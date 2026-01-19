EXTRAPOLATION AND ANALYSIS of casualty figures in Northern Ireland and the Balkans (Bosnia-Kosovo conflict), suggest that from two to four percent of the U.S. population can be expected to perish during a full-blown civil war.

That’s a rather large number, up to 13,200,000 deaths, never mind injuries and property destruction valued in billions or even trillions, depending on running time and scope of conflict. Take the 2020 destruction of Minneapolis times every major city in America. And, of course, every hick town and whistle stop from Atlantic to Pacific, 49th Parallel to the Rio Grande.

To put this thesis into perspective, COVID-19 killed over 1 million Americans, many relegated to mass graves that resemble garbage dumps. So, yeah. Imagine 12 million more, most of whose corpses will be bloodied and broken. Many will have died of disease, lack of routine medical attention, and starvation.

The coronavirus death toll forces U.S. cities to ramp up burial operations at public cemeteries and ad hoc burial sites. Makeshift caskets are lined up for burial at an abandoned site on Hart Island in NYC’s Bronx.

From microcosm to macrocosm, here’s why it’s so horrifyingly predictable.

The Northern Ireland Paradigm

Northern Ireland during “The Troubles.”

The long-running conflict in Northern Ireland featured a single ethnic group divided along political rather than religious lines, that is, loyalty to the British Empire versus home rule, that began hundreds of years before the “The Troubles” of 1969-98. Call it the ramp up.

Given a population of some 1,607,000 in 1991, approximately 0.2 percent of the Northern Irish lost their lives while three percent suffered injuries in a cause that to most people made absolutely no sense. Doesn’t seem like a large number until it includes you or any of your loved ones. To place this in perspective, 0.3 percent of Americans lost their lives as a consequence of World War II, the bloodiest conflict in human history.

Whether one was ruled and robbed by homegrown gangsters or those of Whitehall, hardly made a difference to the average family struggling to put bread on its table.

The Irish Republican Army (comparable to any of America’s many ad hoc militias) accounted for at least 1,690 killings with the remainder of the death tool attributable to other armed groups including those of the state. And we’re not even talking kneecappings, maimings, woundings, rapes, and other niceties.

The IRA was also characterized by widespread extortion of the civilian population which caused a spike in migration abroad, primarily to Canada and Australia to escape the crime wave. The failure of multiculturalism and a tanking Canadian economy is inspiring a remigration back to Ireland which has become more secure and affordable despite an influx of Third World (mostly Muslim) migrants. Who will have been kinder, Islamists or the IRA, only history can tell.

Religion played a relatively minor part in The Troubles, allowing outsiders to rationalize, and academics to categorize, what were, and still are, merely irrational, longstanding hatreds.

The Northern Irish were/are for all practical purposes Christians, while the primary difference between Roman Catholic and Church of England/Ireland is that the latter doesn’t recognize the Pope as their titular head. Everything else is more or less the same. Nitpickers with take issue with that, but WTF. It’s insignificant.

Unlike the American Civil War of 1860-65, wherein conflict was delineated according to geography (the so-called Mason-Dixon Line), the long-running shit show in Northern Ireland was a truly fratricidal civil war, largely irrespective of physical boundaries.

Also, unlike the previous American Civil War, the conflict in Kosovo was framed along largely ethnic and religious lines, Muslim versus Christian. The majority of Albanians and other so-called refugees from the Balkans flooding into the European Union and United Kingdom are Muslims.

Given America’s polyglot culture and rapidly shifting demographics, these same influences will factor into the coming civil war in America: fratricide and religious affiliation. Given the recently disclosed $9 billion (or is it $19 billion?) fraud attributed to Minnesota’s 260,000-strong Somali immigrant community, a phenomenon that is spreading through immigrant communities across the continent at a faster rate than the Coronavirus ever hoped to achieve, try and guess which site the newcomers and illegals will take as civil order breaks down and hostilities begin in earnest.

Nobody will be surprised when the two warring camps comprise predominantly Islamists on one side, everybody else on the other. Racism will play a critical role in prolonging and intensifying the carnage, hatred being a catalyst for dramatic, bloody change.

Think the Nova Festival of October 7, 2023 and subsequent Israeli response, this time on steroids.

The United Kingdom and the USA march hand-in-hand toward societal collapse

Until quite recently, Americans have considered the United Kingdom as their “mother country,” despite many citizens having descended from immigrants of non-UK origin, including Black (13.5%), Hispanic (20%), Italian (5%), Asian (7%), and Jewish (2.4%) Americans.

The USA may have once comprised thirteen original English colonies and owes its value system (i.e., a society predicated on trust and the rule of law) and form of government to British legal structures, influence, and culture, but the attitudes of polyglot American society are mostly a 20th century construct.

