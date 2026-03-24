New York’s Islamist dictatorship. Left: Zohran Mamdani, image via NBC. Right: Rama Dawaji, image via Instagram/@ramaduwaji. Source: Fandomwire

WHAT DO WOMEN SEE IN RUTHLESS DICTATORS and butchers like Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Mao Tse Tung, Kim Jung Un, or wannabe Supreme Leader Zohran Mamdani? Or (drum roll…) the massively popular Donald Trump?

It’s a universal human impulse to be drawn to power and wealth; you know, like moths to a flame? Women can be cruel, far more cruel than men, but they are inherently more clever, letting the male of the species take care of the nasties, meanwhile capturing Instagram moments.

It’s not as if in the end they don’t pay a price.

When asked if she married Donald for his money, Melania Trump once replied: “Do you think he’d be with me if I wasn’t beautiful?”

Sure. Answer a question with a question. But it’s always been the same question throughout history.

Adolph Hitler

Geli Raubel (left) and her uncle Adoph Hitler’s pencil sketch of her, 1929. Source: Wikipedia Commons

The future German Führer got off to a really bad start through no fault of his own. His father, a middle-aged, low-level Austrian customs official, employed his own 16-year-old first cousin as housemaid then got the girl pregnant. The Catholic Church refused to marry them but later relented because of her growing belly. Nine months later and we have the birth of a frustrated artist who wanted to rule the world.

Adolph Hitler cultivated the public image of a celibate man dedicated to his political mission in the world.

I recently came across an American-made documentary purporting to deliver the goods on the Nazi leader’s extreme wealth, but by the last reel I was firmly convinced of the opposite. While Hitler owned the modest house in Linz, Austria, where he was born, and some other very minor property, practically everything else was deeded to others or to the German state. His personal wealth was limited to revenues from Mein Kampf which continue to pour into the Bavarian state coffers.

Hitler was indeed messianic in his focus on the rise of Germany to world domination and, like another messiah before him, there is scant hard evidence of what might be called a sex life.

Still, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence. Hitler has been linked to a number of female lovers, two of whom committed suicide and a third died later of self-inflicted wounds. There are even claims that he sired an illegitimate child with one of his paramours, but this assertion has never been substantiated. During and after World War II, the Allies attempted to psychoanalyse the Nazi leader but only managed to speculate that he might have been impotent. It figures. They were mortal enemies.

The impotence slur has been dusted off for service in the current assault on Iran. Mojtaba Khamenei (who may or may not be living) is the son of the cancelled Ayatollah Khamenei. It’s been speculated that the purpose of his frequent visits to Sadiq Khan’s London involved treatment for his impotence. Unlikely he’ll be enjoying that 72-virgin reward unless he gets the equipment sorted out before an Israeli drone strike makes the condition permanent. Hitler could have told him a thing or two about impotence and the wisdom of launching air attacks on one’s neighbours.

Ernst Hanfstaengl, Hitler’s press secretary and a member of his inner circle in the early years in Munich, wrote that “I felt Hitler was a case of a man who was neither fish, flesh nor fowl, neither fully homosexual nor fully heterosexual … I had formed the firm conviction that he was impotent, the repressed, masturbating type.”

That didn’t discourage thousands of German women from idolizing the Nazi leader. An article dated April 3, 1923, in the Münchener Post described how the NSDAP leader inspired a desperate passion in female disciples who had literally fallen under a love spell.

Even the renowned film maker Leni Riefenstahl swooned at the mere sight of the man, declaring that she felt the very earth tremble and her spirit soar to the skies. Leni’s unmistakably sexual overtures were firmly rebuffed. Nonetheless, hundreds of letters poured into Hitler’s office every month from women pleading to allow them to bear his offspring. They were all politely answered by his troupe of secretaries, thanking the writers while informing them that Der Führer was busy with matters of state.

Adolph’s niece, Geli Raubal, 19 years his junior, went to live with him in his Munich apartment while pursuing her studies in medicine. The precise nature of their relationship remains unknown, but Geli committed suicide in the apartment in 1931 using Hitler’s gun, and she wouldn’t be the only woman to die of unrequited love for her uncle.

