Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Volek's avatar
Dave Volek
Feb 8Edited

Once again, more rabbit trails to take us down paths we would never follow. A lot of life lessons about the character named Sheila. She is more real than fictional. So many of us are f####d up and our judgment is warped. And we cannot see it.

Your critics should be ashamed that they cannot grasp your lessons. I doubt Sheila would understand this story.

In regards to your title, there was something that I read in my avid reading days after university. Some anthropologist was analyzing frescoes of fallen civilizations. His (or her) conclusion was that when a society gives a higher artistic priority to tattoos AND visible showing of penises (think "Life of Brian") in the current version of pop culture , that civilization is doomed to quickly become a fallen civilization. This seems to be becoming an accurate prediction.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Zone of Sulphur and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zone of Sulphur · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture