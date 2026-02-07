Image source: TeeFarm on Pixabay

OLD TATTOOS REMIND ME of my late friend Sheila. You know, how they fade, becoming muddy and unrecognizable over time?

I say “friend” because that’s what we were for some 40 years until her passing in January of 2018, hence this essay in fond remembrance. I remember Sheila with an emotion that borders on true love which I will henceforth attempt to explain.

Sheila had a penchant for attention when victimhood was just beginning to trend in the late 1970s, leading to the epidemic of self-pity it is today. She was unforgettable in the role, ahead of her time. Seriously avantgarde.

One Saturday morning over coffee, she cut me in on the blow-by-blow details of her date of the previous evening, another in a long history of one-night stands. I began to feel sorry for the guy, but for all the wrong reasons.

Sheila was an attractive young woman, practically a “10” on anybody’s sex-o-meter, and she had a brain to boot. The 10 part normally turns me off to a woman but in her case, an elevated IQ established a refreshing equilibrium. My tastes are skewed in that direction. High SAT scores give me a hard-on but that’s another topic.

Sheila worked as a municipal social worker amongst the drug-addled prostitutes of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, the notorious DTES. She taught street whores how to throw together a sandwich (carbohydrate, protein, vegetable = a nutritious meal) without having to cook, how to use a coin laundromat, and why you don’t want to contract HIV. She handed out condoms and sterilized needles. Some of her clients grew out of their rebelliousness and overcame their abusive backgrounds, shed their addictions, kicked their pimps to the curb, and moved on to lead fairly normal, mainstream lives. One and all, they treated Sheila as a loving mother, attributing their redemption to her influence.

I’m a negative person who insists that nobody is going to “make a difference” (sorry, Medium removed the link in celebration of Woke) in this world. If there’s one exception, it was Sheila. She made small differences in people’s lives that led to the next generation being better than the last, a geometric progression. At least, that’s what I like to think happened.

The problem is that Sheila’s personal life was your prototypical train wreck and, peering down the shaft of time, I believe that much of that discomfort was of her own making.

On that particular morning-after, she recounted how she wasn’t sure whether or not she’d been raped.

“What the fuck!” I replied. “You want me to go over and beat the crap out of that arsehole?”

No, she said. It wasn’t exactly that kind of rape. See, he’d gotten his but she hadn’t gotten hers and, because he kind of pressured her into sex then performed poorly, she didn’t orgasm. She felt that she’d been used and abused. Isn’t that a form of rape? I mean, she hadn’t gone on that date with the express purpose of having sex but ended up having it.

I was reminded of the words of the immortal W.C. Fields:

“Sex isn’t necessary. You don’t die without it, but you can die having it.”

Like, gee whiz, kids! Be careful how you throw the word “rape” around. Why? Because proving criminal intent is no longer needed to throw your sorry arse into the clink, or maybe worse.

Men have gone to prison and been executed after women falsely accused them of rape, especially Black men targeted by white women. Sheila’s slam-bam-thank-ya-ma’am consort of the previous evening was only a phone call away from the slammer.

I’m not going to offer a soiled laundry list for all the indignant Wokies out there. Just Google the topic and enjoy. It’s part of our shared history and emblematic of our culture. After all, in our society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed, the outcome of a botched sexual encounter can only be gross injustice, like the difference between orgasm and no orgasm.

The question posed by Sheila’s unsatisfactory one-night-stand is whether or not dissatisfaction after the fact constitutes assault.

I don’t think I know anyone from my past (I’ve turned over a new leaf since listening to physicist Richard Feynman insisting that our bodies are completely replaced every five years) who doesn’t consider himself or herself a victim. It’s the predominant theme on social media these days. Among the worst are those who trade on their victimhood because they are in, or identify with, or long to be included in identifiable minorities.

The biggest victimizer and target of their collective angst is, of course, the so-called patriarchy embodied by your prototypical white male or, by some definitions, any male. Sheila’s patriarchal father was a classic womanizer who brazenly cheated on her mother. I think she got her attractive looks and confident swagger from him. When I met her mom, I immediately fell in love with her too, like mother, like daughter, quietly suffering through her own extramarital escapades. Now that’s a toxic cocktail that can derail a family faster than you can say tout de suite.

