Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
1d

Canada once defined itself as "Britain with a lot of land". Since Elliott Trudeau, it has defined itself as "Not the US". The US has tons of defects, but to do everything differently is really not a good national strategy.

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W. A. Samuel's avatar
W. A. Samuel
1d

Overall, Canada was a much better place before Justin Trudeau and his ilk came on the scene.

But Canada has always been a bit weird. I mean why do they put mayonnaise on their hamburgers ??

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