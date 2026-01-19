Zone of Sulphur

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Robert street's avatar
Robert street
Feb 20

Lovely article mr Zone of Sulphur. Its what i think. At the end i said to myself why dont we just put them in trucks and send them to somewhere else. And then i think, hold on, we cant do that. I recently read that 20% of the population will not agree with your ideas and some of these will do all they can to impose their ideas on you. So why is the government structures not punishing those who pinched 9 billion. I look at the situation allegedly involving Somalians and do not understand why its so hard to apply justice. Whats going on. I am confused.

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Steven Scientia Potentia Est's avatar
Steven Scientia Potentia Est
Jan 19

Its hard to watch Walz and company edge towards treason and mutiny. I don't predict civil war like the first one, but the possibility of more group on group violence is high, I would agree.

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