While democracy in the USA owes as much to parliamentary governance and the common law predominating in Britain of the late 18th century as it does to the Enlightenment (Age of Reason) generally, it’s unsurprising that the breakdown of democracy in both countries and resulting constraints placed on freedom should occur simultaneously. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump are manifestations of the same process of decay and disintegration, that is, societies in collapse. While the process didn’t start under their watch, neither can do anything to return their respective societies to status quo. History offers no “reset” button.

Resting very uncomfortably in the geopolitical crack, lie Canada and Australia whose national leaders are committed to even worse decision making that Starmer and Trump.

And what of Greenland?

It’s a no-brainer. From a Chinese standpoint, the prospect of climbing into bed with resource-rich, wisdom-deprived Canada offers the CPP a foothold along the northern side of the longest undefended border in the world. That’s far more attractive than its aborted relationship with Venezuela, although I’d take Venezuelan women over the Canadian offering.

With Chinese bases - commercial, military, whatever - north of the 49th parallel, and perceived security threats emanating from an Islamist Britain, Greenland offers a natural geographical shield for the USA, if and when it descends into civil war.

Civil war in the USA means that even its friendliest neighbours, never mind sworn enemies, will join the shark fest. Remember French General LaFayette in 1776, or the various ethnic militias during the Civil War of 1860-65? Or Mexican incursions into the American Southwest that triggered a military response in 1916-17?

No, you wouldn’t remember. None of us are that old.

U.S. troops battling Mexican incursions along the U.S. border. There was no “border wall” to defend at the time.

During the Mexican Civil War (Mexican Revolution), which included incursions into Arizona and New Mexico from 1910-20, an estimated 1.7 to 2.7 million Mexicans were killed with some estimates running to 3.3 million. That’s anywhere from 11% to 22% of the total population of 15 million (1915 census). Those are the kind of outside casualty figures America could expect to suffer, given advancements in weaponry since 1915.

Of course, nobody reads history anymore. But expect money to pour into the coffers of CAIR and other Muslim Brotherhood sponsors of Islamist forces in the coming civil war. Soros, Gates, Musk? Qatar? Anybody’s guess who will support whom at this point.

Import the Third World, Become the Third World

Both the USA and UK are making the same fatal mistake.

The new mayor of Brighton (UK) barely speaks English. Most Britains are unhappy with the country’s too rapid transformation. If they wanted to live in Islamabad, they would go there. And it isn’t just whites who are complaining.

Call it a miscalculation, to be kind. Western leadership bought into the post-modern notion of the borderless, “global cafe,” a concept that tastes marvellous (like a $10 oat milk cinnamon latte at Starbucks) but ultimately becomes lethal over time.

I once knew two adult sisters whose middle-aged father had been poisoned over a long period of time by their demented mother. She was a registered nurse and therefore familiar with toxicology, to the extent that her education and career in healthcare made her dangerous. There’s a broader message here, contained in another essay.

Will that be one lump, Dear? Or two?

The dude was sleeping alongside, and had created a family with, a person who laced his coffee with arsenic. That’s a metaphor for what’s happening on the geopolitical plane right now.

In order to buy a seat in the global cafe, guilt-ridden, predominantly white nations of the First World are expected to prostrate themselves before their former colonial charges and beg - via $$$ reparations and open borders - forgiveness for perceived past wrongs. Church burnings, beheading of teachers, desecration of cemeteries and sacred sites, terrorist bombings and shootings and sword attacks, and widespread molestation of women make up the package.

And, of course, welfare payments and massive public fraud. Besides having defrauded state and federal governments of some $9 billion, 85% of America’s 200,000 imported Somalis live on benefits while contributing nothing back to the economy.

Call it a sophisticated blueprint for recolonization of the mother countries. Or just garden variety conquer and pillage. The end result is the same, that is, the replacement of a superior culture with an inferior one.

The failure of multiculturalism

Cultures may be different but they are not equal.

Like actress Gloria Graham observed in the noir classic “Human Desire”:

“Women have faces so that men can tell them apart in the light…”

The concepts of multiculturalism and the melting pot have proven to be abject failures, but not because such ideas aren’t admirable or even achievable, but because - rushing headlong toward an intellectual dark age - we fail to tell the various cultures apart in the light. All cultures are not equal. Some are poisonous.

Multiculturalism failed because both the USA and UK, as well as most European Union countries, have willingly imported large numbers of Third World immigrants who refuse to assimilate, that is, to adopt the dominant culture and value system of the host country, instead agitating for deconstruction of its system of governance and replacement with the failed belief systems and political structures of their countries of origin. In other words, the immigrant’s goal is to turn the host country into the “shit hole” that he or she fled.

The only place on Earth where multiculturalism has been relatively successful is the city-state of Singapore, simply because Singaporean democracy is very authoritarian and totally merciless in punishing those who seek to destroy it. Hardly the case in most of the Western democracies now entering failure mode for not having demanded assimilation before lavishing newcomers with the vote, welfare payments, and DEI-style advancement.

