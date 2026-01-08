By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

MY WIFE INVITED ME to a concert at the local opera house.

We’d last attended Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto featuring a chorus of 400 amongst whom she was singer number 399. Before that, it was La Traviata, and before that, Tosca. My Sicilian grandmother was an opera buff, so perhaps I got her genes. Well, Che serà, serà.

I think Connie Francis sang that one back in 1955. Or was it Sofia Loren? Definitely, Doris Day.

Anyway, it wasn’t her singing that triggered my refusal. It was the proposed company.

You see, if she’d had only two tickets, then there would have been no argument because, well, a couple, loving or otherwise, can use both tickets. Instead, she had four and, worse yet, they were free and therefore constituted a grave sin to waste, a metaphorical felony.

I suggested we bring along a former neighbour who’d recently moved away but not because of us. An unattached Mexican caballero footloose in the European Union. And maybe invite one of her perpetually needy female friends.

All cultures are not the same

Mexicans display a national propensity for never arriving anywhere on time and, to be candid, concerts here begin at 8 pm sharp. Nobody gets admitted after the conductor mounts the podium.

An old socialist friend from Mexico City rang me some years ago after hooking up with a retired soldier via one of those dating apps for seniors, suggesting a drink downtown. Most people don’t know that Mexico became a Marxist state following the revolution of 1910-20, current President Claudia Sheinbaum being its most emblematic incarnation, which explains why priests are forbidden to wear their dog collars or cassocks in public. Just so you know.

Last time I’d seen the woman, she suggested we visit Freida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home and pointed out the pockmarked façade. Bullet holes. The cult of Freida Kahlo has since made the place a shrine. The Virgin Mary is out. Freida is in.

Anyway, I promised to meet President Sheinbaum’s disciple at a well-known street corner under a well-known clock at precisely 12 noon next day. You can’t get more explicit than that. High noon under the big clock.

I didn’t really expect her to show, but WTF, I went anyway. No show, of course. Two days later, she rang me from under the well-known clock on the well-known street corner asking ¿Donde estás? (Where are you?) I explained that our appointment had been 48 hours earlier, but she was unmoved. “But I’m here at exactly 12 noon!”

That’s socialism for you. Every promise empty.