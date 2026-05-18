Put those palms together and clap, clap, clap…

May 14 was the State of Israel’s birthday and Bill Maher had a poignant message to share.

TOO MANY OF US HERE ON THE LEGACY LEFT have been driven to hair tearing at the insane antics of our woke brothers and sisters. The inimitable Bill Maher is now voicing what none of us have dared to admit, to speak, even to think.

And what’s that?

It’s that deep within the furthest recesses of our own souls, we’re all Jew haters.

How do we know this?

We know this because nobody is laughing, or even clapping, at Maher’s monologue. Did they forget to hoist the “Applause Here” placard?

If you’re clapping, then you’re a moron, because this time, Maher isn’t being funny.

Bill Mayer is the sole voice of reason crying out from deep within the asylum. The institution has been taken over by the sickest of its inmates, the most violent and perverted, the crazed ideologues and sexual deviants, mad doctors, dangerous psychopaths and serial killers, assassins-for-hire. I mean, look around.

One may no longer ride public transit without fear of having their throat cut or being pushed in front of an incoming train by some hatred-driven nutjob. That’s the situation for non-Jews. It’s far worse for Jews.

And that’s why Maher’s monologue isn’t funny. Nobody is laughing for two very good reasons.

First, Maher is pointing an accusing finger at his mostly youthful audience, both studio and virtual. Invisible behind the curtain is Justitia with her scales and sword. Oh yes, a day of reckoning is coming, although it may be the Last Day when God summons humankind for judgement, sheep on the right and goats on the left (not a pun; or maybe it is). They say that a goat is the only animal that can burp, fart, and suck his own dick, all at the same time.

A perfect description of the woke-Left.

Second, Maher isn’t even trying to be funny anymore. That’s because fomenting blood libels as a pastime is one thing, but actually targeting individuals for murder based on their race, ethnic background, political stance, gender identity, or religious affiliation is quite another. Randomly shooting children a-la-Bondi is repugnant to practically everyone on the planet who isn’t Islamist. But hey, one naturally expects such behaviour from Muslims. It’s inscribed in their holy books and branded on their souls. Written into their DNA after 1,300 years of indoctrination and recreational bloodletting. So, we’ll give them a pass (not).

But in the land of the free and home of the brave, one is pretty much expected to say whatever they like - funny or unfunny - so long as it doesn’t libel anyone. In this society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed, causing any individual or group to lose money is punishable in the civil courts. That’s the yardstick: loss of money. Still, we need that protection to keep the sticker price on truth affordable for all.

We can’t have it both ways. We can’t harbour hatred in our hearts and still call ourselves enlightened, liberal, democratic. We cannot cancel and kill without repercussions. We must strive to peacefully coexist with those who mean us no harm, at the same time refusing to tolerate individuals and groups dedicated to destroying what we’ve come to think of as “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.” In other words, the Good Life.

No, it’s not Pete Hegseth.

What Bill Maher isn’t telling us is that America is on a slippery slope toward civil war.

He’s leaving that role to the doomsayers, as well he might. It’s easier to leap tall buildings in a single bound than reshape hearts and minds that are mired in hatred. It’s been tried but the rate of regression is practically 100%.

That’s because the human character is pretty much set in concrete by age four. Racist parents spawn racist offspring, no matter how liberal or “woke” they strive to appear. Put them in a room with Bill Maher and they only pretend to laugh. Until they don’t. This time, Maher crossed a line. What he said isn’t so much unfunny as it is damning; hence, the deficit of applause. Audience silence is self-incriminating.

What criminal laughs when shackled in the dock? Sure, some do, the criminally insane and God knows our society is inundated with those. We keep releasing them back to the street because, well, we need their votes, both red and blue. Meanwhile, we pay lip service to free speech and the right to practice our various faiths unmolested. When you drive explosives-laden vehicles into synagogues filled with children, toss hand grenades into crowds, or open fire with high-powered rifles on people enjoying a picnic, you’ve violated more than one Amendment to the Constitution.

Bill Maher is holding up a mirror. What comes staring back are monsters: you, me, your horrid mother-in-law. All cut from the same bloodsoaked fabric.

It’s no laughing matter. Go look your own self in a mirror, if you have the courage, then say “I’m not a piece of shit.”

Try it.