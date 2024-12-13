Woke White Bro on official state visit to the Indian subcontinent. Image source: screen grab via Youtube .

AS A RULE, Canadians aren’t prone to picking fights with anybody. It’s just too damned cold.

They’re careful to ask what your pronouns are and if you’d care to enjoy a free assisted suicide (at taxpayer’s expense). They don’t ask where the loot came from when strangers arrive from abroad with suitcases full of money to purchase prime real estate in downtown Toronto and Vancouver. Anybody of any age can freely purchase heroine, fentanyl, cocaine and a host of other dangerous street drugs without any consequences whatsoever. Better yet, there’s a cannabis shop on every corner, sometimes two. Sometimes ten.

When embattled Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Canadian Parliament in 2023, he witnessed the appalling spectacle of the entire government, led by the Prime Minister, giving a standing ovation to an aged former Nazi SS member who was complicit in the Holocaust, introducing this monster as a champion of freedom because he’d once fought the Russians.

Zelenskyy and his wife are Jewish.

To dodge responsibility for such an enormous faux pas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed the cockup on his House Speaker who grudgingly resigned before he was fired. So much for accountability.

And that’s just for starters.