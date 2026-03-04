“POZZO” is the proverbial “well” that constitutes the bottom-most region of the Christian place of eternal damnation. Muslims have a similar concept called Jahannam . J.K. Rowling’s version is called Azkaban. These are places were the bad people are consigned to isolation, the ones who corrupt children earning the greatest enmity and harshest punishment. For all eternity, no less.

“Eternity is a very long time, especially towards the end.” - Woody Allen

DO YOU BELIEVE IN HELL? If so, then art tells us that there’s a special circle of Hell prepared for those who teach children to hate.

Turning your kids against an entire ethnic group (i.e., the Jews), in the guise of freeing Palestinian Arabs who want nothing better than to murder your own little darlings for not accepting Allah and Muhammed as his Prophet, is a fine way to express what is nothing more noble than mindless hatred.

Jew hatred (i.e., anti-Semitism) is pathological. One hates Jews because one’s parents hated Jews, and their parents hated Jews, and so on. It’s inscribed in their DNA. Ask anyone why they hate Jews and expect a patented answer: “But haven’t you heard of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion?”

Sure. I’ve also heard about QAnon, Pizzagate, Bigfoot, and the reason that California’s forests burn on schedule: Jewish space lasers.

If it weren’t the Jews, long considered the West’s designated scapegoat, then it would be another ethnic group or race, especially if its members gravitate toward higher standards of achievement while we ourselves consistently fail at the same endeavours.

Mindless hatred is what drives the Westerner virtue signaller’s contribution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the one hand are a forever persecuted people with their high-tech, economically vibrant, militarily awesome state that, unlike its jealous, hostile neighbours, minds its own business. On the other hand is an entire society frozen intellectually, culturally and technologically, in the Middle Ages yet heralded by First World intellectuals and armchair revolutionaries as “progressive,” though only in the sense that, if no Jews were left in the world, they would happily return to murdering one another. The one lusts after what the other has, and it isn’t the Jews who are drooling saliva.

Muslim parents encourage their children to use violence to take from “unbelievers” what they are unwilling or incapable of creating themselves, that is, prosperity and peace.

Mention “Islam” and a chill travels up everyone’s spine, and for good reason. If you’re Muslim, then you may already be training your children for murder and mayhem because that’s been the program ever since 54-year-old Muhammed rode his flying horse to the lair of Ayesha, his six-year-old bride. If you’re non-Muslim, there’s an entire generation of trained killers eager to enslave and murder your children in their insatiable lust for power in the world.

Groomed to murder your child for not accepting Allah and Muhammed as his Prophet.

But wait!

North Americans train their children in the same way that Hamas and other Islamist terror organizations train theirs. They just go about it differently.

Merchants are doing a brisk business in bullet-proof backpacks for American school kids who everyday are forced into active shooter drills, rehearsing their own deaths. How different is that from what Israeli children face, under constant threat of harm from their Arab peers? How psychologically and emotionally damaging is it? Just look at their faces and guess the future.

Killer Clown. On February 11, 2026, a “trans woman” (i.e., a male in drag) killed eight school children and himself (I refuse him his “pronouns”) and wounded 27 others in the Canadian mining town of Tumbler Ridge. If you’re thinking of moving to the boonies to protect your children from the madness, then please think again.

Columbine, Parkland, Uvalde, Tumbler Ridge…ad nauseam.

October 7, 2023 in Israel. While you may teach your children tolerance and non-violent conflict resolution, others are training their children to kill them. After they finish with the Jews, of course.

That extra special circle of Hell

Then there’s that extra special circle of Hell reserved for pedophiles and those who sexually abuse children.

Affluent white female urban liberals (AWFULs) call this cultural enrichment, soon to be added to elementary school sex-ed curricula.

We’re not talking harmless cosplay or sex acts between consenting adults. We’re talking adults abusing and corrupting innocent minors. No, you don’t need to go to Africa for the experience. Just take your kid to “trans” story time and qualify yourself for admittance to that extra special circle of Hell.

Sex with babies and marriage to prepubescent girls falls quite neatly into this category, although both are sanctioned by the Quran and encouraged by contemporary imams worldwide.

Don’t be fooled. Muslims don’t hold the patent on pedophilia.

