So, here’s a suggestion for the Sanchez government.

Why not just cut to the chase? Contract shipping companies and airlines to ferry as many African migrants as want to cross the Strait of Gibraltar. That’s what Generalissimo Franco did in 1936.

What was the result? That’s right. The Rape of Spain.

Check out the entire series:

“I am here to help you take the control back.” - Sanders