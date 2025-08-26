Plague doctor. Public domain image.

THE DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS of Holocaust deniers are 1) they were not alive during the era in question, and 2) they vigorously refute historical data, visual imagery, physical evidence, and human testimony that Nazi Germany engineered the deaths of six million Jews and five million other human beings.

There’s a third criteria too: they secretly long to rid the planet of “untermenschen.”[1]

But let’s go at this a different way. Let’s ask what are the all-time bestselling books in the world?

The Bible (1st century) tops the list with over 5 billion copies in circulation, handwritten until Johannes Gutenberg (1393-1468) invented the printing press and moveable type. Second is “Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse Tung” (1964) clocking in at 1.1 billion. Adolph Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” boasts a meagre 12 million sold since 1925, 85,000 of those sales since 2016.[2] By comparison, the Boy Scouts of America’s “Scouting for Boys” has sold over 121 million copies.

Analysts compare the popularity of Scouting in America to Nazism in Germany, movements whose icons show a disconcerting similarity. Totalitarian revolutions as a rule are curiously homoerotic in nature: the male-on-male camaraderie, physical fitness, obsession with spiffy uniforms, secret handshakes, camping and sleepovers. You probably get the picture. Unlike Nazism which is experiencing a resurgence among whites in Europe and the USA, the Boy Scouts of America has imploded under a deluge of sexual abuse lawsuit settlements totalling $2.46 billion since 2020.

The real yardstick is Apple Books. Among the eight million titles in 33 languages available on the app, including 30,000 free titles via Project Gutenberg, Mein Kampf claims slot 113 on its Top Paid ($5.95 for the e-version) list with 241 four and five star ratings.

It’s not even the numbers or dollar figure that count. It’s the resurgence in interest and sales of Mein Kampf.

Like the spike in rapes across Europe and the United Kingdom corresponds with a spike in uncontrolled migration since 2016, the spike in sales of Hitler’s anti-Semitic, hate-filled rant aligns with a the surge in woke-Left advocacy of seemingly incompatible causes: intersectional feminism and global intifada (that is, women’s rights groups partnering with Islamic fundamentalists’ misogyny on steroids), Marxism-Leninism with gender dysphoria and jihad, the Catholic Church with Hamas, and a cornucopia of LGBTQAI+ (did I miss anyone?) advocating for Palestine and uncontrolled immigration. So far, none of these groups have publicly aligned with Pakistani rape gangs in the United Kingdom; nonetheless, all are curiously silent on the UK government’s clampdown on free speech.

In other words, the inmates have taken over the asylum.