Okay, so how many of us have ever heard of Dave Volek? None, right?

That’s because we haven’t been visiting his Substack page or receiving his newsletter explaining the nuts and bolts of Tiered Democratic Governance (TDG).

If Americans were invested in TDG, they wouldn’t be squabbling over that other acronym “USAID” and the $84 million of foreign aid that disappeared into Chelsea Clinton’s bank account. To be fair, only $4 million of that money went to cover her wedding, so what are we complaining about, anyway? Hunter’s laptop? Small potatoes.

But, hey. Another day, another essay.

What we’re saying here is this: if the next four years fly by as fast as the previous four, the USA will be facing another presidential election, that is, if we still have elections by that time.

So, why not prepare now?

Face it, folks. We screwed up, big time. We followed unscrupulous leaders who lied, cheated, stole, and gamed what was left of the American democracy. I’m not talking about only the Dems. I’m talking about the two major parties that make up what President Obama called America’s “single party system.” Two squads from the same team passing the football back and forth with an ever shifting goal post. Now the stakeholders are terrified that the game may end before every last one has become super-rich milking the federal cash cow. So yeah, that’s a plug for Elon Musk and DOGE, although I fear that what’s coming down the pike may be far uglier than what came before.

That’s why it’s time to check out Tiered Democratic Governance and its inventor Dave Volek.