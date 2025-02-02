AN INFLEXION POINT MAY HAVE BEEN REACHED when the hoary Thomas Homan, President Trump’s new border czar, put Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in her place during the recent confirmation hearings. For once, a Republican Party hack didn’t take the bait and instead quoted what AOC and her colleagues had made into law.

Alexandria is no fool. I would have voted for her for President if the Dems had had the intelligence and good grace to jettison Ka-mama-la for someone with a brain. AOC ticks all the woke boxes, so what was the problem?

The problem was one of massive dishonesty and contempt for the American people.

Consequences, dudes. Consequences.

The question that guaranteed Homan’s appointment

AOC tried to corner Homan on the legality and morality of separating migrant children from their parents and was left speechless by his response. Homan isn’t one to be bullied, but neither is AOC. I respect her for her intelligence and commitment, but regret that she sometimes resorts to trickery.

To paraphrase Homan’s retort: when parent or caregiver breaks the law and is arrested while their child is present, the child is usually placed in protective custody. The adult is, well, there are consequences in every society for breaking its laws.

I think even far-Left Progressives can acknowledge that we need laws and a society without borders cannot establish and maintain even the remotest definition of sovereignty, stability, and public order. As Homan pointed out, it was Congress that decided that sneaking across the U.S. border was a punishable crime regardless of one’s personal circumstances, and his job is simply to enforce that law. If asylum seekers want to enter, they need to use the correct portals set up for them.

Obviously, it isn’t easy. And I don’t believe that Homan is incapable of compassion.

The broader question as to why so many desperate people from around the world want to crash America’s borders to live an undocumented life as low-paid labourers, forever hunted by ICE, is too much for a short Substack essay. Let’s just say that, in terms of American foreign policy, we are reaping what we have sown.

Check out this short story published here on Substack. The author spent a considerable amount of time “on the set” during the Reagan administration’s promotion of the Honduras-based Contras in their guerrilla war against the legitimate government of Nicaragua during the 1980s. American foreign policy included CIA-sponsored drug runs leading to an unprecedented cocaine epidemic in the USA. The novel “Virgin Quartet,” from which the short story is excerpted, is based on that experience.

IN TERMS OF AOC’S LEADERSHIP OF THE SQUAD, the intrepid Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) won’t need to threaten them with her AR-15 anymore, since both Representatives Rashida Thlaib (D-Mich) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) have already shot themselves in the foot. A metaphorical foot wound wasn’t enough to cause them to lose their seats, but only because most of their constituents are fellow Muslims who hate Jews. Thlaib and Omar were the only congresspersons to vote against, or abstain from, a House motion condemning the Hamas-instigated pogrom of October 7, 2023 in Israel. Perhaps they should now take their feigned concerns about genocide and a Palestinian refugee crisis to Thomas Homan, although personally, I wouldn’t have the brass balls to attempt such a stunt.

As AOC points out in her recent Tweet (I still refuse to call it “X”), cynicism, apathy, and despair aren’t productive. I dare to point out that cynicism and apathy and despair are the love children of frustration and anger. After anger is exhausted, we retreat into cynicism, apathy, and despair. It’s a survival thing.

The problem with America isn’t that it can’t find any more qualified, responsible, or caring leaders amongst its 330 million citizens. The problem is that America’s is a single party system. Two squads from the same team pass the football back and forth with an ever shifting goalpost. The players earn fantastic salaries (given that insider stock trading, campaign donation rake-offs, payoffs and “honorariums” are hallmarks of the House and Senate) and enjoy gold-plated benefit packages, while being uber-rich practically guarantees election. And, of course one needs a flexible moral code and be fundamentally dishonest.

Is it $9 billion or $19 billion?

I won’t accuse AOC of dishonesty although she’s certainly perched on the razor’s edge.

Bernie Sanders swallows his cud

I enjoyed Senator Bernie Sanders’ reaction when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused him of accepting donations from big-pharma. Sanders turned beet red and practically collapsed of stroke while swearing that he’d never accepted a single penny from that sector, then walked it back when Kennedy presented the facts and figures. “It was only five thousand,” Sanders then whimpered indignantly.

Look. Five billion, five million, five thousand, five dollars, or five cents. It’s all the same in terms of dishonesty. Lying during a congressional confirmation hearing is about a low as it gets. Sanders was supposed to be exposing Kennedy, not vice-versa. I once admired Bernie Sanders but have now lost all respect for the man. He’s a perfect example of the circularity of the political spectrum.

What Americans have come to understand, and the results of the November 2024 election appear to confirm, is that the political spectrum is not a flat curve. It’s circular. Go far enough to the Left, and you end up at the far-Right. Again, two squads from the same team. The only losers are the plebs who voted them in. This broken system perpetuates the metaphor of a fetid swamp that occasionally gets drained but quickly refills with slime before the next election cycle.