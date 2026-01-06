WHAT STRUCK ME WHEN VIEWING IMAGES of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony was the resemblance of the city subway system to Hamas’s network of tunnels.

If anyone thinks this is merely coincidental, then please think again. Look more closely. Use your analytical skills. What other city has such an extensive tunnel network? That’s right. Gaza City.

NYC’s Marxist-Islamist mayor is losing no time in messaging to his Jewish constituents that they’ve a new, thoroughly anti-Semitic master, while signalling to the city’s Latino population that he’s a genuine matón (bully) a-la Nicolás Maduro.

Mamdani has been condemning the American intervention in Venezuela while eulogizing the now-captive Maduro whom POTUS47 paraded through NYC like Pontius Pilot paraded Jesus through Jerusalem before crucifixion.

Despite his boisterous pontificating, Mamdani is incapable of doing anything to rescue his doomed hero. He’s also incapable of executing his threat to arrest Bibi Netanyahu should the Israeli leader set foot in any of the five boroughs. The Islamist bluster has only managed to attract attention from folks like Mossad.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau made the same pompous claims before packing up his trunk of ridiculous costumes and slinking off to his Swiss chalet.

Mamdani may have an army of terminally delusional gender dystopes and armchair jihadis at his beck and call, but Trump has the National Guard, Delta Force, and who-knows-what nefarious agents poised to take out the NYC trash the same way he took out Maduro.