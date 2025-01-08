Trump As Performance Artist
If you think anyone paying $6.2 million for a banana duct-taped to a canvas is looney, just wait and see what's coming down the pike...
DONALD J. TRUMP WILL BE REMEMBERED for something more than having come back from the dead, politically speaking.
He will go down in art history as the Millennium’s greatest performance artist.
Perhaps the only significant artist to top Trump’s performance – the death toll from a botched Covid-19 response notwithstanding, but even that assertion may be challenged – was Adolph Hitler. No, I'm not doing a Kamala Harris here, villianizing Trump by comparing him to the Nazi leader. My intention is purely aesthetic.