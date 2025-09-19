My personal physician never looked so healthy. I would attribute this image but can’t find the owner. Does that mean she’s mine, all mine?

By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

I GREW UP DURING THE 1940s AND 50s, so you can guess my approximate age and condition.

But in so doing, you might be mistaken.

I’m still tall and sinewy, cowboy strong, and the embers in my Eros-brand furnace are still burning, if somewhat less brightly though just as urgently. I’ve travelled, been shot at and jailed, and humiliated by women of every race, shape, and inclination. Well, a man is never too young or too old for that. And that’s what this article is all about.

The Coronavirus taught me a valuable lesson. And here’s how it happened.

I awoke one morning an ache in my jaw and dialled up the dentist. Sure enough, an angry tooth screamed for attention; even worse, it demanded a root canal. About a thousand dollars later, the pain was vanquished and my restored choppers gleamed so brightly that I needed sunglasses when glancing in the rearview mirror.

Then the Coronavirus struck. It was March 2020.