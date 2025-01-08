Screengrab via Youtube

DONALD J. TRUMP WILL BE REMEMBERED for something more than having come back from the dead, politically speaking.

He will go down in art history as the Millennium’s greatest performance artist.

Perhaps the only significant artist to top Trump’s performance – the death toll from a botched Covid-19 response notwithstanding, but even that assertion may be challenged – was Adolph Hitler. No, I'm not doing a Kamala Harris here, villianizing Trump by comparing him to the Nazi leader. My intention is purely aesthetic.