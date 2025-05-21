By guest author Francesco Rizzuto

I’m an Indie fiction author and blogger.

To be honest, I don’t make a living selling ebooks and I’m guessing that very few Indie fiction writers do. Why? Because with the advent of Amazon KDP, Smashwords, Draft2Digital, and other ebook marketing platforms, everyone and his dog is cosplaying as a published author. That’s good. And that’s also bad because 99% of those authors have not bothered to learn the craft of writing.

The emergence of the internet and Indie publishing has also spawned the MFA (Master of Fine Arts) programme in creative writing at legitimate, as well as not so legitimate, colleges and universities, some with questionable credentials. The two things these enterprises have in common is that 1.) they operate for profit, and 2) they all teach the same “Hemingway” approach to writing. Imagine a piece that reads “this happened, then this happened, then this happened, the end.” Subject + verb + predicate sentence structure. Little or no emphasis on characterization, setting, or even plot. That’s the writing formula they teach.

Why? Because today’s readership (if it can even be called that) can’t read at higher than a fourth grade level or focus on anything more challenging than a five-second meme. Even the editors of many Medium e-pubs, for whom I have enormous respect, demand that authors run their drafts through the Hemingway app before submission, ass-u-me-ing that, like newspaper writing, less is more.

Exaggerating, am I? Go ahead and try to read Henry James, if you can. I challenge readers to even finish it this article, as it exceeds the “Goldilocks” reading time of five to seven minutes recommended by major platforms like Substack and Medium.

That’s not to say I’m an accomplished writer. The reading public will be the final judge of that. Like many Indie authors, I invest a lot of time in promoting my own work on social media like X (formerly Twitter), Tumbler, Instagram, Linkedin, Mastodon, and Bluesky and, well, wherever I can. In the main, it’s been a very poor investment in time. Sure, I get a few retweets and occasionally sell a book, but I suspect my sales pitches are merely reaching the eyes of other Indie authors who don’t buy ebooks.

While cruising social media, I click on a lot of Indie authors’ links to Amazon and visit their author websites. I first read the ‘look inside’ (free sample) of their novel or poetry then sometimes purchase a copy, but to be honest, not many. More often than not, the book title, cover art, and theme have intrigued me, along with the impressive twenty-five five-star reviews, but spelling and grammar errors in the opening paragraphs tell me it’s going to be a tough slog. If an author isn’t skilled enough to table a clean manuscript, then I’m not going to fork over my hard-earned Amazon royalty money to wade through his/her miasma.