Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). AI generated .

WE HAVE IT ON GOOD AUTHORITY that the median IQ for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents hovers around 68.

Sound like an unsubstantiated premise? Read on.

Unlike other police agencies in the USA, ICE stands out for questionable hiring practices, ad hoc interpretation and application of the law, lack of accountability, and sheer thuggery.

How smart is ICE?

Not very smart. A landmark court case established that police departments can legally reject candidates who score too high on intelligence tests. [1] [2]

Meanwhile, the average score for American police officers is 21-22 on standardized tests, equivalent to an IQ of 104, slightly above normal and that’s a good thing. [1] [3]

While the evidence shows that police officers generally have average intelligence, there is no evidence that ICE hiring practices and intelligence requirements are similar to other law enforcement agencies. Indications suggest they are not, while Trump’s ersatz Gestapo remains totally opaque. Agents wear balaclavas and full face masks. Ballistic vests under sports clothing. ICE has more in common with criminal gangs than, say, the NYPD.

Here’s what we do know about ICE’s hiring practices:

No specific educational requirements are mentioned across all analyzed sources

No previous law enforcement experience is required for ICE agent positions

No pre-employment exam is required for candidates

Basic qualifications focus on citizenship, age, and physical requirements rather than educational credentials

How smart are Americans?

The average US citizen scores around 100 on the Stanford-Binet scale. In other words, just high enough to be dangerous.

But the problem isn’t one of low IQ. It’s a consequence of the failure of public education. Thanks to decades of DEI and the death of meritocracy, American high schools hand out diplomas to the functionally illiterate, many of whom cannot recite their ABCs. “No Child Left Behind,” remember?

Education in the USA ranks 26th in math and science and 14th overall in global academic ranking, behind many Third World countries.

Those who can afford higher education are universally required to take English 101, a remedial study course focusing on basic literacy. University students are then exposed to a highly politicized academic environment hijacked by woke administrators (the vast majority of whom are female), tenured Marxist-Leninist oriented professors, and gender dystopes. The result isn’t a generation of scholars and ordinary citizens who are critical, analytic, and prepared to make intelligent decisions, never mind taking ownership of those decisions both good and bad. The recent storming and vandalization of Columbia University Library by masked, keffiyeh-clad “students” is a case in point.

America’s education system is rotten, right from kindergarten straight through post-doctoral. Universities have jettisoned their role and responsibility as temples of knowledge in favour of selling low-grade courses and questionable credentials to morons. As a training ground for industry, they can’t even do that well.

So, yeah. Americans are not smart.