Inspiring the masses.

Please read Part One of this series. Thanks!

BLIND ADHERENCE TO IDEOLOGY is trending. Actually, it never went out of fashion; not like, say, virgin pins did after the 1960s and Brazilian butt uplifts will do after the 2020s.

Generation Z doesn’t know what a virgin pin is. Heck, they can’t even figure out what gender they are, never mind whatever burden virginity might impose. But please, let’s not go there. This essay is about who’s going to fill Melania’s glass slippers (all 300 pairs of them), after 2028.

What’s certain is that any future First Lady will need to appeal to the 73 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in 2024, 55% of whom were white women.

To be precise, they voted for Melania but got her reprobate hubby in the mix, like that cheap prize we used to get inside the Cracker Jack box back in the 1950s. If you were lucky, you got a spinning top, if not, a plastic virgin pin.

“The more you eat, the more you want.” — Cracker Jack slogan

It was Melania who inspired the title “First Lady of Porn,” and coined the popular phrase “I really don’t care, do you?”

But unless she soon goes in for that butt uplift and does something about those sagging mammaries, well, Donald isn’t going to stand a chance against the upstart Ron DeSantis.

Or perhaps the more erudite Marco Rubio.

Or…Zohran Mamdani!

Why not? Well, for a number or reasons.

First and foremost, DeSantis’ better half is younger and, from a male standpoint at least, somewhat prettier and more wholesome than Melania who could find herself stuck in the role of alternate-First Lady ad infinitum. Missus DeSantis doesn’t own much tits ‘n ass currency but if you’re partial to flat chested women, then DeSantis in the Oval Office might work for you.

Being sidelined by a flat-chested rival may be okay for Melania so long as those 73 million morons keep mailing in their grocery money to her fake charities and frivolous rich folks keep buying her soiled clothing at auctions. And if she’s really lucky, The Donald will experience a nice cardiac arrest amidst all that bumping and grinding and blowing chunks of Adderal. With a well-crafted prenup kicking in toot sweet, and a one-way ticket to Slovenia, a grateful Republican Party could enjoy a huge sigh of relief.

I’m not trying to throw any curses on the Presidency, not by any means. I’m actually a huge Trump fan. But the dude has eight decades on the odometer and that’s a dangerous condition, a time when folks retire to Florida, and he’s already there. A time when they move from a spacious Florida condo to something ground floor, smaller, and closer to the hospital. What’s worse is that past the 100 mg dosage level, Viagra doesn’t work any better, and past a certain age, it fails to work at all. Florida is where you go to die.

Now any good businessperson knows that investment in women like Melania Trump isn’t a way to grow their wealth. Instead, they create liabilities. As their trophy husband’s wealth and earning power increase with the years, the gold-digger’s asset value depreciates in proportion to her waning beauty. Unless there’s a brain in that head, which is seldom the case, she’s a write-off.

Go ahead, ask Ivana (you’ll need a Ouija board), Marla Maples, Melania, Stormy, or even Ivanka. Or Kimberley Guilfoyle (California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Ex and Don Junior’s current squeeze toy) for that matter.

Another reason to die young and stay beautiful. Ivanka Trump’s late mother Ivana struggles to eat spaghetti. Author derivative image. Sources: Wikipedia and The U.S. Sun

But dictators aren’t businesspersons, they’re mostly thugs, and this article is about their women.

Dictators don’t pay attention to the diminishing value of their investments over time because there’s always public money to steal and an endless line of conniving mothers begging for these minor gods to impregnate their underage daughters. A limitless coterie of White House interns offers BJs on tap. From Adolph Hitler to Bill Clinton, the exception proves the rule, that being Joe Biden — squeaky clean, hands in pockets, having allocated all the heavy lifting to Hunter. Sort of.

If the Dems were smart, they’d have pulled the plug on Joe when there was still time. Not because he wasn’t exactly compos mentis, but because Doctor Jill Biden wasn’t much to look at. She wasn’t any incel’s fantasy. She didn’t inspire lust in members of the Bidens’ Secret Service detail. She didn’t have 73 million morons slavering over her booty in men’s magazines from Upper Slovenia to the tip of Punta Arenas.