In a 1992 Vanity Fair article, Ron Rosenbaum examines several theories, including speculation that Hitler intentionally or accidentally shot and killed Raubal during an argument, or that she was killed on his orders. According to William Stuart-Houston, Hitler’s nephew through his brother Alois, “When I visited Berlin in 1931, the family was in trouble. … Everyone knew that Hitler and she had long been intimate and that she had been expecting a child — a fact that enraged Hitler.” (Wikipedia).

After Geli’s death, Hitler engaged in a long-term relationship with Eva Braun, living with her as a couple at Berchtesgaden. Braun biographer Heike Görtemaker writes that the couple enjoyed a normal sex life, although there were no eyewitnesses to the assertion. Asked why they never married, Hitler replied that “I wouldn’t have been able to give enough time to my wife.” They were finally married in 1945 in the Führerbunker as the Russians closed in on Berlin, only 40 hours before committing suicide together.

Historians credit Adolph Hitler with at least seven women who managed to leave evidence of some form of sexual relationship with him, three of whom literally died for love.

Joseph Stalin

Like Vladimir Putin, Stalin was obsessed with the male physique and collected sketches and pictures of nude males. He enjoyed doodling penises in the margins of documents.

Nonetheless, Stalin was well known for his having serviced two wives and conducted countless affairs with various other women, the most controversial of which was 13-year-old “Lidia,” a Siberian schoolgirl whom the 35-year-old revolutionary leader impregnated not once but twice during his time in exile before the revolution of 1917. He also seduced the wives and mistresses of other revolutionary comrades.

Zhenya Alliluyeva, his sister-in-law and mistress, described Stalin as “Attractive, a thin man, strong and energetic with an incredible shock of hair and shining honey-colored eyes.”

When Stalin assumed dictatorial powers after the demise of Lenin and murder of Trotsky, any mention of his sex life became taboo. The doodles of male genitalia in his notes began to proliferate. It was an era before Viagra.

It was only in the 1950s that Soviet Premier Nikita Kruschev sought to clarify the “myth” of his predecessor’s affairs with underage girls and confirmed the story of Lidia who left a written memoir of their affair. The investigative documentation was signed off by Molotov then buried in the Soviet archives.

While post-war propaganda sought to portray the Russian leader as god-like and detached, in his youth, Joseph Stalin had been a well-built, charming, accomplished poet who was educated in the priesthood. He loved to drink, sing, dance, and carouse. During the czarist era, the young charmer was also a Marxist terrorist, ruthless gang boss, and devoted Lenin acolyte. He and his gang pulled off a number of audacious bank robberies and killings, and engaged in black market racketeering.

Left: Joseph Stalin. Right: official socialist squeeze-toy. Public domain images.

Stalin projected both the aura of power enjoyed by Hitler and the seductive charm of Mussolini. He commanded the sexual favours of women and the unquestioned loyalty of everyone by virtue of the terror the name “Stalin” inspired.

Not a nice guy. But hey, there’s nothing like a smokin’ hot bad boy to make a girl’s heart beat fast.

The phenomenon of it always being women, and above all the young ones, who are the most bigoted adherents to totalitarian causes and disciples of social movements that make absolutely no sense (Communism, Free Palestine, globalize the intifada, anti-American, anti-ICE, Pro-Maduro, Pro-IRGC, Marxist-Muslim, climate crisis, you-name-it) is nothing new. Ask the ghosts of Lidia or Zhenya or a host of other mostly underage women that Stalin bedded. Teats and ass were the currency that earned them a slot in the revolution.

Benito Mussolini

When it comes to the Italian fascist leader, to be honest, I don’t even know where to start.

Women threw themselves at Mussolini by the thousands, lining up at the Fascist headquarters in Rome as if for the afternoon movie then, one after another, exiting his quarters dishevelled, their clothing in disarray, lipstick smeared, with the glow of having been serviced by a minor god. I’m not exaggerating here. When it came to bedding numbers of women, Benito was a solar powered (i.e., bald) sex machine.

But the one woman who stands out is the one he never managed to get between the sheets. Her name was Violet Gibson and she wanted to kill him. But not with kisses. With a nasty revolver instead.

Violet was the daughter of an Anglo-Irish lord. Historians and psychologists never managed to explain Violet’s obsession with the Italian leader as she wasn’t particularly political in an age when upper class women mostly functioned as ornaments. Perhaps Violet figured that if she couldn’t have the Italian stallion for herself and herself alone, then no other woman was going to have him. So, she traveled to Rome, booked lodging at a local nunnery, then set out to do the nasties.

