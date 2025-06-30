Greta TinTin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, professional eco-clown.

By guest columnist Leonora Davalo.

IT’S A GOOD THING WHEN YOUNGSTERS RALLY around a cause, especially when their parents haven’t the intestine fortitude to call out political chicanery, outright oppression, and naked hatred when they see it.

I’m thinking of kids like the siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, beheaded in Germany in 1943 for handing out leaflets critical of the Nazi regime. I’m also thinking about countless Iranian girls and women raped, tortured, and murdered on streets and inside Islamist prisons for refusing to wear the burqa, niqab, and hijab, for allowing a single lock of hair to escape from under what is effectively a walking tent. This kind of protest requires real courage.

Hans and Sophie Scholl. Right: the German guillotine that sliced off their heads.

Then, of course, there are the Greta Thunbergs of the world, social media influencers with millions of adoring, airhead followers. Parasites like Greta feed on the attention of poorly educated and emotionally damaged youth like themselves. Some have called Greta a prophet, but more on that later.

Sophie Scholl’s opposite number. This empty-headed Islamo-Nazi wants to kill all Jews in the world but she’ll settle for erasing the state of Israel. So, what did our parents and grandparents fight World War II for, anyway? I mean, here are their great-grandkids parroting the Nazi Party line.

Statistics don’t lie, that is, if one doesn’t skew them to support arguments that even a minus-40 IQ would recognize as bogus. Although we’re the richest and most powerful nation on Earth, as of May 2025, American education ranks 15th academically after Slovenia (13) and Palau (14). In terms of math and science, it drops to 26th. Our national idiot mill churns out millions of pliant supporters for theocratic terror groups bent on world domination and destruction of the nation state that allows them to misbehave big-time. But isn’t that the antithesis of democracy? I vaguely remember something about that from civics class.

Some will argue that education level has nothing to do with the hatred instilled in our children from day one, which seems to be the case. It neatly explains how such iconic institutions as Harvard and Columbia Universities can go all jihadi in the blink of an eye. The hatred was there all along, simmering just beneath the surface before erupting like Mount Saint Helen's on steroids.

Most of these young idiots do it for social acceptance, while some even do it for money; but then, what can one expect from a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed?

Then, of course, there are the truly disturbed: Gays for Palestine? When the LGBTQAI+ movement comes out on the side of the Iranian mullahs, cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face becomes a national blood sport.

But, hey. Kudos to the Islamists for at least being honest…

“Once Palestine is free, not a single homosexual will be allowed to live in our pure land. Such perverted abominations will not be accepted among us.”

The inmates are truly taking over the asylum.

Of course, they all swear they’re saving the planet. Or saving the children. Or saving whatever.