Image credit: izzymphotography via Pixabay

UNLESS YOU’RE THE SON OF GOD, or maybe the Sun God, it’s quite normal to question your own paternity.

Mothers are easily identified — especially in the birthing room — but only DNA can accurately pinpoint a father. Life is like that.

In the words of the immortal Willy Nelson:

After my father passed away some years ago, a cousin telephoned with the news that he and his sister - both registered nurses and therefore educated in the sciences - had determined that their father (my father’s older brother) wasn’t actually their father. It was my own father, they insisted, who’d done the deed.

I wouldn’t have put it past him but WTF. Why now, six decades later? I could guess why. They were fishing for an inheritance. Families are like that.

“How do you know this,” I asked, feigning shock at such a bold assertion.

“We checked the blood types. My sister and I are type B. Both our parents are type A. Your dad was type B” Also, both our parents have blue eyes and ours are brown. Blue eyed parents always have blue-eyed children. It’s genetics, see?” [1]

My cousin is best known as defendant in “State of Illinois vs …”. You probably get the picture.

“Sure,” I said. “But my dad’s blood was type O. You guys need to dig deeper.”