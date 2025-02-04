UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VLODYMYR ZELENSKYY is very publicly crying “Foul!”

Image credit: President.gov.ua , CC by 4.0 licence

Now, how does one say that in Ukrainian?

Source: Google Translate

A former comedian who was catapulted into the unenviable role of Head of State by playing Hava Naghila on the piano with his penis, is complaining that his country actually received only about $75 billion of the allocated $177 billion in aid sent by the USA. He wants to know what happened to the lion’s share of that money.

The American people would also like to know. Europeans would like to know why their governments threw $131 billion at the war in Ukraine while Zelenskyy claims to have seen little of that money. And perhaps the Canadian people should ask the same question of their government before Woke White Bro disappears out the back door.

Of course, the American “system” is already pushing back with accusations of Ukrainian corruption and outright theft.

Click on the image to view the video .

If what Donald Trump and his government efficiency czar, Elon Musk, suggest is actually true, then the former Biden administration has been guilty of massive fraud.

According to Musk: “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.”