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HOLD THE PRESSES…FLASH! CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER RESIGNS!

January 6, 2025. News sources have confirmed that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has resigned under pressure from the Canadian people and his own party. Woke White Bro won’t be threatening Israel from his new rabbit hole somewhere north of Tuktuyuktuk.

Here’s what Canada’s totally un-woke soon-to-be Prime Minister has to say on Canada-Israeli relations:

Anyway, here’s yesterday’s pre-resignation article for your reading enjoyment…

THE ICE WORMS (AKA THE CANADIAN WOKE MIND-VIRUS) are at it again!

Here’s where even the most useful idiot that ever slivered out from under Canadian academia takes pause. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects to take out Benjamin Netanyahu? Canadians should have seen the signs and taken their poser PM out long ago. Out with the trash.

If you’ve read our previous take on the world’s wokest politician, then you won’t be surprised at anything this former drama teacher with zero qualifications for public office does. The Canadian PM vows to arrest the Israeli PM if he ever sets foot on Canadian soil. Now wouldn’t that be a feather in his Plains Indian headdress?

Like his fabulous collection of costumes, Trudeau is (in)famous for having selected an ethnically diverse cabinet equated with multifarious genders and reflecting DEI values; that is, gender identity, ethnicity, and skin colour are balanced in accordance with their respective dominance in Canadian society. “It’s important to be here before you today to present to Canada a Cabinet that looks like Canada.” Trudeau announced, looks being everything.

What he means is that his government manages to sustain itself by pandering to the large (and getting larger) communities of Middle Eastern and South Asian origin and descent, with a large and increasingly troublesome Muslim component. Troublesome because, although all ethnic groups agitate for greater power and economic benefits for themselves in society, the Islamic community is noteworthy for its unabashed programme to tear the heart out of democracy, kill all Jews, and impose Sharia.

These ethnic communities are a critical source of support for the Liberals and Mr. Trudeau personally, especially in suburban areas around Toronto and Vancouver where only elites can afford the skyrocketing rents and absurdly high food prices. Not to mention a plague of homelessness, the legalization of all dangerous street drugs, and an exploding addict population. And, of course, there’s a cannabis shop on every corner.

Hooray!