Every woman loves a man in uniform

That’s Ron DeSantis in the middle, flanked by Generalissimos Francisco Franco (Spain) and Augusto Pinochet (Chile)

In Women of the Dictators, Part One, we failed to mention Generalissimo Francisco Franco or the notorious Chilean butcher, Augusto Pinochet, both acolytes of Adolph Hitler and equally murderous. Florida Governor and presidential wannabe DeSantis has some pretty tough role models to live up to.

Carmen Polo de Franco

Generalissimo Francisco Franco Bahamonde is said to have possessed only a single testicle, it’s mate having been blown away by Arab partisans during a dust-up in the Spanish Sahara. When he finally married, it was to the rich, but less-than-prize-winning, Señorita Carmen Polo of Seville.

While Carmen was never observed to appear pregnant, a several months-old girl child suddenly appeared in official photos and public appearances with the couple. Rumour had it that she was the bastard child of Carmen’s brother Ramon (notorious Fascist leader of Spain’s “Blue Division” that fought alongside the Wehrmacht and SS on the Russian front) with a prostitute.

When the Spanish Republic collapsed in defeat and Franco’s Muslim mercenaries marched into Madrid in 1939, Carmen Polo became the First Lady of Spain.

LIke Melanią, she refuses to hold his hand. Image source: Vicente Martín via Wikipedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 Licence

Carmen soon developed an annoying habit of window shopping in Madrid’s most expensive jewelry shops and eyeing museum collections. When she set her heart on a diamond necklace, the shop owner was compelled to send the piece to the palace for her husband’s approval before purchase. After all, in those days women were not empowered to make important decisions for themselves.

To cover their losses, the jewelry outlets formed a cooperative (mutual) to help cover one another’s deficit whenever the wife of the dictator went out shopping. She never carried money and the palace never paid any invoices.

Lucia Hiriat dies at age 99

Like Spain’s Francisco Franco, Chile’s Augusto Pinochet was a plodding dullard. Spending time in his presence was as enthralling as watching paint dry. Like Franco, Pinochet was most content when alone at his massive Resolute Desk (how do you say that in Spanish?), signing execution orders for political rivals after his successful 1973 coup d’êtat.

The Generalissimo and Lucia, 1997. ( Source )

According to Pinochet’s own memoirs, it was Lucia who pressured him to stage a military coup against Chile’s elected president, socialist Salvador Allende. He was only following a blueprint earlier laid down by his idol and mentor, Francisco Franco, whose country only emerged from the “Black Years” after his death in 1975. Ironically, it was a Spanish judge who pursued Pinochet with an international arrest warrant for crimes against humanity but failed to corral him. The United Kingdom where Pinochet was cornered simply refused to give him up.

After Pinochet seized power in a bloody, CIA inspired and American supported coup, Lucia took control of CEMA Chile, a foundation dedicted to the empowerment of women, which she turned into a propaganda machine for her murderous husband and used it to fund her family’s personal expenses.

Like so many bad people, Lucia Hiriat died of old age in her bed, surrounded by friends and loved ones, proving that only the good die young.

Casey DeSantis (Jill Casey Black) and Ron

Screengrab via Google

The sister publication of Zone of Sulphur is called “Misogyny Central.” While we’re all LGBTQAI+ friendly (did I miss anyone?), and believe that every woman (trans or otherwise) should achieve her full potential through education and equal opportunities, we also recognize that relationships between men and women are, in the profoundest sense, transactional.

Too much to go into in this short essay. Ask the late Jane Austen or just read any of her 18th-century novels. Or any of the more contemporary “chick lit.”

A DeSantis administration in Washington doesn’t promise much in terms of sex scandals. Commentators routinely compare Ron to Franco and Pinochet: awkward and plodding, avoiding eye contact, a social bore. One claimed he’d rather have a tooth pulled without anaesthetic than be stuck on a slow boat with Ron DeSantis.

Casey DeSantis? Depends on whether you’ll be sharing an inside or outside cabin.

The DeSantis’s, like the Bidens but unlike the Trumps, are more or less squeaky clean. More than less. So clean that the State of Florida only recognizes heterosexual sex between married couples in the missionary position.

