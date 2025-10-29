By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

ITALY HAS EXPERIENCED ITS FAIR SHARE OF INVASIONS. This time, it’s a veritable tsunami of Africans assaulting its coastline as if this were a reenactment of the Sicily and Salerno landings of 1943.

I’m exaggerating, of course. Falling back on poetic licence which is always less painful than falling on your own sword. I’ll be doing that later in this essay.

The current invaders don’t employ heavy weaponry, of course. Their power derives from sheer numbers that far exceed those of the Allied landings during World War II. Instead of artillery, they’ve weaponized Italian empathy and tolerance and turned it back on their target, mobilizing via mosques and clandestine terror cells to destroy the country from within, a strategy straight from the Muslim Brotherhood playbook.

The Italian navy has intercepted over 200,000 military age Muslims attempting to make landfall. Millions more have successfully landed.

One of the pleasures of life in the Mediterranean is lying on the beach while boatloads of Africans make landfall. My wife attended a free food distribution at one migrant camp where the ingrates broke into the coordinator’s car and stole her ID, cash, credit car, and driver licence. Apparently, they have a different value system.

They’ve also weaponized time. The poisoning and eventual destruction of the greater objective - deconstruction of the nation state and its substitution with a Caliphate across the entire European continent - is projected to occur over time. All the signposts point to Europe becoming >50% Muslim within the lifetime of most readers of this essay.

But the capitulation will occur long before then. In fact, it’s already happened.