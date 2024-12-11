Hello from the Zone of Sulphur. We are rebuilding this e-pub on Substack and are now live.

Readers may remember Zone of Sulphur from its previous incarnation on Medium. As always, we remain politically non-binary, dedicated to challenging the status quo, championing the politically incorrect, and offending practically everyone (equally, of course). Isn’t that what democracy is all about?

If you enjoyed Zone of Sulphur on Medium, then you will love its new and improved version on Substack. All of our articles remain free for all readers until 30 days after publication, at which point they become archived behind a paywall. Unfortunately, the time and dedication needed to research, verify, write, edit, and manage our Substack page, demand that we also run a paid subscription mode.

Substack provides the platform but also demands its pound of flesh.

Free access:

Provocative articles like the ones linked above, whenever world events compel an intelligent response or the spirit moves us.

Short stories and novel excerpts from contributing authors

Subscribers are invited to contribute articles for publication.

Paid access:

Articles archived starting 30 days after publication.

Serializations such as the highly popular “The Sexualization of Islam.”

Don’t rush to sign up

Wait and see if you vibrate with Zone of Sulphur, then consider either a free or paid subscription. It’s going to take some time to get the archive up and running with so much material in moth balls and new material coming in. We are dedicating every waking hour to the task. Find out why we were kicked off Medium. It will all be there in the archive.

We will also feature book reviews, fiction and non-fiction excerpts, and short stories for free subscribers, as well as book serializations for paid subscribers.

No Bots

All material is written by humans, not AI.

Let’s get the word out

Please tell your friends and loved ones about Zone of Sulphur. By referring others, you will receive benefits and special access.

How to participate

Zone of Sulphur is FREE for all to read. Only material over 30 old is archived behind a paywall. Lots of good stuff there too.

Become a FREE or PAID subscriber.

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3. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.

Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals

Get a 3 month comp for 5 referrals

Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals

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Thank’s for spreading the word about Zone of Sulphur!