AN AMERICAN FRIEND OF MINE is threatening to emigrate from California to wherever. I think we all know why. If you don’t, then we’re here to explain.

Most Americans aren’t woke-Left, MAGA, or white Supremacist. They’re just ordinary, working class people with a sketchy understanding of how the Swamp actually works, or what climate crisis is all about, or why humankind teeters on the cusp of thermonuclear Armageddon. It’s all just too much to comprehend, especially when rushing to work at 6 am.

So, we’re going to follow Albert Einstein’s advice and keep it simple, but not too simple.

White people are considering their options

Billionaires and millionaires are fleeing New York City in droves. Self-made Californians are asking why their hard-earned tax dollars are disappearing into the pockets of the Newsom-Bass gang. In the wake of Eric Swallwell’s ignominious fall from grace, people are wondering how many other politicians are sleeping with Chinese and Russian spies. Americans everywhere are discreetly erecting altars to Elon Musk and DOGE, praying for the Omar-Walz mob to be indicted or, even better, to remigrate back to the Horn of Africa.

All 300,000 of them.

As far as I'm concerned, all these scammers and grifters and race baiters can keep their purloined loot so long as they stay out of my face. What I have a problem with, however, is that it’s always my tax money. And yours. By the way, a lot of hard working Black, Latino, and Asian folks feel the same indignation. People are questioning whether they should be compelled to pay taxes at all, given that the lion’s share is stolen.

Many feel it’s time to find another country where motivation and hard work are rewarded, where tax dollars go to providing public services, where the colour of one’s skin isn’t an impediment to advancement and white guilt isn’t equated with Original Sin.

Curiously, Central America is becoming more and more attractive to investors and wannabe expats. While LA Mayor Karen Bass fails to resolve the problem of escalating street crime and Latino gang control of the civic infrastructure of her city, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has succeeded in reducing gang violence in the region’s formerly most troubled country to beyond zero. Other Central and South American leaders look to El Salvador as a model, longing to make their countries attractive to tourism and investment. Costa Rica is already a welcoming haven for North Americans fleeing the madness.

Nonetheless, the logical choice in most folks’ minds is Canada where at least they speak the same language. Sort of.

Rumblings from the Great White North

Has anyone been to Canada lately? There’s a whole lot more social unrest happening north of the 49th parallel than south, and it isn’t because of the bad food.

Or maybe it is. The only truly Canadian dish I can think of is “poutine,” not to be confused with “poontang.”

Image courtesy of Freepik

Poutine is a combination of French Fries, processed cheese, and recycled crankcase oil. It’s crazy delicious and guaranteed to send your cholesterol on a cross-country tour ending in Montreal’s Notre Dame des Neiges (cemetery).

But seriously, the cuisine (or lack thereof) isn’t why we recommend against a move north. It’s because Canadian society took a wrong turn and is already past the point of no return. Don’t even think of emigrating to Canada.

Canada was once the numero uno best-place-to-live. Now, it ranks 17th behind Costa Rica, Mexico (!) and, of course, Israel. Israelis take refuge nightly in their bomb shelters which tells you what Canadians are up against, figuratively speaking.

“Oh Canada, our home and native land…True patriot love in all our hearts command.”

Canada is in the toilet.

Corruption amidst a deficit of leadership

Canada is amongst the world’s most corrupt countries in terms of transparency and behind the scenes chicanery at practically every level. At the same time, it leads the world in political correctness.

The proof is best revealed anecdotally.

A major Canadian bank (we’ll let you guess which one, or just Google it) was fined $3 billion by the U.S. government for failing to prevent money laundering, making it the largest fine ever levied under anti-money laundering laws in the USA. This major financial institution admitted to allowing drug cartels and other criminal elements to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars through its accounts. It wasn’t just one shady clerk in some obscure branch processing suitcases of cash. It paid the fine without missing a beat, a de facto admission of guilt on a massive scale. Business as usual.