Sheila often hinted at, but could never come up with, any actual scenarios or evidence for sexual abuse perpetrated by her father. Still, she’d swear that he’d used her sexually. It was from mining her own dreams that the “feeling” emerged. It aligned perfectly with what was trending for the nascent #MeToo movement, the basic currency needed to join up.

Yeah, she was a “Daddy’s Girl” (“Barbie” Ivanka Trump comes to mind) but that didn’t make the guy a child molester. You could tell her heart belonged to Daddy by all the nasty things she said about him and all the wonderful things about her Mom who, if apples were compared to apples, wasn’t the best role model either.

Nonetheless, it was an era when anything a woman uttered automatically carried the weight of truth. Judges were terrified of making any decision that didn’t align with a female accuser’s allegations because the blowback from feminist organizations could, and often did, cost them their jobs. Now they fear X (formerly Twitter).

“Incel” means involuntarily celibate. Celibate comes from the Latin word “caelebs” meaning “alone.” Prolonged loneliness turns humans into monsters. Perhaps the debut of the incel at this point in history is because human societies are like stars. When they collapse, implode, and new societies emerge from the ruins, monsters are born. Richard Feynman again. When your burnt out star implodes into a white dwarf, brace for some real nastiness.

Incels are the latest boogeymen emerging from a society obsessed with victimhood. It’s trending. In victimization mode, incels are a badly scratched phonograph record or an endlessly repeating GIF.

By simple definition, an incel is an unemployed dude living in his parents’ basement who drives a shitty car, doesn’t own any Bitcoins, and beats off to internet porn. A Philbert DeSanex for our age, he’s a pimple on the butt cheeks of society. For these reasons and more, he can’t get a date, although he feels that women owe him sex. He just can’t hook up with any woman who agrees with that premise. Heck, I don’t agree with it either.

According to the formula championed by virtue signalling psycho-babblers and their group-thinking disciples, incels are responsible for all the rapes and murders in the world and pose a threat to all women. Incels are depraved because they’re deprived, a vicious cycle if there ever was one, the GIF from Hell.

The polar opposite of incel is “femcel.” Unlike the word incel, femcel is more associated with the gentler term “chastity” than with rape and murder. A femcel has taken a decision to eschew the company of men, often in favour of other women because, like Philbert, she can’t get a date. I’m okay with that. What I’m not okay with is the victimhood part.

The femcel blames the patriarchy for her inability to find sexual fulfillment in opposite sex relationships but degrades any male who eschews superficiality and attempts to move beyond the stereotypical (broke, cheap, old car, not in a CEO track, small penis, etc.).

The femcel believes she’s valuable and desirable by virtue of having a vagina but fails to understand that society owes nothing to anyone.

“My pussy is my only value, so getting it has to be your highest accomplishment because I am the centre of the world, and since you can’t get the thing that is only really valuable to me, you don’t have value.” (Source)

Hates men. Hates herself.

Whether you identify as hetero or find yourself on the 2SLGBTQIA+ spectrum, take ownership of your identity. Don’t blame others when you fail to score. Don’t cry rape when you fail to orgasm. It’s dishonest.

Like incels, nobody owes femcels a sexual experience, never mind sexual satisfaction because there are repulsive, undeserving arseholes even among the Wokest.

Of course, only in a society of posers could these celebrated victims make such claims, because everyone is a victim and everyone by definition an abuser. I’m not trying to degrade anyone’s personal history here. I was a victim of child sexual abuse by the Christian Brothers back in the 1950s and 60s but I’m not wearing that experience on my sleeve. You shouldn’t either.

Choose your boat anchor

If anyone thinks that abstinence is an exalted state then, by all means, go for it.

Stay an incel or a femcel. Make a profession of it. Earn a Ph.D in it. Virginity feels good at the beginning but becomes a boat anchor towards the end. To be born a virgin is everyone’s reality but to die one, in my view at least, is a genuine tragedy.

Virgin pin, 1950s

Historically, chastity has been associated with abstinence. It’s Christianity’s most exalted condition, although this too is a false moral equivalency. The ranks of the clergy are populated by incels and femcels although one doesn’t have to be incel or femcel to lead a chaste life. One can be sexually active and chaste because chastity is a function of commitment, not abstinence.