If you’re of the LGBTQAI+ persuasion, or an adventurous heterosexual (like me), then please note that sodomy (anal sex) is illegal in Florida. You can collect all the pink and orange starfish you want off the beaches but chocolate starfish (a popular term referring to the anus) are strictly off limits. That pretty much sums up the conservative white Christian mindset that dominates politics in the state.

Unlike Donnie and Melania who were allegedly introduced by Jeffrey Epstein, Casey Jill Black encountered Ron DeSantis, then a dashing naval officer, on a golf course and refused to allow his cheeky threesome to play though. They proceeded to have three children together before reaching the 18th hole.

With a university degree in economics and French, Casey DeSantis stacks up quite favourably against Melania Trump if one considers that exercising the mind has lasting results while all the Pilates in the world won’t defeat those wrinkles and stretch marks. Does this potential FLOTUS have a dark side? The woke-Left is frantically searching out that misplaced sex tape or perhaps some salacious sexting to pre-Ron hook-ups.

Casey has a brain to fall back on while Melania, well, there’s a Brazilian butt uplift happening soon.

Sister Mary Clorets at Queen of All Saints Elementary School taught us that the eyes are windows into the soul. Look into Casey DeSantis’ eyes and tell me what you see. Then, look into Melania’s.

Take a good, long look because the former may become America’s next First Lady and the illustrious wife of a dictator.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji

Testimonial of a woman who is NOT his wife:

“I randomly remembered the time I matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge a few years ago but didn’t reply to him because his height was listed as either 5’11” or 5’10” and younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5’9”. Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there.”

So, yeah. She voted for him. Hope she enjoys the ride.

As the intrepid George Orwell (Animal Farm, Nineteen Eighty-Four) wryly observed, “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodox.”

He has her phone number. Potential wife number four? Or sex slave after an Islamist victory in the coming civil war?

Women voters put Melania into the Office of the First Lady. They also sent Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Rashida Thlaib (D-Mich) to Congress. Dearborn, Michigan, is earning a reputation as the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) capital of the Western Hemisphere. Dearborn is Representative Tlaib’s constituency. Tlaib dodges questioning from journalists she doesn’t like; nonetheless, she owes the National Enquirer an interview.

So does Rama Duwaji.

Before and after Female Genital Mutilation.

What the Zohran Mamdani regime promises are all the worst aspects of Sharia with a Marxist aesthetic. Mamdani has designs on the Oval Office, although he may need to wait until after the impending civil war. In that case, his most senior wife (as a Muslim he’s entitled to four), Rama Duwaji, will become First Lady of the United States.

Love the cowboy boots. If you thought that Melania’s cheesy photo shoots were off-colour, just wait until you see this package unwrapped (NOT). Image source: @ramaduwaji/Instagram

New York City’s First Lady is attempting to distance herself from social media posts advocating violence against Israelis and condemning American troops for “mercilessly slaughtering Third World civilians.” Apparently, she’s never heard of 911.

Oh, and she lied about having been born in Syria. She was born in Texas, hence the cowboy boots. She’s literally a mass of walking clues.

Despite having deleted her rabidly anti-Semitic posts on X and Tumblr, the damage has already been done. Nevertheless, her views continue to align with those of her better (?) half, Mayor Zohran, who blames every Islam-inspired atrocity on the victims, from 911 to 7/10 to the recent incident in front of Gracie Mansion wherein a couple of wannabe jihadis tossed homemade grenades at innocent bystanders and police.

Rama hails Palestinian plane hijacker Leila Khaled as a heroine, whilst hosting Khalid Mahmoud - the Islamist ringleader whose mobs threaten Jewish students - at Gracie Mansion. She also "liked" a post accusing The New York Times of propagating a mass hoax about Hamas using sexual violence as a weapon of war against Jews. Gee whiz! Whatever gave them that idea?

“If Mamdani wants to be mayor for all New Yorkers, and his wife the first lady for all New Yorkers, it will take more than deleting two social-media accounts. It will take an apology, and honesty.” — Andrea Peyser, Columnist

If Rama Duwaji had any redeeming qualities, we’d surely be touting them here. But she hasn’t. A brainwashed, hateful individual who despises Jews, whites, and America. And she’s also a lousy artist.

But, hey! She may one day become FLOTUS (fill in your own year here).