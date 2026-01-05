Click on the image to find out how I survived COVID-19.

UNLIKE THE USA, where ghetto mammas, illegal migrants, and Somali scammers get free healthcare paid for by the uninsured American worker, Europeans enjoy free universal healthcare.

Nonetheless, our family purchases private health insurance which, like the public system, has its drawbacks. Here’s why.

Like la sanitaria (the free system), those with private healthcare insurance must also wait months to see an ophthalmologist (eye specialist), internist, dermatologist, or any specialist. Cancer? You’re chances of dying under the private system may be slightly reduced; however, the expertise may not be available at the same level as under the public system. Both sectors’ emergency rooms are staffed by poorly paid young doctors straight out of university. In the public system, you don’t get to choose your doctor; he or she is assigned to you. Mine is an indecorous arsehole, which is why I avoid illness.

Private healthcare insurance is expensive. We’re paying 550 euros monthly for a family of three. Perhaps not as bad as in the USA, but America isn’t exactly a role model for affordable healthcare. The Canadian system, although free, isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on, so those who can afford it flock to private healthcare coverage. That’s pretty much the downside. Nothing is really free in this life.

The upside is that drugs (not the recreational variety) are subsidized under the free public system. A prescription for antibiotics that might cost the patient over $100 in USA or Canada is only 10 cents if issued in Europe. Insulin that would cost an American diabetic $1,600/month in the USA costs only pennies here. For a prescription issued by a private doctor, however, the patient pays full price. It’s a two edged sword that everyone is compelled to fall upon.

There’s also a fair amount of corruption in European healthcare, both public and private. Neither the public nor the private system covers routine dental work (exams, cleaning, restorations, root canals, crowns, implants, etc.) unless performed in a proper hospital by a dental surgeon.

I recently suffered a toothache and visited the in-house clinic operated by our insurance carrier where treatment is supposedly provided to policy holders at a reduced price. After a series of X-rays performed by a so-called dentist and her assistant who appeared no older than high school age, I was presented with a quotation in the amount of 1,500 euros for two (yes, 2) titanium implants.

I asked if the implants could be both be done in one day and the consultant answered yes, of course, just sign on the line. I replied that I would first need to consult with “Lei chi commanda,” that is, “She who must be obeyed.” Instead, I consulted Google.

Titanium implants involve a lengthy, bloody, painful, inconvenient process that takes months, not a single day.

So, I consulted a private dentist.

That dentist took his own X-rays and proposed a simple root canal on one offending tooth, which he accomplished inside one hour, then a second visit to fit a crown. Total cost: 300 euros. That was five years ago and I’ve been right as rain ever since.

There was no other problem whatsoever anywhere else in my mouth. The insurance company’s clinic would have extracted not only the ailing tooth (which was saved) but also another perfectly healthy tooth. How that isn’t criminal is beyond my understanding.

So, I consulted a lawyer.

“Fuggedabbadit!” was his advice. “The medical profession protects its own and it’s corrupt to the core.”