For some inexplicable reason, I awoke today with an urge to Google the name of my old Catholic high school along with the search term “sex scandal.” Just for fun, mind you. I’m bored with little better to do in retirement.

The results were more shocking than expected. The curious thing is that my old school closed permanently in 1969, right on the cusp of a tsunami of sexual abuse lawsuits levelled at the Catholic Church, barely escaping scrutiny as the perpetrators were reassigned to other institutions or disappeared down ecclesiastical rabbit holes. Surely it was a masterful stroke on the part of diocese of Cook and Lake Counties (Illinois). The place was a boot camp for violent pedophiles.

The search revealed tons of testimony from boys (now middle-aged and retired men) who’d survived other Christian Brothers-run schools, as well as those of other orders in the diocese, still-operating institutions that were caught in the dragnet yet survived. Caught with their pants down would be a too-obvious pun.

If any reader has been sexually and/or violently abused by clergy of any religious persuasion, they likely have little sympathy for these deviants. I know that I don’t. Internet Archive has scanned quite a number of high school and university yearbooks into its database and I decided to look up mine.

And suddenly, there he was: my former Honors English teacher who introduced me to systematized torture.

The drill was to bend face down over a wooden desk while he paddled your arse with a two-foot-long hardwood plank (caning is considered cruel and unusual punishment in Western countries), all the while grinning like a sardonic Marquis de Sade and dribbling saliva all over his starched white “Quaker” bib. His favourite punishment - one whack per point missed on pop quizzes that he’d engineered to garner maximum errors - was relatively mild by comparison with more creative punishments cooked up by other so-called teachers. Three whacks for arriving late for class.

Christian Brother Jordan David was a violent pedophile. Love that Quaker Oats collar!

Heck, I’d seriously consider joining ISIS if they’d allow me to throw that cassocked pervert from the rooftop of our old school, or any school. Or maybe the Eiffel Tower, the way that France is going these days.

Details of what may have transpired amongst these sanctified pedophiles back in their communal residence would have delighted Heinrich Lossow. The mystery is: how was it they managed to pull the wool over our parents’ eyes for so long? If it’s any comfort, which to me it isn’t, the Christian Brothers have since gone bankrupt over sexual abuse lawsuit payouts, both in Ireland and North America.

“Nine other brothers and two laymen also are named in the suit: Dennis Bonebreak, Robert Brouillette, Edmund Corrigan, Thomas Duffin, C.B. Irwin, Daniel McDonnough, Paul Reycraft, Michael Trujillo and Pillip Vorlick. The suit also named football coach Joe Johnston and wrestling coach Rober Cachor. Johnston died in 1987. Cachor retired in 1998 [he denied the allegations]“ - Source: Chicago Tribune via Jeff Anderson & Associates

These two physical education coaches slapped my bare arse with gusto, but were not named in the sexual abuse lawsuits cited herein, and therefore shall remain unidentified. Perhaps some elderly readers will recognize their mug shots.

Envision a school locker room filled with some thirty raucous 14-year old boys changing out of their gym shorts back into the de rigueur school uniform (slacks, shirt, tie), daisy fresh and glistening from the showers, some sporting the inevitable hard-on emblematic of adolescent males.

The above coaches forbade all talking in the locker room, a ploy designed to impose their version of homoerotic discipline. At least once each week, we were stripped naked and ordered to bend over double (arse in the air) in a line while one or both of these perverts whacked our bare arses with a thick hardwood paddle or, at other times, their bare hands. It’s impossible to walk or even move without agony after each session. The individual on the left has since died. The one on the right was the school wresting coach.

Why are physical education classes, and especially wrestling, such a magnet for sexual deviants? For the answer, go ask Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

But I think we all know that answer.

Nonetheless, affluent white female urban liberals (AWFULs) insist that perverts be allowed to adopt newborn babies and raise them in an atmosphere that inevitably results in what would have delighted the Ayatollahs who teach that sex with babies is A-Okay.

Like the Christian Brothers, these perverted laymen couldn’t wait to sexually abuse other people’s children.