I lived in Canada for years and continue to bank with this same institution. Last time I visited, there wasn’t a single white face at my branch. Lining up for the teller wicket to pay a bill, the clerk’s immediate reaction was initially dismissive until she checked my balance. I was then politely ushered into a private office to speak with a white consultant who proceeded to try and sell me a smorgasbord of services that I neither needed nor wanted. I would have settled for simply paying my bill with the East Indian teller or any of the other multicultural staff.

One easily tires of the repurposed, in-your-face racism.

Racism is the operative principle at every level in Canadian society. The only difference between Canada of the past and Canada of the present is that racism has become a two-way multi-lane highway with lots of on-ramps, off-ramps. and traffic circles. Exiting my bank branch, I couldn’t even orientate myself. The street names had been changed to indigenous (native Indian) names that are unpronounceable even by natives themselves.

Mark Carney is smarter than any of us. The Canadian Prime Minister has all his investments domiciled in the United States and pays his income tax there. How’s that for patriotism and confidence in your own economy?

Canada hasn’t seen real leadership since the days of John A. MacDonald (1815-91), and probably never will again.

Times are changing

"Uncle Sam kicked out." Anti-annexation cartoon by John Wilson Bengough from an 1869 issue of Grinchuckle. Uncle Sam is given the boot by Young Canada as John Bull looks on approvingly. Public domain.

A recent poll has attracted enough signatures to put secession on the ballot during the upcoming Alberta provincial election. That doesn’t mean that Alberta will be leaving Canada should voters pass the motion. Canadian politics aren’t that simple.

The motion would then go to the Liberal Party-controlled Parliament in Ottawa where it will die an ignominious death. Liberal leader Mark Carney would never allow any province to secede from the dominion. That would contravene his globalist scheme for a New World Order.

That’s actually how he enunciates it: the New World Order.

Carney was allegedly spied entering a private hotel suite with Barack Obama, George Soros Jr., and Christia Freeland. Being the godfather of one of Freeland’s offspring (let’s not venture a guess at gender since Carney’s own daughter identifies as non-binary), entering a hotel room with her would surprise no one. But Barack Obama? And Soros Junior? What has this unholy trinity been up to, anyway?

Freeland contends that the new plutocracy is "forming a global community, and their ties to one another are increasingly closer than their ties to hoi polloi back home." - says Wikipedia

So, let’s decode this.

The hoi polloi are moving their money out of the country, while ordinary working folks watch their savings depreciate with each new day.

As a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Carney, Freeland talks “global cafe” like a pro, the same global cafe that Marxist-Islamist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani squalks incessantly about. Porous or non-existing borders. Importing millions of poorly educated Third World migrants (mostly Muslims), taxing the rich who are by definition white, punishing educators and professionals who refuse to advance the woke-Left agenda.

And, of course, Jew hatred. Canada’s former Prime Minister, the illustrious Justin Trudeau, threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he ever set foot on Canadian soil. Zohran Mamdani has issued the same threat. Neither blowhard has the actual authority to carry out their threat; nonetheless, this kind of anti-Semitic sabre rattling has attracted a tsunami of violence aimed at Canadian and American Jewry.

Canada suddenly finds itself in the toilet, to the regret of many of its citizens, although economic and social conditions should surprise no one. Despite the negative impact of legalized dangerous street drugs and steeply rising drug addiction, rampant homelessness, out of control crime, unemployment and underemployment in a gig economy, a healthcare system in ruins, education in crisis, unaffordable housing, sky-rocketing food costs, a declining real estate market, and a crashing Canadian dollar, Carney and Freeland remain unmoved.

Their solution to social unrest and a declining quality of life? Government assisted suicide (MAID). One in twenty Canadian citizens will die at the hands of their own government (willingly or unwillingly) as the trend continues. Feeling depressed? We can offer you a free suicide.

And who doesn’t love to get something for free?

Abandoning ship

Investors are scurrying away like rats off a sinking ship. Meanwhile, Canada barrels headlong toward a digital currency and a social credit scoring regime under which citizens will not only pay crippling taxes, they won’t even own whatever money is left.

