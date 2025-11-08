NEW YORK’S MAYOR-ELECT, Zohran Mamdani styles himself a Democratic Socialist. Fair enough.

Nobody would have voted for the dude if they couldn’t slot him, although few could tell you what Democratic Socialism actually is or point out any country where it has succeeded. Why not? Because there are none.

The usual go-to for the socialist argument is Scandinavia: Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. What these countries, where most disciples of Democratic Socialism have never visited, have in common with New York is cold winters and very high crime. The other thing they have in common is capitalism. Their societies exhibit socialist elements such as free universal healthcare and free post-secondary education based on merit, but the whole lovely ensemble is fuelled by capitalism. There are as many billionaires in Sweden as any other capitalist society, including Russia.

The most significant thing aspect of these countries is the high crime rate, especially rape and murder, and out-of-control gang violence. As if it couldn’t get worse, add open borders and uncontrolled immigration and you don’t get democratic socialism. You get formerly democratic societies in transition. Participatory democracy is on its way out, Sharia on its way in. It’s a fact of life in Malmö, that women cannot walk the streets unaccompanied at night, or even in daylight, anywhere in the city. All the gains of the feminist movement have been surrendered to the Islamist onslaught.

If this sounds racist, then so be it. But who is ready to sacrifice their mother, daughter, sister, or grandmother on the altar of multiculturalism? There have to be limits to tolerance, especially when confronting intolerance.

We’ll look more closely at Democratic Socialism later in the essay. For now, let’s examine who Zohran Mamdani really is and what he represents.

A wolf in sheep’s clothing is still a predator.