It’s a kind of unwritten law that you never go into battle with an untested weapon, and especially one that you’ve never actually fired. No matter. Violet’s plan was to do a Jack Ruby on Benito’s Lee Harvey Oswald, shooting him at point black range, and therefore assumed it would be impossible to miss.

On that fateful day in 1926, Violet set out from the convent carrying the pistol, a stone to beat him to death in case she ran out of bullets, and a slip of paper on which she’d scribbled ‘Palazzo del Littorio,’ the headquarters of the Fascist Party. As fate would have it, while passing through the Campodoglio she noticed a crowd gathering, and seeing Mussolini emerging from the Plaazzo del Conservatori, she ran up and fired her weapon.

She should have practiced target shooting beforehand. The bullet merely grazed the tip of her intended’s nose, reinforcing the myth that Il Duce really was immortal. Then the gun jammed. Violet was surrounded and subdued before she could employ the stone.

In a flurry of diplomatic dispatches and high-level negotiations, it was decided to send Violet back home to Ireland where she was committed to a mental institution for the remainder of her life. After all, this was Italy. The last thing the Italian leader wanted was to give the impression that his unfolding New Roman Empire made war on women.

Perhaps the most curious of Mussolini’s affairs was his relationship with Margherita Sarfatti (1880–1961), the so-called uncrowned queen of fascism. In the 1920’s and 30’s, many Italian Jews were enthusiastic members of the Fascist Party and Margherita was the daughter of a wealthy Jewish lawyer and businessman, an attorney for the Venetian government and close friend of Pope Pius X.

Margherita Sarfatti and Benito Mussolini. Public domain.

Margherita grew up in a luxurious palace in Venice but was attracted to socialist ideas. It must be remembered that Benito Mussolini was above all a socialist whose political roots were in the Bolshevist movements of the early 20th century. She eventually married Cesare Sarfatti, a Jewish lawyer from Padua and they had several children.

She and Benito met in 1911 and shared many ideas. They soon became lovers, an illicit relationship that endured until Margherita fled to Argentina in 1938. After losing her husband in 1924, she wrote and published a biography of her lover that became a huge international success. Between 1922 and 1938, Margherita exerted a strong influence over Mussolini’s policies as, before Italy’s alliance with Germany in 1938, the Italian Fascist Party was not anti-Semitic and its membership rolls remained open to Jews. It was the Pact of Steel with Germany that prefaced a tragic end for Italian Jewry.

In a heated 1943 exchange, the Roman cleric, Don Peppino Quatrocchi, tore a strip off the Italian leader who had by that time fled to safety in the north.

Don Peppino: “While those pea-brained Nazi thugs persecuted the Jews, you spent your nights in the bed of a Jewess. You know what I mean. That Sarfatti woman, you damned hypocrite. Disgraziato!”

Mussolini: “Her? Huh! She pursued me with her love, but I could never really love her in return. Her mixed blood repulsed me.”

Don Peppino: “So, it’s a matter of race, is it?

Mussolini: “What? Race? Oh, that! It’s only a feeling, not a reality. A mental construct. Ninety-five per cent, at least. Nothing will ever make me believe that biologically pure races can be shown to exist today. National pride has no need of the delirium of race.”

True to form, Benito Mussolini met his end hanging upside down alongside Clara Petacci, one of his many lovers. His long-suffering, legal wife, Rachele Guidi (1890–1979) and her eight children remained out of sight, protected as it were from her philandering husband and their larger-than-life father.

Chairman Mao Tse Tung

Mao Tse Tung may have lifted China out of the Dark Ages and catapulted it into the modern world, but he wasn’t a very nice guy. His lunatic policies caused the world’s worst famine (1959–1961) in which 40 to 50 million starved to death; then, he inspired the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976) as a ploy to recoup his waning power that not only killed millions more but also destroyed much of China’s art treasures and cultural heritage. Mao often ordered the murder of those who ­challenged his ambitions.

Mao’s pre-revolutionary marriage with his first wife was never consummated. His second wife Yang Kaihui was tortured to death by Chiang Kai Shek’s nationalists in 1930. Although Mao could have saved her, he didn’t.