If you want to know what “social credit” is all about, again anecdote offers the best explanation.

A Chinese friend of mine was crossing the street in downtown Shenzen, a shopping haven just across the “border” from Hong Kong in mainland China. She jaywalked. Before she reached the opposite curb, her picture ID flashed across a billboard-size screen with the warning that the next infraction would bring unpleasant consequences.

Social credit in a digital currency world means that when you check out groceries at the convenience store, your purchases get declined if you criticized the government on social media, sinning in thought, word, or deed. Being politically incorrect means you literally starve to death. The digital lock on your apartment no longer opens. Zero internet access. Cellphone blocked. Locked out of the ATM. Can’t buy transportation. Thoroughly f^çked.

This is the vision that Mark Carney has for Canada. To show him the way, Carney has invited the Chinese government to participate in Canadian resource development. Like the inroads made by its belt and roads initiative in Africa, the CPP will soon be coercing Canada’s rulers into bed as it kicks the USA to the curb.

Let’s not forget that Canada does not manufacture anything. If Beijing ordered all the Chinese convenience stores from Vancouver to Halifax to close, Canadians wouldn’t have a plastic pot to piss in.

China doesn’t need the small, insignificant Canadian market. Canada, on the other hand, desperately needs investment in its resource sector. Aside from Albertan oil and some wheat (which Ukraine produces in abundance), it has nothing else.

And Alberta is about to leave.

Back to Alberta

Should Alberta made serious motions to distance itself from the rest of Canada, its only option would be to align with the USA, land of the free and home of the brave, which makes perfect sense.

Albertans are oil-rich but, unlike the Saudis, they have no seaports. They can only pipe oil to the USA which makes them vulnerable to extortion unless they become an actual state. So, yeah. Drink the Kool-Aid.

Worse, a seceding Alberta would encourage French-speaking Quebec to rekindle its long suppressed lust for independence and self-rule. No more mauvaise anglais (did I spell that right?).

There are already a couple of islands off Canada’s east coast (St. Pierre and Miquelon) that are overseas territories of France, flying the French tricolour and plying tourists with imported wines, brie and baguettes. And, of course, poutine. There’s no real industry except subsistence fishing on either of these rocks. An overseas extension of the French welfare state, but at least the islands aren’t crawling with Islamist terrorists like continental France.

While Islamists turn to the East to pray, Quebeckers turn to the east because that’s where France is. Here is a solution for the migrant problem plaguing the EU. Ship all those troublesome migrants to St. Pierre and Miquelon. If they’re all on welfare anyway, does it matter to which part of the empire they get deported? It’s about the same distance from Paris to Rwanda.

One reason why such a scheme wouldn’t work is that Muslims are forbidden to eat shellfish or anything that crawls along the seabed. Lobsters and shellfish are a major export. Plus it’s very cold and rainy on St. Pierre and Miquelon. Migrants would simply breach the strait and disappear into mainland North America, so scratch that idea.

St. Pierre and Miquelon. The only remaining French colony in North America. Source: TUBS , CC BY-SA 3.0

St. Pierre and Miquelon have seaports but they have no oil.

Inmates have taken over the asylum

Canada is a looney bin.

If you have money or property there, get rid of it. If you’re thinking to escape the madness in the USA, stop and think again.

The American democracy is robust. It’s taken some severe hits since its inception some 250 years ago, including a devastating civil war, yet stands strong. For a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed, it’s amazingly resilient.

It also maintains the most powerful military machine in world history. If you’re wondering who’s going to protect you from hypersonic missiles arriving from across the Arctic Circle, it isn’t going to be Mark Carney.

Canada is a stickman full of bluster who cannot survive without its big brother to the south. It’s long-standing relationship with the United Kingdom is in tatters as the UK itself sinks into economic and social chaos, edging ever closer to civil war. If you think the failure of multiculturalism is ruining the UK, just spend a year in Canada.

Bring lots of money because you’re going to need it.