Incels and femcels aren’t necessarily bad people. In retrospect, I believe that my late friend Sheila was a promiscuous femcel with serious daddy issues. She assumed the mantle of victimhood and embraced the politically correct because, as her fragile beauty began to fade, she desperately wanted to be acknowledged, hoping and praying that perhaps the next one-night stand might lead to something durable, something resembling true love (whatever that entails). A dentist husband, a nice suburban home with an SUV in the driveway, and maybe a couple of snot-nosed brats, maybe?.

That’s about as promising as pissing into the wind.

Sure, there’s an epidemic of spousal abuse (by both sexes) and child abuse (by parents and caregivers of both sexes) going on; there always has been and likely always will be. There’s also an equally vicious and damaging epidemic of femcel-on-incel abuse, especially on social media platforms. Why? Because the damaged and deprived cannot rescue others while resenting them for holding up the mirror. People in a position of insecurity and pain need a life preserver before the sharks catch the scent of blood in the water.

If incels and femcels have anything in common except not getting any, it’s their shared insecurity and discomfort with their personal status quo. Instead of solidarity, the one damns the other from the comfort of their own rage-lined rabbit hole. Nothing sells like sex unless it’s hatred, and hatred of the opposite sex sells best.

“Everything in the world is about sex except sex. Sex is about power.” - Oscar Wilde

As Sheila aged, her weight added to her sense of victimhood. Her wardrobe filled out with more and more hand-knitted ponchos of homespun wool festooned with Native Indian motifs, like a walking teepee and billboard for social relevance. Smoking only made the image more apropos, a lonely Dakota lodge on the barren prairie. Visits to the doctor began replacing one-night-stands as defining moments in her life.

She did eventually hook up with that special someone but I’m not sure on whose side the commitment was strongest. In time, she became obese, barely able to raise herself from the bed or the easy chair in her salon, resembling the character Prin Logan in Canadian author Margaret Lawrence’s novel “The Diviners.”

He was her “Christie Logan,” a good and patient man who held down a job and treated her with respect. They supported one another through bouts of cancer and, in the end, he survived her. I suppose that’s about as good as any love story gets.

I think of Sheila as emblematic of our age. It’s certainly not my parents’ story and less so my grandparents’. They didn’t struggle with identity, wonder which gender they were, or go around asking what was the meaning of life. They didn’t dedicate themselves to rescuing the downtrodden while their own lives went down the toilet. Instead, they had a formula and stuck to it, each playing his or her prescribed role. You were happy or you weren’t, but in the end, only you were responsible for that condition. They didn’t celebrate victimhood. It wasn’t trending back in the 1920s and 30s.

Everyone has their demons

I never felt myself a victim although I am a target of my own demons. The fallout from bad decisions takes on a life of its own, nipping at one’s heels like a mad dog, refusing to go away, determined to rip out your Achilles tendon. A history of bad decisions is what defines my life. The guilt complex instilled in children by a Christian upbringing (a kind of victimization in itself) doesn’t help, but only ensures that the demons keep their teeth firmly embedded in my aching shinbone.

The first thing I do each morning, staring up at the ceiling, is to mentally sweep aside the demons that pin me to the mattress, consigning them to an imaginary dustbin, all the while knowing that they are immortal and will emerge stronger and more vicious as soon as I let down my guard. They are my victimizers and I am their victim, a victim of myself. They will outlive me because the consequences of bad decisions are intergenerational.

If we indeed are victims, then collectively speaking we are all victims of ourselves.

How does that explain the Holocaust, you ask? It doesn’t. It doesn’t explain Sandy Hook either. Or stolen elections. But if we reduce history to a collection of paper cut-outs, then how to define humanity? How to explain why we straddle the ragged edge of thermonuclear annihilation, constantly taunting our armed-to-the-teeth neighbours, goading them into a nuclear fistfight?

How did we achieve this lamentable state of affairs? Is life simply a question of who controls the Zyklon B?

Questions, questions.

I think I’ll go out and get another hideous tattoo to celebrate my victimhood. I already have one that reads “Sheila.” The only image I don’t yet have is the one that shouts “Mother!”

Author derivative image. Original by Anna Shvets from Pexels and tattoostylist.com

To all the rabid virtue signallers out there, please don’t use the response section of my essay to promote campaigns of hatred. There’s just too much of that on Substack already.

There’s a reason that groups like r/incel and r/Truefemcel were banned by Reddit and have since taken their toxic messaging to 4chan and 8chan. You’re invited to go there. I’m not telling you what to do but urging you to be respectful and select the proper forum.