Photo credit: Matias Eduardo on Unsplash

ALBERT WAITED PATIENTLY at the shelter opposite his tiny, subsidized apartment in the Army & Navy Veterans Home for the bus that would carry him to the Seniors Centre.

There were free cookies and tea there, luxuries that Albert, for economic reasons, normally denied himself. Given his pint-sized pension, he could barely afford the canned dog food he added to cooked white rice that was his single daily meal.

When the bus finally loomed into sight, Albert leaned on the pommel of his aluminum walker and painfully raised himself to a standing posture, then inched his way toward the curb. Rheumatoid arthritis gnawed at his time-worn knees, shattered when his crippled aircraft went down over Japanese-held territory in Burma. Albert was a young man then.

The bus screeched to a halt, then its doors flew open with a bang.

“Hey! Get your friggin’ arse onboard right now if you’re gettin’ on!” the driver growled impatiently toward Albert. “I’m shuttin’ the freakin’ doors in a second!”

Albert hesitated. He didn’t want any trouble. He’d wait for the next bus to come along.

It was then he heard the syncopated tack-tack-tack of spike heels closing fast along the sidewalk. A tall, broad-shouldered brunette in a bright red dress with a yelping little Pekinese riding in her handbag, a matching red bow looped around the mutt’s neck, rudely shoved Albert aside then leaped aboard the lurching bus that was by now already rolling away.

“See ya, gramps!” The angry doors slammed shut.

Albert lay crumpled in the street alongside the curb; his good leg trapped beneath the useless one, his walker beyond reach, immobilized, hoping that a kind somebody might come along and help him to his feet. In his compromised position, he inhaled the dregs of the woman in red’s perfume wafting behind and daydreamed of tea and cookies and better times past.