A longtime associate whom he didn’t murder was Doctor Li Zhisui who offered the world a rare glimpse into Chairman Mao’s sex life in his 1994 book The Private Life of Chairman Mao. Doctor Li was Mao’s personal physician for nearly 22 years and often slept in a small room next to the great man’s ballroom-size bedroom.

Mao is said to have ordered the toes of his black leather shoes to be polished to a high gloss so that when meeting and greeting women dignitaries, he could use his own shoes as mirrors to peer under their skirts. He also kept a harem of attractive young women whom he referred to as his ‘nurses’ regularly attending to his sexual needs, at least one of whom he allegedly made pregnant, although Doctor Li insistes that Mao was infertile.

This was Mao’s ‘regular’ routine. Whenever traveling outside Beijing, he consistently met with long lines of mothers who delivered their virgin daughters to him as ‘offerings’ in the expectation that the leader would impregnate them and the family might thereby acquire some small measure of respect and social status, at least among local villagers. Apparently, not every virgin was a virgin, because Doctor Li also treated Mao for many bouts of venereal disease acquired in this way and Mao in return spread those diseases to more and more women.

Mao boasted that he ‘washed himself’ inside the bodies of young women. As he aged, he believed that the ‘waters of yin (female)’ would replace his lagging yang (male). The younger the yin, of course, the better. When Mao was 69 years old, he began an affair with a 14 year-old girl called Chen that went on for five years until his wife, the dragon lady Jiang Qing, got wind of it. Mao was a fast learner and soon got his revenge.

Jiang Qing, film poster. Public domain.

Soon after the Chen debacle, Mao began an affair with 16 year-old Zhang Yufing, a Hunanese with large black eyes who served him tea on a train and whom he soon made his confidential secretary. This gave the girl more actual power than his legal wife, former actress Jiang Qing. After having abused Chen, now Jiang had to go through Zhang if she wanted to talk with her husband. Zhang even controlled Jiang Qing’s personal bank account, another way that Mao took revenge on his wife.

But Jiang Qing wasn’t taking all this humiliation lying down — or rather, she was. To get back at Mao, she had revenge affairs and soon assembled a harem of her own that rivalled Mao’s, only Jiang’s harem had plenty of ‘yang.’ Still, Mao’s and Jiang’s marriage lasted 38 years after her predecessor was dispatched to a Moscow mental asylum. Perhaps Jian Qing had learned to be more accommodating and crafty and that was her key to survival.

Mao never brushed his teeth. Doctor Li recounted that when he touched the Chairman’s gums, puss oozed out. “A tiger never brushes his teeth,” his boss insisted. Doctor Li’s job was to take orders, not give them. When Virginia Giuffre claimed that she had sex several times with Trump’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz (who calls her a pathological liar), the public was shocked that anyone could stand those hideous yellow teeth. Dershowitz has nothing on Mao Tse Tung, which just goes to show that some women (and men) will do anything for money.

Mao Tse Tung was the Jeffrey Epstein of China. He kept what was called a Cultural Work Troupe of ‘dancing girls’ gleaned from the prettiest recruits of the People’s Liberation Air Force, whose only task was to dance with the Chairman and his guests then accompany them upstairs to bedrooms to ‘rest.’ He also kept a special bed of his own that was elevated on one end to facilitate his favourite position. Readers can guess what that position was.

Mao’s promiscuity seemed to increase in proportion to his growing isolation from longtime colleagues. China was moving ahead without its founder and living patron saint. Bonking and purging became a pattern as Mao eased into old age. As criticism in the party increased in volume and vehemence, the Great Helmsman took refuge and solace in the arms of ever-younger women, several sharing his bed simultaneously, the only thing he had in abundance that he could still control.

Kim Jung Un

Since 2009, North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un has reportedly been married to Comrade Ri Sol Ju, a union arranged by his late father Kim Jong Il. The couple is reported to have three children although, like almost everything inside the country, this information is based primarily on spy satellite data. Given the extreme range and optical limitations, images may not actually depict children. Aliens, maybe?

What we do know is that after meeting First Lady Melania Trump, North Korea’s supreme leader changed his wife’s title from “comrade” to First Lady. If she later took off her clothes for GQ on Melania’s advice and Donald’s urging, we haven’t seen the photos yet.

