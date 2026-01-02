By guest author Francesco Rizzuto

It’s December 2025 and North African migrants are trashing a Christmas market in Florence, Italy.

There’s nothing really odd about the violence. Muslims are bad-acting all across the European Union with the most violence occurring in France and Germany, although Italy isn’t far behind.

Here is London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, advocating to import the Third World. Rape statistics have skyrocketed across the UK and European Union in perfect alignment with the spike in immigration. Mayor Khan swears he’s never heard of rape gangs.

He should get out more and, you know, maybe ride the buses? See how his coreligionists behave on public transit?

Nowhere in the European Union was it safe to walk in the streets on New Year’s Eve 2025. Heck, it isn’t safe any time, anymore, thanks to uncontrolled migration. Here’s Berlin on the last night of 2025. In 2026, they will take up real arms and explosives and, well, it’s finita la comedia.