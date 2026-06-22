THERE’S ONE THING about California Governor Gavin Newsom that characterizes his persona and overshadows his entire political career. In his own mind, at least, Newsom is already President of the United States.

There’s one thing about Newson’s latest wife, Jennifer Seibel, that characterizes her persona and is the logical outcome of everything she ever did in life. In her own mind, at least, she is already First Lady of the United States.

As POTUS and FLOTUS, the wily Newsoms could do whatever they wish. Thumb their noses at propriety and the Constitution. Enrich themselves and their cronies at taxpayers’ expense. Exploit their aura of personal and political power while breaking the law. The whole sordid American soap opera, day-by-day, week-by-week, month-by-month, year-after-year-after-year.

“Mayor Newsom gained national attention in 2004 when he directed the San Francisco city–county clerk to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, violating state law. In August 2004, the Supreme Court of California annulled the marriages Newsom had authorized, as they conflicted with state law. “In 2014, Newsom was the only statewide politician to endorse California Proposition 47, legislation that recategorized certain nonviolent offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, including shoplifting, grand theft, and receiving stolen property valued at under $950.” - Wikipedia

If anyone thinks the two Trump administrations have been gong shows, imagine what the Newsom gang could achieve in Washington. A Newsom administration would give new meaning to the word “Swamp.”

As dictator of California, which is arguably a nation unto itself, Newsom runs the state as his personal fief. Despite the antics of swamp creatures like L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, and after having burned down some of the finest real estate in the world, legalizing recreational drugs and reducing penalties for crimes that characterize and perpetuate Black ghetto culture and endorse gang violence, presiding over the world’s largest homeless population, and tossing gasoline on the dumpster fire called DEI, somehow Newsom thinks he deserves the White House and the nuclear launch codes.

California is a textbook case on how economic polarization creates a paradise for the uber-rich on the backs of a servile underclass because, in the end, the haves have $$$ and the have-nots haven’t. California is Ayn Rand writ large.

California’s “have-nots” comprise hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, mostly Mexican, whom Newsom’s administration is determined to Shield against the depredations of Tom Homan and ICE, laws or no laws, criminal aliens or no criminal aliens.

When Governor Newsom declared a moratorium on the death penalty in the state, there were 737 condemned inmates awaiting execution, the largest number in any legal jurisdiction in the entire Western Hemisphere, comprised predominantly of Blacks (32.6%) and Latinos (25.7%). Not only are these monsters shielded from the hangman, they’re also immune to deportation. Newsom is not Nayib Bukele.

California itself was once a province of Mexico. Unlike the rest of the continental USA, practically all food and other consumer goods sold in California are labelled in both of the state’s de facto official languages: Spanish and English. Which comes first depends on whether one is a “have” or a “have-not,” whether they reside in a Palo Alto gated community or in the barrio.

Linguistic diversity in itself isn’t a bad thing. It’s one aspect of multi-culturalism that actually works for the state. The polarized groups in society feed upon one another. That ultra-buff Mexican pool boy is good for more than just skimming drowned insects.

Another aspect of multiculturalism that works is graft. Minnesota Somalis didn’t invent fraud on a massive scale. They first studied the target (federal and state social assistance programs), then learned from California. Newsom is pushing anti-Nick Shirley legislation to keep prying eyes out of the fake home healthcare, hospice, and daycare gold mines operating throughout his own West Coast Swamp.

In January 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that Newsom's administration had mismanaged $11.4 billion by disbursing unemployment benefits to ineligible claimants, especially those paid through the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Another $19 billion in claims remained under investigation for fraud. At the same time, legitimate claimants faced lengthy delays in receiving benefits. The state's unemployment system had been overseen by California Labor Secretary Julie Su, a Newsom appointee, whom President Joe Biden later appointed as deputy secretary of labor in February 2021 - Wikipedia

But this series of articles isn’t about dictators per se. It’s about their women.

Okay, so who’s the California dictator’s latest squeeze toy?

Jennifer Seibel isn’t the first wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, California’s de facto dictator and wannabe POTUS. That honour goes to, drum roll…

Kimberly Guilfoyle of Donald Trump Junior fame.

Women of the dictator.

Despite the silver spoon in her mouth, Jennifer’s life got off to an inauspicious start. At six years old, she accidentally ran over her older sister, Stacy, with a golf cart, killing her. As expected, Jennifer cries that she still feels survivor's guilt over her sister's death. Survivor’s guilt? It’s not as if the two girls were playing nicely when a Hezbollah missile snuffed out the older child’s life. She ran over her sibling with a golf cart.

One might expect such antics from the Trump clan but turning the spotlight on oneself to solicit sympathy for survivor’s guilt is way beyond acceptable, even for overly entitled offspring of California elites.

Who’s hot and who’s not?