That extra-extra special circle of Hell

This author was kicked off Medium for “hateful content.” Here’s a link to the article that triggered that expulsion:

There’s a special level of Hell reserved for those who mutilate children. Please read the linked articles for more details, that is, if you can stomach more.

Multilating children includes both chemical and surgical “transitioning” and the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Ninety-five percent of Somali and 75% of Egyptian female children have had their clitoris cut away and their labia sewn shut, a service offered to pious parents by Muslim-run medical clinics in Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts and wherever Muslim communities form throughout the USA, the UK, and the European Union. And, of course, throughout the Muslim world.

Representative Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich) Dearborn is the Female Genital Mutilation capital of the USA. If you’re wondering why this screaming harridan hates the America idea of freedom, just imagine having your clitoris carved away with a filthy razor and your labia sewn shut. Not much to laugh about, but plenty of pent-up anger to vent.

Here’s how it’s accomplished:

That extra-extra-extra special circle of Hell

That American “ghetto culture” turns toddlers into career criminals is indisputable. America’s prisons-for-profit are over-populated by Black men raised in fatherless homes. Who taught them criminality? Who taught them racism and hatred?

That’s right: their mamas:

Anthropolgy tells us that men are hunters while women are gatherers. Criminal gathering begins as soon as a child can walk:

Here’s the end result:

None of these murdered women knew their killers. Each of these men came from a fatherless home.

Abused and sexually molested children tend to to become adult child abusers and, therefore, candidates for that extra-extra-extra special circle of Hell, after serving time in America’s magnificent prisons-for-profit network, although most are never caught or punished.

That extra-extra-extra-extra special circle of Hell

Child molesters and career criminals are not born. They’re made. They’re not all male, either, although females usually get a pass.

Take the recently martyred social activist and gender dystope Renée Good, a perfect example of Trump Derangement Syndrome leading to violent outcomes. Good was gunned down by an ICE agent while attempting to run him over with her car, egged on by her lesbian partner in pursuit of yet another Instagram moment.

The attention-hungry “wife” is accused of torturing Good’s young children with burning cigarettes, and who knows whatever other atrocities went down in that home. Meanwhile, the Woke-Left has to date raised over $1.4 million via GoFundMe to erect a George Floyd-style bronze monument celebrating Good’s perceived heroism.

So yeah, that extra-extra-extra-extra circle of Hell is reserved for criminals who masquerade as social justice warriors, looting and burning, along with those who fund the madness. Front row is reserved for Antifa (gender dystopes with a firearms fetish) while the cheaper seats go to folks like Renée and George.

In fact, dumb-asses like Renée Good and Alex Pretti, who brought a 9-mm handgun and enough ammunition to fight a small war to a coordinated action designed to impede ICE capture of illegal migrants but lost his life after pulling the gun on police, are merely pawns and will likely get a pass. If not to Limbo where the unbaptized babies frolic, then surely they’ll be consigned to some menial jobs in Heaven, serving pina coladas to the Blessed. After all, you can’t punish people for having been born stupid, but you can punish those who manipulate them into committing stupid acts.

One doesn’t need to be Black or a Jew to experience hatred, but it helps. Hatred is colour blind.

The law prescribes compassion for the clinically insane and rightly so, although they don’t belong loose in society, slashing innocent girls’ throats (think Iryna Zarutska) on subways. Lesser threats to society, like Renée Good and her sadistic wife, along with thousands more dystopian bad actors deemed fit to stand trial, belong in prison.

What all these monsters have in common is that they are terrible role models for children.

While there may be laws against torturing children with burning cigarettes, like female genital mutilation and rape gangs, the Woke-Left will argue that it’s all about cultural enrichment.

We all know who funds the madness, or we should by now. What they have in common is that their mission ultimately corrupts children, the next generation of humankind. Stalin, Mao, even Castro put children in the forefront of their movements because they’re so easily corrupted.

The kids who aren’t tortured with burning cigarettes are trained to shoplift and lead protest marches advocating global intifada a-la-Bondi. And, of course, to kill all Jews in the world. The madness cuts across economic strata and is blind to skin colour.

Yeah, it’s a mad world. We made it that way.

So, welcome to the deepest, furthest, circle of Hell: the POZZO (Latin: well), reserved for those who abuse and corrupt children.