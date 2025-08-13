By guest author Francesco Rizzuto

MY 20-SOMETHING DAUGHTER laments that she is without a boyfriend.

Most of her friends and schoolmates are already married or in live-in relationships, either hetero or same-sex. She fears becoming a wallflower. Childless with 16 cats.

Heck, we have only one cat, but still can’t persuade her to clean its sandbox.

She worries that she won’t find a good job or be able to support herself independently, never mind shouldering cost of raising a family. She recognizes that divorce rates for practically all countries are outperforming marriage rates across the board; therefore, the odds of becoming a single mother are depressingly real.

Insecurity is the hallmark of Generation Z.

My daughter looks around and sees families wherein both parents work outside the home, where small children are left to bond with strangers in shabby daycare centres. She witnesses girls her age fighting like cats and dogs with their insecure, loser boyfriends, reenacting the same ugly melodrama over and over again with each successive love interest. I reassure her that there are still good men in the world. I tell her that I never witnessed my own parents raising their voices to one another, but she gives me that weird, disbelieving look. How is that even possible?

It isn’t because she’s ugly that she remains single. Far from it. But she is discerning. A thinking girl who is critical, analytical, and strives make good decisions. She enjoys a fat scholarship at one of Europe’s most prestigious universities and supplements it with a part-time job that she loves. She goes out clubbing practically every weekend. Has loads of friends.

She tries to learn, as much as any Gen Z can amidst the deluge of bad advice and outright lies issuing from social media which, to be candid, is pretty much her only source of news. The demon smartphone beeps 24/7, one young friend after another having lapsed into emotional meltdown. Don’t they know that our fragile planet teeters on the brink of thermonuclear Armageddon? That it isn’t the end of the world when somebody gets your pronouns wrong?

My daughter is on the cusp of receiving her undergraduate degree but struggles to decide which profession she wants to pursue, where to go for her masters or doctorate. Will it be the arts? Law, psychology, medicine? Commerce? My advice is that if your destiny involves listening to other people’s rants about their failed relationships, substance abuse, economic woes, uncaring parents, rape fantasies and inability to achieve orgasm, then perhaps psychiatry is the best path to job security. With the world going to hell in a hand basket, there will never be any shortage of nut-jobs to process.

Several handsome, educated young men from good families have professed undying love for my daughter, then been gently but firmly rejected. I would have welcomed any one of them into the family. So, we talked about her basic requirements and what constitutes an ideal mate.

Like, what is a real man, anyway? What kind of material is needed to build a lasting, loving relationship, a healthy family, and stability as she transitions into old age?

I think I know something about old age.