Other reports state that First Lady Ri Sol Ju was a graduate student at Kim Il-sung University and pursued a Ph.D. in science. That put her on equal footing with America’s former First Lady, Jill Biden. Unfortunately, the North Korean dictator failed to fall in love and send perfumed letters to Joe, like he did with Donald, neither did First Lady Ri Sol Ju develop the hots for Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister.

More credible reports claim that North Korea’s First Lady used to be a singer and entertainer rather than a scientist. In Asia, the labels singer and entertainer have somewhat nefarious connotations so perhaps we’ll get to see those cheesy photos after all, most likely after her untimely execution.

Asia News reported that Kim Jong Un ordered the public execution of his ex-girlfriend Hyon Song Wol , accused of “pornography” along with a group of performers from the National Orchestra of Unhasu, which his current wife , First Lady Ri Sol Ju once belonged to.

The Supreme Leader met Hyon about ten years ago. After a brief courtship, the engagement was broken by his late father. Hyon was then given in marriage to a military man, a kind of punishment in itself, while Kim Jung Un cozied up to now First Lady Ri Sol Ju, but according to various sources, the two had continued to see each other. Hyon’s public execution is believed to have been the doing of Ri Sol Ju, who wants to ensure her status and the survival of her three children.

But that’s not the end of the saga of Kim Jung Un’s unlucky lovers. Now First Lady Ri Sol Ju has dropped out of sight as well. Rumours suggest that she too has been executed. In a best-case scenario, Ri Sol Ju is said to have gone to care for her husband’s ailing aunt whose husband, Kim’s own uncle, he ordered ripped to pieces by a pack of ferocious dogs. So much for family ties in cheery North Korea.

Donald J. Trump

In my view at least, Donald Trump is the most interesting of all the dictators, not to put too strong a spin on the word, given the man’s affinity for Executive Orders and extensive resumé of sexual peccadillos.

By the time of his second impeachment, POTUS 45/47 had already racked up some 26 sexual abuse lawsuits, including the rape of a 13-year-old girl, not to mention the women he’d already silenced using campaign funds. The idea that your demented Uncle Albert and widowed Auntie Jane had sent in their grocery money to bribe porn star Stormy Daniels and discourage her from testifying during his 2016 run for the presidency is especially revolting.

I don’t think Adolph Hitler would stoop to that level, do you? Maybe he’d have just killed them instead.

By far the most bizzare sexual abuse charge ever brought against an American president is the one launched by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carrol’s bid to recoup her share of the limelight was given a boost by the MeToo Movement which holds as scripture that “the victim is always right.” In this case, I have to question which party was the victim, because you’d never get me into a Bergdorf’s women’s change room with the likes of Ms. Carroll. But hey, to each his/her own, right?

Nonetheless, the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit was a defamation suit, not a charge of groping or rape, although the allusions to rape are reiterated throughout the Claim and detailed in Section V (Factual Allegations). Placed alongside all the other sex abuse charges filed against Donald Trump, this defamation suit was the least deserving of the lot. And the fact that former Attorney General Barr thought the Department of Justice and American taxpayer should rush to the President’s defence is beyond acceptable.

E. Jean Carroll has achieved something remarkable. She has stolen the spotlight by entrapping President Donald J. Trump, AG William Barr, the Justice Department, and the entire American people. Her Claim in the SDNY was no longer a matter of private individuals — those despicable one-percenters and Hollywood celebs who control all the wealth and pay none of the taxes — taking pot shots at each other over bad fashion sense and staged infidelities, then using the court system to further enrich themselves.

This is the American Way on steroids. But what’s so disturbing about this particular case is that the litigants managed to game the system and bamboozle the entire country. The archived proceedings read: E. Jean Carroll vs The United States of America.

Here are the pertinent sections from the Introduction to the Claim:

11. When Carroll’s account was published Trump lashed out with a series of false and defamatory statements. He denied the rape. But there was more: he also denied ever having met Carroll or even knowing who she was. Through express statements and deliberate implications, he accused Carroll of lying about the rape in order to increase book sales, carry out a political agenda, advance a conspiracy with the Democratic Party, and make money. He also deliberately implied that she had falsely accused other men of rape, For good measure, he insulted her physical appearance.

