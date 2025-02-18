Edward Hopper, New York Movie, 1939. Source: Wikiart

WHENEVER I WAS STRESSED AT WORK, I’d booked out of the office and into an adult theatre in the nearby Red Light District for a refreshing afternoon snooze on company time. Never actually saw any movies. When the lights dimmed, my eyelids slammed shut and I was wisked off to dreamland.

By today’s standards, the onscreen action was pretty tame and the plot lines invariably stupid. Unlike other patrons, I wasn’t sprawled in a past-its-best-before-date, blue velvet seat with my hat covering my crotch. I was there to escape the real world and catch a few zees.

In a metaphysical context, my personal footlights are gradually dimming as old age, cognitive decline, and the rigorous demands of evolution propel me toward the welcoming arms of Morpheus.