WHAT DOES IT TAKE to be angry and glad at the same time? Emotional instability? Terminal nihilism? Cognitive decline? Toxic masculinity? I confess to all of these. Maybe that’s why I haven’t any friends.

I’m angry because President Joe Biden was allowed to stroll off the political stage without any serious repercussions for himself and his despicable family, while the consequences of a massive con game perpetrated on the American people promise a rerun of the Trump shit show.

I’m glad because even the Trump Gang is better for America and the world than the even bigger shit show promised by a Ka-mama-la administration pandering to airheads and woke idiots. Okay. So, we held our their noses and voted. What else was there to do?

Readers may not be aware of the existence of a Substack publication called “Misogyny Central.” No, it’s not dedicated to abusing women and gays. Instead, it dares to tackle serious issues in our society via satire. But that’s the problem, isn’t it? Unless a writer panders to readers’ unshakable political views (i.e., advocates tribalism), he/she/they risk being cancelled (unsubscribed) or worse.

That’s exactly what happened when Misogyny Central ran a “Bettie Mae Page for President in 2024” campaign. Some readers not only unsubscribed, but one fired off threatening emails to the author. Threatened to report him to the Substack “authorities” for sending her a newsletter that didn’t align with her political stance.

Bettie Mae Page. “Thanks for voting for ME!!!

Apparently, those indignant readers blamed Misogyny Central and the late Bettie Mae Page for drawing votes away from Ka-mama-la. We can only wish for such honours. Not a single cent was donated to the Bettie Mae Page for President in 2024 Kofi fundraising campaign, whereas $997.8 million in donations were reported by the Ka-mama-la campaign and $388 million by the Trump Gang. Jackasses raked in almost three times what the elephants collected in Americans’ nickels and dimes; nonetheless, elephants won by a landslide.

Elephants are thought to be amongst Earth’s most intelligent animals. Jackasses? Not so much.