12. Each of these statements was false. Each of them was defamatory.

Remember that this lawsuit isn’t about rape per se, it’s about ‘lying.’ A defamation suit against the Liar-In-Chief? And at the taxpayer’s expense? But like I said, it’s the American Way: “You gotta gun? I gotta bigger gun. You gonna sue me? I’ll sue you twice.” That mantra should be inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty instead of ‘Give me your tired, your poor…”

But let’s get back to E. Jean Carroll and her accusation. Let’s see if there’s any truth or qualms of conscience here.

In her book, What Do We Need Men For: A Modest Proposal, the showy advice columnist claims that she was 52 on the day she ran into Donald Trump at the department store during the Fall of 1995 or Spring of 1996, but she doesn’t really quite remember when it was. Carroll agreed to help him pick out lingerie as a gift for an unnamed woman.

Trump would have been married to Marla Maples during that period, but it’s a slam dunk that the lingerie wasn’t for her. Most likely it was intended for Melania Knaus, a Slovakian-born model (confirmed) and alleged escort (unconfirmed) living in Manhattan at the time. Melania eventually entered the USA on an “Einstein” visa, posed for soft porn that was widely distributed on the international market, and after marrying Trump became FLOTUS45 in 2016.

According to Carroll, Trump suggested she try the lingerie on, then joked that he should try it on himself. Nothing criminal in that, right? Men flirt. Women flirt. It’s a pas de deux. In an interview with a New York Times reporter featured on the podcast “The Daily,” Carroll recounted her excitement with the idea of enticing him, lingerie in hand, into the women’s change room, supposedly in the interest of a good story. Exactly the kind of sage advice she’d have given any one of her women readers.

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again.”

Laughing? Who is raping whom here? Nonetheless, this is vintage Trump. A hot mic recording captured on a studio bus in which Trump and Billy Bush were preparing to film an episode of Access Hollywood left this for posterity: “I just start kissing them … I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything … grab ’em by the pussy.” Twenty-five other women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, but then, that’s a relatively small number given the man’s wealth and the massive number of gold diggers lusting after it.

“He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.”

According to another hot mic that picked up a conversation between Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel, Donald Trump is not “large.”

Large or small or whatever, the saga continues:

“I am astonished by what I’m about to write. I keep laughing. The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me. It turns into a colossal struggle. I am wearing a pair of sturdy black patent-leather four-inch Barneys high heels, which puts my height around six-one, and I try to stomp his foot. I try to push him off with my one free hand — for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other — and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room.”

Okay. So, here we have a 52-year-old, supposedly mature woman fleeing a rapist in a Bergdorf’s women’s change room with her tights hugging her ankles and nobody notices, no alarm bells ring out, business goes on as usual.

I’ve loitered outside enough women’s change rooms waiting for my wife to try armloads of swimwear, lingerie, and other clothing to know that there’s always a guard monitoring who and what goes into and comes out of these places, if for no other reason than to discourage shoplifters. Donald Trump raping someone isn’t likely to go unnoticed. Not even at Bergdorf’s.

Trump denies having ever met Carroll or knowing who she was; however, Carroll provided a photograph of her and her then-husband with Trump in 1987 at an NBC party where Trump knew her better half. There is no evidence or witness testimony indicating that he actually knew or met Carroll. Did she tell her husband that she lured a man into a woman’s dressing room to get a good story? Are they swingers?

Carroll also alleged that, in the mid-1990s, media executive Les Moonves sexually assaulted her in an elevator after she had interviewed him for a story. Moonves denied the allegation. The 90’s are safely in the past, enough so that anyone can accuse anyone of almost anything without verification, yet still garner sufficient attention to make the lie worthwhile. If I were to suggest, for instance, that my own grandmother was raped in a department store change room by Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, who would believe it? Yeah. Nobody.

Or maybe everybody. This is America, after all.

An earlier version of this article published on Medium attracted some interesting comments, all apparently in favour of E. Jean Carroll’s allegations.

Despite whatever notions of the politically correct might be in vogue from time to time, history teaches us that male/female relationships, though often transactional, are seldom predictable. The irresistible draw of power and money attracts us like bees to nectar and we’ll do anything to attain it or bask in its glow.

If you’re the dictator of Germany, Italy, China, North Korea, a Banana Republic, or even the USA, when it comes to sex, you can get away with practically anything, even murder.

Just ask Kim Jung Un.

To come: Women of the Dictators - Part Two