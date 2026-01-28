Photo credit: Carlotta Silvestrini on Upsplash

By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

I WAS A CHILD GROWING UP in the 1940’s. You know, like the decade when the world lost its moral compass and everybody’s dad or uncle or grandfather was dug-in on some far-flung battlefront or beachhead whose name you couldn’t pronounce? My own father was reported MIA in France in January 1945.

He’d been held prisoner in a number of POW camps then moved under guard through Germany, destination Buchenwald. Of some 380 Jewish-American soldiers captured alongside my father, only 86 returned from the extermination camp at war’s end only four months later.

The pertinent detail in this memoir is that before his commanding officer surrendered at Hattan in Alsace-Lorraine, my father tossed his dog tags and burned his diary and ID to disguise the fact that he was the unit’s supply NCO. Instead, he assumed the identity of a Jewish buddy who’d perished during the battle. My father had no idea that his Nazi captors had by then murdered at least six million Jews inside their network of concentration and extermination camps.

Four months later, my father’s outfit, a unit of the reconstituted 42nd Infantry “Rainbow” Division, along with the 45th Division, liberated the concentration camp at Dachau. When his comrades-at-arms discovered the horrors perpetrated on other human beings there, they promptly lined all the camp guards up against a stone wall in the coal yard and machine gunned them. Nobody had prepared them for such a discovery.

Dachau execution coalyard. Archival photo. Public domain.

What’s most interesting while peering down the shaft of time is the fact that the Allies had striven to hide the existence and terrifying efficiency of Germany’s industrialized murder machine from public awareness. It was almost as if they’d given the Nazis carte blanche to rid Europe of Jews before disposing of Hitler’s Thousand-Year Reich.

Few actual victims of the Holocaust are still with us today. Most were small children or babies, the odd one having been born in a death camp.

Born in a death camp? Think on that awhile.

The Holocaust wasn’t built in a day

Of course, the horrors of the Holocaust didn’t appear full-blown in a single day. In fact, the notorious concentration camp at Dachau was first opened in 1933, the final year of the Weimar Republic and twelve years before the ad hoc execution of its guards.

Dachau was first established as a holding center for illegal aliens, common criminals, and political dissenters in much the same way that America’s detention camps along the U.S. southern border and elsewhere are designed to hold undocumented migrants, separating children from their families while depriving inmates of all civil or human rights, branding them criminals and social pariahs. There is some logic to this approach, as well as a basis in law. Crashing the U.S. border is a punishable offence under law.

In 1933 Germany, being a Jew or homosexual or political dissident was a punishable offence.

The type of patriot who relishes this kind work today is often the same kind of moron lined up against a cold stone wall at Dachau in 1945. There is an inherent frontier-style justice in this tale, alluding to the abhorrence on the part of right-thinking people when confronted with barbarity.

The intent of this article isn’t to compare the Holocaust with anything that ever happened since, because nothing can equal it for sheer barbarity. Nonetheless, concentration camps are still with us today.

The good news, of course, is that America’s southern border is now effectively closed. The concentration camps thrown up by the Obama and Biden Administrations are still there, but once ICE as completed its mission, the agency will be gutted and perhaps disbanded.

NOT.