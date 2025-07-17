Joseph Conrad, c 1899. Public domain image

“Silence, the silence murmurous and unquiet of a tropical night, brooded over the hut that, baked through by the sun, sweated a vapour beneath the cynical light of the stars. . . . Within the hut the form of the white man, corpulent and pale, was covered with a mosquito-net that was itself illusory like everything else, only more so.” - Joseph Conrad

By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

THE JUXTAPOSITION OF THINGS can give birth to new things, a separate and distinct reality as it were.

Take, for instance, author Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novella Heart of Darkness and place it alongside the alleged 2020 murder of George Floyd. Curiously, a book of fiction and a single, widely disputed death separated by over a century and half a world have something in common, a conjunction infused with a new and sinister meaning. Remember when Doctor Frankenstein harnessed the power of lightning and pressed the electrodes to his crude assembly of body parts to create life?

It’s something like that.