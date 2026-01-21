What Oscar Wilde Told Melania Trump
“Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people we personally dislike.” - Oscar Wilde
“The artist’s view of life is the only possible one and should be applied to everything, most of all to religion and morality. Cavaliers and Puritans are interesting for their costumes and not for their convictions.”- Oscar Wilde.
But what is the artist’s view of life? Was Oscar Wilde really an artist? An artiste? And what advice did he offer Melania Trump across time and space?