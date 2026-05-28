Begoña Gómez and Pedro Sanchez

Begoña Gómez isn’t the wife of a dictator, not yet anyway. We’re adding her to the club in advance of the happy announcement.

Why? Because Begoña ticks all the boxes. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) are challenging world leaders for the corruption trophy. Begoña has been contributing her fair share by raising influence peddling to a fine art.

“There is no more dangerous menace to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men. The worst evils which mankind ever had to endure were inﬂicted by bad governments.”— Ludwig von Mises

Pedro and Begoña are Iberia’s newest power couple. After King Juan Carlos I handed off the crown to his son, Felipe VI, then absconded to Saudi Arabia to escape corruption charges, you’d think that Spaniards would demand a modicum of accountability. No way.

While Felipe VI maintains a death grip on his battered crown, fearing that the next plebiscite or golpe de estado may deal the monarchy a well deserved kick to the curb as it did in 1931, the country’s ultra-Woke Prime Minister and his lovely wife Begoña are busy redefining corruption. “Taxpayers’ money” equates with “available to steal.”

Since Gen Z doesn’t read history, they remain blissfully unaware that Pedro and Begoñia’s “Partido Socialista Obrero Español” (Spanish Socialist Workers Party) didn’t just crawl out from under a rock. It’s been around since the Second Republic (1931-39) and played a key role in events leading up to the Spanish Civil War (1936-39). The party’s Marxist orientation, endemic corruption, and characteristic infighting that led to the military uprising of 1936 reemerged with the reincarnated PSOE after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1974.

Impeccably tailored Sanchez is, in every aspect, a hispanic clone of Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, determined to trash his own country according to the same formula: import as many Third World migrants as possible to balloon the ranks of voters beholden to the PSOE and thereby keep himself and his cronies in power. To do this, the PSOE needs to cater to the goals of the migrants, most of whom are military age Muslims, many with ISIS and Boko Haram training and experience.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Sanchez administration has moved to legalize the status of some 500,000 illegal migrants with 65,000 more arriving by rubber boat across the 32-kilometers from Tunisia each year. These poorly educated, unskilled migrants have, over several generations, failed to assimilate in France, Germany, and the UK, while causing a major crime wave and spike in rape statistics, but Sanchez argues that they will be an enhancement to Spanish society. Like Marxism, an ideology that has failed everywhere it’s been tried over the past 100 years, the socialist PSOE insists that importing the Third World will somehow bring prosperity to this economically troubled country.

On the international stage, Sanchez has embarked on a personal vendetta with Israel, campaigning for its exclusion from Eurovision and other cultural and athletic events and coming out publicly in favour of Hamas after the pogrom of October 7, 2023. Obviously, he is unaware of the tsunami of rape and murder inflicted on Spanish women by 70,000 Muslim mercenaries imported by Generalissimo Franco during the civil war. Instead, he plays on Spaniards’ propensity for antisemitism and appetite for ridiculous propaganda such as the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a tool still used by Marxists to dodge responsibility for their own failure.

Read more on this topic in this five-part series entitled “The Rape of Spain.”

The PSOE seems determined to wreck the country even worse than it did in the 1930s, and one doesn’t need to dig very deeply to discover why.

While the PSOE is a “Socialist Workers Party,” its leadership is devoid of any actual working class members. Sanchez himself is a lawyer, never having gotten his immaculately manicured hands dirty, not literally. In terms of “clean hands,” well, that’s another story.

Begoñia, on the other hand, may actually qualify as a “worker,” as the term is applied to the sex trade. Her father, Sabiniano Gómez, allegedly operated a string of brothels in Madrid, partnering with his brother, Conrad Gómez, in a couple of gay saunas. And who knows what other shady investments.

“Las acusaciones han encendido una nueva polémica, poniendo bajo la lupa los orígenes empresariales de la familia Gómez y, con ello, reabriendo un debate que mezcla política, negocios nocturnos y posibles irregularidades en el uso de bienes públicos.” - Source: Tunota

Translation: The accusations have ignited new controversy, putting the business origins of the Gómez family under the magnifying glass and reopening a debate that mixes politics, nightlife, and possible irregularities in the use of public goods. Begoña cut her teeth in managing her daddy’s nefarious business interests.

Irregularities in the use of public goods? Translation: theft.

Begoña has been charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds. The investigation was opened in April 2024 by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, accusing Gómez of exploiting her role as the prime minister’s wife for personal gain. Gómez is accused of using her marriage to Pedro to secure a post at Madrid’s prestigious Universidad Computense where she directed a master’s degree course in business studies, despite not having any relevant qualifications for the job.

Spain’s unholy trinity: Begoña Gómez, Pedro and David Sanchez.

According to broadcaster RTVE, Pedro’s brother, 51-year-old David Sánchez, faces accusations of abuse of office and influence peddling in his role as head of the Badajoz Provincial Office for the Performing Arts.

Charges state that the government position occupied by David Sánchez was created specifically for his benefit and “adapted to his personal preferences and professional aspirations," a clear reference to his link with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the cronyism and corruption characterizing the PSOE. Ten other defendants are named in the same case, including the regional head of the PSOE in the Extremadura region and Miguel Ángel Gallardo, president of the Badajoz provincial administration.

