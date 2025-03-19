“As a result of BLM’s political agenda influencing police departments, more and more agencies across the U.S. are choosing not to release booking photos, or they’re being banned from doing so by Democrat legislation, as was the case in Oregon…Left-wing campaigners say mugshots help reinforce stereotypes and racism.” - Andy Ngo

I’M OLD ENOUGH TO REMEMBER the Democratic Party violently opposing desegregation of schools and other public institutions in the South. It was Lyndon Baines Johnson, a Democratic President and Southerner, who oversaw the deaths of over 50,000 American service personnel in a sordid, colonial war that America lost, and Richard Nixon, a Republican, who brought that carnage to an end.

It was Republicans, beginning with the Eisenhower administration (in which Nixon served as VP), who launched the social juggernaut leading to desegregation and the Free Speech, Civil Rights, and Anti-Vietnam War movements of the 1960s. Not that Nixon was a peacenik by any stretch of the imagination. But he was corrupt enough that exposure by the press led to a long-overdue pull-out from a conflict that never should have happened. The American people, although politically unsophisticated, had had enough.

More recently, it was a Democratic administration that oversaw the kangaroo court trial of former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin and his colleagues for a murder he did not commit, sacrificial lambs for the hate-driven masses of angry virtual signallers and their mindless followers who made George Floyd, a violent drug addict and career criminal into a national hero. What the world saw unfolding was the fearsome power of the mentally unstable and psychopathic holding law enforcement, judges, and the legacy media hostage.

Despite Chauvin’s conviction and subsequent assaults by Black and brown prisoners during his continued incarceration, the passionate intensity of Leftist social warriors still wasn’t satisfied. More innocents lost their lives in the mindless vandalism and attacks on persons that followed, not to mention billions in property damage, in Portland and other cities under Democratic administration. Black Lives Matter has consequently become a symbol of corruption in a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed.

How does that help anyone?

It was the Obama administration that championed the woke mind virus and the misguided notion that although Marxism has failed in every society in which it has been implemented, giving it one last go in America will bring us to the Promised Land. To do this, of course, we’ll need to deconstruct the American democracy, using violence, as the educators in the trailing video insist. The abandonment of knowledge and collapse of American education is largely due to its infiltration by so-called teachers more committed to a moth-eaten ideology than learning. Anyone disagreeing with their thesis is labelled Fascist and deserving of cancellation or actual liquidation. They are quite willing to put others’ bodies - the young and impressionable - on the line to propagate an agenda long past its best-before date.

So, kids, run out and burn some Teslas (it’s both empowering and fun), while your teachers celebrate on Youtube and you rot in jail.

These are the folks lecturing our children when they wander off to college. If Senator Joseph McCarthy had gotten only one thing straight while conducting his witch hunts of the 1950s, it was that advocating for the destruction of the American government was a No-No. So where is McCarthy when the country actually needs him?

Just kidding (we have Donald Trump instead).

Keeping an open mind

I’m an avid reader of The New Yorker, not because I admire its slavish commitment to Wokery, but because I strive to keep an open mind. One needs to hear all sides of an argument to form a personal opinion that’s defensible. One also needs the good grace to modify or jettison said opinion when new information suggests revision. If American education had taught its young charges to think, to be critical and analytical, then perhaps voters would make better decisions than they have done. I mean, just look at the parade of clowns that followed Dwight D. Eisenhower’s departure from the Oval Office. I’ll dare to include JKF, along with those who whacked him, in that clown show.

Fast forward to 2024.