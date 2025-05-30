“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” (Chinese: 枪杆子里面出政权) - attributed to Mao Tse Tung

Brigate Rosse means “Red Brigades.” Gen Z won’t recognize the reference. Nor will Gens X and Y, or even the Millennials. They won’t remember the Baader-Meinhof Gang. Or the Provisional IRA. Or Black September. They were too young and haven’t done their homework.

But they will recognize the latest incarnation of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) because thousands of its supporters are lining the streets of Western cities screaming for the erasure of the state of Israel with all land, resources, money, and power given to the abused and misunderstood Gazans. Never mind that Gazans, almost to the last person standing, are fanatical adherents to a criminal enterprise called Hamas. Hamas is the PLO on steroids.

Readers may agree or disagree with that premise but I’m throwing it out there.

Who is Elena Ferrante?

Readers may recognize the HBO dramatic series entitled “My Brilliant Friend,” based on intersecting novels by a mysterious Italian author whose pen name is Elena Ferrante. The BBC calls the HBO series “criminally underrated.”

I read the entire collection in Italian and Spanish but will skip the HBO offering, thank you very much. Why? Because the series starting with “L’Amica Geniale” is so profoundly moving that turning it into a cheap-ass “telenovela” borders on the sacrilegious. Still, if one cannot focus long enough to burn through these hefty tomes, then yeah, go for the abbreviated HBO version.

Image credit: HBO

The narrative involves a couple of best-friends-forever growing to womanhood in the slums of Naples. Each possesses a brilliant mind and is drawn to learning but held back by crushing poverty in a suffocating ghetto culture, exacerbated by severe economic conditions following the Second World War, the era in which I too was born and raised. I recall visiting Naples in the 1960s, an enchanting but scary place whose slums rivalled those of Rio and Mumbai.

The girls’ personal development and eventual fates are impacted by the typically Italian suspicion of, and distain for, education. In Italy of the post-war era and earlier, education (or lack thereof) literally defined the classes in society: the upper classes had it, everyone else didn’t. Like Franco in Spain, Mussolini had given over control of education and marriage to the Catholic Church which acted as a potent political force (and still is) dedicated to keeping people ignorant and subservient to the interests of the Christian Democratic Party.

Despite unfavourable odds, if a poor child with talent attracted the attention of someone in a position of influence, as Lenuccia does in the novel, they might rise from their humble station and, given an advantageous marriage or appointment to a plumb clerical position, take their place amongst the elite in society. This is the life trajectory for one of the co-protagonists in Ferrante’s tale.

As Italian-Americans may recognize, many immigrants of that era shared the belief that a child was born with a loaf of bread under his/her arm, and when the bread ran out, then it was time to find a job. Any job. Higher education was something one indulged in when all other needs and responsibilities had been fulfilled, which was usually never. Sure, every Italian family longed for a homegrown doctor, lawyer, and priest in the clan. But hey, how many doctors or priests does any family need? That’s right. Only one.

Having grown up Italian-American and studied at university in Italy during the 1960s - the time frame during which much of Ferrante’s narrative unfolds - her fictional characters participation in radical political action (kidnappings, bank robberies, assassinations of industrialists and politicians) rings a very loud bell with me. I too shared the passion for dialectics and socialist dreams that drove the violence of that era but, being a professional coward, would never have thought of blowing anybody away in the name of Karl Marx.