WHEN GEORGE ORWELL WELCOMED Charlie Kirk to the Afterlife, first thing these two legends did, after comparing their neck wounds, was to trade notes on women.

But, hey…Isn’t that what dudes everywhere do?

Orwell pointed straight to recently elected New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and quipped:

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”

Orwell’s quote is lifted from another Zone of Sulphur article entitled “Are You A Sexual Puritan?” in which sexuality as defined by Mamdani’s brand of Marxism-Islamism is compared to that of the Party in Orwell’s landmark novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”