Instead, they opted for the poisoned sugar cube.

Sure, it tasted sweet, especially at election time.

All the signposts leading to civil war in these countries have emerged with a vengeance in today’s USA:

Large urban populations formed along ethnic/religious lines (i.e., Dearborn, Minneapolis, etc.)

Representatives in government advocating for the interests of ethnic/religious groups whose platforms contravene the Constitution

Redesigning of state flags to reflect the religious beliefs of constituents (the rejigged Minnesota state flag is practically indistinguishable from the flag of Somalia)

Widespread corruption amongst the political elite, both red and blue

Ideologization of academia along anti-democratic lines

Infusions of foreign money funding political protests and sabotage (i.e., terrorism)

Foreign money funding major American educational institutions and thereby determining curriculum

Introduction of parallel legal systems that contravene federal and state laws (i.e., Sharia, others)

Formation of ad hoc militias and the stockpiling of weaponry

Militarization of police

Politicization of the military

Government use of private military contractors to quell street protests and suppress dissent

Low confidence in government

Systemic fraud

Racial hatred

Normalization of politically motivated assassination

Widespread mental instability.

I could go on but the last point is probably the most critical: widespread mental instability.

Inmates take over the asylum

The one-size-fits-all straitjacket.

When a society begins throwing up bronze monuments to career criminals like George Floyd and deifying demented gender dystopes like Renée Good whose so-called “wife” routinely tortured Good’s children with burning cigarettes, you know it’s in serious decline.

When individual states talk of mobilizing their own National Guard troops against the federal government and U.S. forces, As Minnesota Governor and wannabe U.S. Vice President Tim Walz has done, you know that a rerun to the carnage of 1860-65 is just around the corner, only this time with more devastating weaponry and far higher body counts. The first civil war resulted in some 650,000 mostly white deaths out of some 35 million, or roughly two percent of the total population buried. Pretty much right on the money.

Top image: 1860-65. Bottom image: 2026

It’s all about rate-of-fire. Expect a death toll of anywhere from two to four percent of the American population during the coming civil war.

Some $9 billion has been sucked out of the social safety net in Minnesota alone by hundreds of thousands of Muslim immigrants in cahoots with local and state government, including cooperating banks. Still, the idea that biggest and most audacious fraud in American history deserves an equally audacious response seems beyond public comprehension. The body politic is entering late stage collapse and we’re grasping at bandaids to hide the puss-filled eruptions.

Caught with their hands in the proverbial till, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, backed by AG Keith Ellison and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and others whose campaigns benefited from the massive fraud, have called on the state’s National Guard for protection.

Does that not reverberate historical rumblings from the Southern States in the ramp up to the 1860-65 slaughter? Telling the feds to stay out of states’ business? In fact, it’s far worse than President Buchanan’s thoroughly corrupt presidency in 1860, as present day governors call on their state militias to shield corrupt politicians from justice.

Sure, it’s a no-brainer that the strong survive, corrupted or otherwise. The greater the madness, the more confident are those dilligently working to subvert the democratic process and secure the power bases for themselves. If welfare dependant Somalis, many of whom cannot speak English, can extract $9 billion in cash from the system to purchase luxury homes and cars for themselves while sending suitcases filled with banknotes back to ISIS affiliated jihadis in the Horn of Africa, does anyone actually believe they aren’t stockpiling weaponry while engaging in logistics planning for a near-future civil war on American home soil?

Yep. Few believe that. It’s only the doomsayers crying wolf again.

So, let’s revisit the premise. The strong want to see the inmates taking over the asylum because they know how easy it is to dispose of lunatics when the time comes. Up against the wall, muthafuckers! A tried and true formula.

Face it, people. We’re already cooked. Nobody can argue with history that repeats itself with such alarming regularity.

Will your corpse figure amongst the four percent?

Four percent casualties aren’t bad odds. You have a 96% chance of survival. Your glass is way more than half full. But do you really want to live in a post-civil war society that will surely be unrecognizable?

Look at the tens of thousands of casualties mounting up in embattled Iran as the Ayatollahs’ regime cracks down on rebellion amidst a Western media blackout. Meanwhile, western liberals frame the USA-Israeli assault on Iran’s nuclear weapons program as a world-class injustice. That’s where the one-size-fits-all straitjacket comes in.

The entire Western world is about to explode into a globalized civil war fuelled by religious intolerance and plain, old-fashioned racism, this time anti-white. And who will rush to America’s (and UK’s, and France’s and Italy’s aid? Nobody.

Who will come out smiling?

That’s right. Only we cannot mention the “I” word without risking arrest for hate speech.

Print a copy

Print a hard copy of this article and keep it in a safe place. After the dust settles, you’re invited to reread it. That is, if you’re not amongst the four percent, lying cold and dead in a polyethylene body bag.