In April 2026, Sanchez’s former transport minister, José Luis Ábalos, went on trial over allegations of having received kickbacks on sales of Personal Protective Equipment to the Spanish government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Spain, there really is no bottom.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte over time. Left: schoolboy Emmanuel Macron and 39 year-old Brigitte. Upper right: 15 year-old Emmanuel kissing his 49 year-old teacher and future wife. Lower right: Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron today.

Brigitte is the wife of another wannabe dictator.

How such an unpopular politician as Emmanuel Macron can hold onto power in a country on the bring of collapse is a total mystery, although demonizing his rival, Marine LePen seems to be the modus operandi.

Of course, the power behind the throne is Macron’s notorious wife Brigitte who is often likened to Marie Antoinette.

France has a huge problem with its Muslim population of nine millions, accounting for over 13 percent of total population, many of whom are second and third generation descendants of Algerian, Syrian, Turkish, and other immigrants who still refuse to assimilate. French leadership is terrified of them. They perpetrate serious crimes and burn churches. They periodically loot and burn entire sections of French cities and towns which they have turned into ghettos rivalling the slums of Rio and Mumbai. They threaten and murder teachers. They recruit and supply a steady flow of jihadis to ISIS, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Contingents of the French army permanently garrison some French cathedrals, notably in the St. Denis district of Paris.

“For those who want to talk a lot about World War II, if it's about occupation, then we could also talk about it (Muslim prayers in the streets), because that is occupation of territory ... It is an occupation of sections of the territory, of districts in which religious laws apply ... There are of course no tanks, there are no soldiers, but it is nevertheless an occupation and it weighs heavily on local residents.” - Marine LePen

What LePen implies is that Macron is no better than French Prime Minister Phillipe Pétain when the Nazi occupation began in 1940. These, of course, are the same invaders that Pedro Sanchez is inviting into Spain.

The French should know better, but of course they don’t. Or maybe they do. Macron desperately needs the Muslim vote - as does the UK’s Keir Starmer - to hang onto leadership as his country flounders in economic and social chaos faster than the proverbial Titanic in icy North Atlantic waters. As American economist and social scientist Thomas Sowell pointed out, Macron’s country imported millions of poorly educated people from a culture that despises Western values, yet he grovels at their feet and begs them for support at election time.

Perhaps Brigitte Macron has an explanation. After all, she’s female (disputed) and the country’s First Lady (confirmed). If seducing their teenage students is what’s expected of French teachers, then Brigitte becomes a paragon of academia and role model for women and girls. Emmanuel Macron, at age 15, began an affair with his teacher, Brigitte Trogneux Auziere, then 24 years his senior and a married mother-of-three.

At least Melania waited until Donald was out of the cradle before transferring her affections from Jeffrey Epstein to the future POTUS 45/47. Some call Trump a dictator, so perhaps Melania too belongs in this series on women of the dictators.

But, hey. Enough trash has been penned about FLOTUS 45/47 already, so we’ll give Melania a pass this one time.

Brigitte kayos her hubby before exiting the plane. Macron insists they were squabbling and joking. Does anyone understand the French?

Camilla Parker-Bowles and King Charles II

At least she had the good graces to wait until the old lady was in the earth before moving her toothbrush into Buckingham Palace. Milk toast King Charles II hasn’t the balls to dictate to anyone, relying on the Queen Consort to flatter him with illusions of competency while the United Kingdom rushes to Hell in a hand basket.

Still, we are including Camilla among the women of the dictators for good reason. She effectively dictates what goes down in Britain’s royal family these days. All the rest is pure window dressing: Harry and Megan’s sour grapes, Crown Prince William’s balding pate, Andrew’s fall from grace; not to mention Pakistani rape gangs operating with impunity beneath the royal ramparts.

Camilla’s UK faces the same problem as Brigitte’s France and Begoña’s Spain: uncontrolled immigration has resulted in a drastic spike in sex crimes. But do these women even care? Any male (or female for that matter) who sexually molests Camilla has to be seriously depraved or desperately deprived.

She needn’t worry about rape, not with those burly bodyguards hovering 24/7, although prying eyes that didn’t discourage Diana from cheating on Charles at the same time he cheated on her, whilst Camilla’s own hubby, Andrew Parker Bowles was bonking Charles’s little sister Princess Anne. Lovely family.

While Joe Biden may have relied on the auto-pen, Camilla guides Charles’s trembling hand.

Keir Starmer may have wet dreams about becoming dictator of Britain but eventually he will need to go nose-to-nose with Camilla and that won’t be pretty.

Melania Knaus and The Donald

Okay, so we promised to give Melania a pass but we were lying.

Isn’t she adorable?

Democrats, and even some Republicans, insist that Donald Trump is a dictator. What’s in dispute is whether he’s a benevolent or malevolent dictator. Let’s call him a bit of both.

Like Jeffrey Epstein and most other dudes, The Donald loves beautiful women. It’s no mystery why the visionary Epstein handed off a low-track fashion model (confirmed) and alleged call girl (unconfirmed) to Trump. He was making yet another investment in human capital.

As the wife of a dictator, Melania has done relatively little harm. Oh, sure. She turned Jackie Kennedy’s rose garden into a bad imitation of Gorky Park. Neither is her tacky wardrobe anything to crow about, although admirers are quite willing to pay big bucks for the cast-offs she sells at auction. And her anti-cyber bullying campaign? I really don’t care. Do you?

But I fear for Donald’s health. He dare not kick the bucket before Iran is relieved of its over-enriched uranium stocks. After that, well, to expire between the smooth thighs of a gorgeous woman is my dream too.

Further reading