Zone of Sulphur

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Dave Volek's avatar
Dave Volek
Feb 2, 2025

The next question is: "Will the Democrats and their unofficial cheerleaders even mention that we need to investigate new ways?"

Methinks they would prefer the current ship and where it is going than suggest a future system where there will be no political parties, including the Democratic Party.

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