Besides her prenuptial film career, Seibel Newsom is noteworthy for having dated George Clooney. Be honest. Who hasn’t wondered what Clooney is like in bed? It’s America’s most widely shared fantasy. Sooner or later, however, Seibel Newsom will spill the beans in a tell-all memoir, probably after Gavin kicks her to the curb for a White House intern. Wait for it. It’s coming (pun intended).

Siebel Newsom was one of several accusers against Harvey Weinstein in his 2022 Los Angeles criminal rape and sexual assault trial. In November 2022, Siebel Newsom testified in court that, in 2005, Weinstein had raped her in a hotel room, having lured her there under the pretense of holding a professional discussion about film projects. - CNN

Left: Harvey Weinstein, America’s most despised sexual predator. Right: Jennifer Seibel Newsom

Here’s how this near-future episode of the American soap opera is likely to play out on X, Reddit, and the Dark Web, in other words, across the most popular platforms for public opinion in this society predicated on bigotry and greed: FLOTUS48 and Harvey Weinstein versus FLOTUS45/47 and Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, how progressive is that?

Where’s Nick Shirley when the country needs him?

We checked out the Wikipedia entry for Nick Shirley and, as expected, it’s another Woke-Left attempt at denying what the public sees with its own eyes. The writers struggle to debunk everything in the Shirley-produced videos by insisting that mainstream media didn’t confirm his findings regarding Somali fraud, therefore they must be fabricated. Now Shirley has moved on to California where the pickings are even richer and the denial more virulent. So, where have all those billions disappeared to?

For starters, perhaps Shirley can tell us how the Newsom’s were able to purchase a 5,600 square foot, $9 million home on a civil servant’s salary, paying seven percent above the actual asking price.

Governor Newsom earns $203,939.40 from the State of California, and receives $95,063.16 in “benefits,” Transparent California reports. Jennifer Siebel Newsom pulls in around $310,000 from her “nonprofit” activities. Meanwhile, the annual property taxes on their newly acquired Marin home amount to $117,000, plus utilities, upkeep, and servants’ wages.

As Jennifer Van Laar reported in 2020, the Newsoms had “chronically delinquent property taxes in both Marin and Sacramento counties: Newsom’s delinquent on more than $20,000 in property taxes for his Kentfield estate (which was last listed for $5.9 million) according to the Marin County Department of Finance’s website.”

Yeah, why?

We’re eagerly awaiting Shirley’s findings on Siebel Newsom’s social advocacy, the Sunshine State equivalent of Melania Trump’s toothless but $$ consuming “Be Best” campaign.

IRS documents reveal that Jennifer Siebel Newsom has been paying herself and her company, Girls Club LLC, up to a third of her nonprofit's entire income each year – pocketing over $3.7 million from 2012 to 2023, according to the nonprofit’s most recent figures. Worse, she gets extra compensation from her husband’s campaign funds for babysitting their own children. That’s your demented Uncle Albert and poverty stricken Auntie Jane handing over their grocery money to the elite in the mistaken notion that blackmail payments will keep them from ending up in California’s euthanasia program.

Out of some 23,000 registered charities in the USA with revenues between $1 million and $2 million, fewer than 5% pay their executives more than Siebel Newsom’s Representation Project. While the average executive salary at a nonprofit hovers around $31,945, according to figures from the IRS database, Siebel Newsom “earned” almost ten times that amount.

But it gets worse, if that’s possible.

Human life in the Sunshine State begins with a tick box that lists “non-binary” as a gender on a newborn’s birth certificate. Parents are advised to be extra careful. Ticking the wrong box could result in castration. We’re waiting for a Sharia advocates’ motion to make Female Genital Mutilation a Medicare and Medicaid-covered option.

The Newsom’s are complicit is creating a thick web of ignorance around themselves to ensure that their supporters, never mind the rest of the country, continue to believe they’re not just garden variety scam artists. The fact that Newsom and his wife pocket one third of their so-called "charity" revenues, as well as dipping into campaign donations, doesn’t seem to raise any red flags because 1) it’s on the ragged edge of legality, and 2) everybody is doing it.

These are the role models that Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom are providing for California boys and girls.

Because California is effectively a nation unto itself complete with agriculture, mining, manufacturing, high tech, transportation, and seaports on the Pacific Rim, as well as its own unique culture as defined by Hollywood celebs, the Newsoms needn’t worry about DOJ investigations or indictments for public corruption. California doesn’t need the rest of the USA.

Go ahead. Tell us that these women of the dictators aren’t merely pawns in the Woke version of Game of Thrones. At least the HBO series has some likeable characters.

Everyone of this new cast is poison. Get naked with them at your peril. Except George Clooney, of course. If you’re an Affluent White Female Urban Liberal (AWFUL), then he’s still HOT!

Weinstein? Not so much.

Further reading