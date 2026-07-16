IF YOU’RE WONDERING WHY those petrodollar-rich Arab sheiks are getting on side with Israel and the USA, now you know. They detest Palestinians.

This is a significant break from tradition wherein Muslim sects (Sunni, Shiite, whatever) war continually amongst themselves but inevitably close ranks when confronted with a perceived non-Muslim threat.

Muslims come in all races, skin colours, shapes and sizes. Islam represents approximately 1.9 billion adherents worldwide and it’s the world’s fasted growing political system disguised as religion. There are reasons for this explosive growth and Islam’s timeless appeal, not the least of which is polygamy and a disdain for birth control. Birth control is, in fact, where the West gets it wrong and the East gets it right.

Except for that cousin marriage thing, although if a society actually wants to homegrow millions of low-IQ, mentally and physically challenged individuals, consanguineous unions is the perfect method. Think: suicide bomber factory.

Of course, the West must birth only the “right” kind of people.

I know that sounds bourgeois and even racist. So, hang-in here awhile as we attempt to explain.

Daughter of the Prophet

Fatima al-Zahra (605-32 CE), was a daughter of the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadija. She is highly revered in Islam, particularly in Shia tradition, as a symbol of piety and compassion.

So far, so good, right?

Fatima is also a personal friend. We exchange pleasantries and catch up via WhatsApp. I hesitate to call it a relationship. It’s more of a mutual admiration society.

So, how did this East-West connection come about?

Years ago, I rescued an Egyptian woman from a fate worst than death (at least in the Muslim mind). Fatima and her sister had missed their rail connection after a delayed flight from Cairo and found themselves stranded during a rainstorm in a mid-size European city in the middle of the night, without hotel reservations or cash-in-hand. Being a good Christian (not) and having nothing better to do on my way home from work, I escorted them to a nearby hostel.

The desk clerk refused to give them a room or even allow them to wait out the storm in the foyer which featured a sofa and plenty of empty chairs. The next train to their destination was only some six hours hence. Apparently, the attending bigot was offended by the hijab and ankle-length dress of the older woman.

My advice to the self-righteous arsehole: “Vattene a fanculo!

I then summoned a taxi and instructed the driver to deliver the women to a decent hotel, stuffing enough euros into his paw to make it worthwhile. That was all. No other expectations. No sex (I know that’s what you were thinking).

Now, I’ve escorted Christian women to more than a few one-star (or less) hotels but never a Muslim, despite the fact that for many years my best friend and workmate was a Muslim male. That’s another story, told elsewhere. Suffice to say that if you want the most faithful and loyal mate who will have your back every time, choose a Muslim. The only way to do this, of course, is to wear a huge set of blinders, but isn’t that what we do anyway?

Next day, I returned to the hostel that had refused those women the courtesy of a few hours of safety out of the rain and complained to the manager, suggesting that I would put in a world with ultra-Woke city hall that he was actually running a bordello (whorehouse) if he didn’t immediately fire that night clerk. Apparently, he did.

Since I’d left the women with my phone number in case they ran into any more trouble, next day I received a WhatsApp thanking me for being a good Muslim (laugh out loud here).

Fatima’s sons, I later found out, are a medical doctor and a pharmacist. She and her professor husband didn’t groom them for jihad. They seem like good family people like ourselves who don’t place too much credit on religion but strive to raise healthy children, look after their elders, and keep their heads down. Fatima doesn’t even wear the hajib although her sister, whom I’d also encountered in the street, resembles a walking tent. Obviously, there’s still some latitude in parts of the Muslim world.

I suspect that Fatima had undergone female genital mutilation as a small girl, as some 90% of Egyptian women suffered during her generation, so it’s amazing that she can keep a positive outlook. She smiles, which I’ve never seen Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) do. Tlaib’s Dearborn, Michigan, constituency is the female genital mutilation capital of the USA.

Tlaib also uses naughty language.

While Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) condemn Israel while praising Hamas, Arab sheiks are calling for the annihilation of the Palestinians, every man, woman, and child. They shame Benjamin Netanyahu as a coward, not because he’s a Jew, but because he’s a Jew who refuses to commit actual genocide against barbarians that Arabs themselves would have torched long ago had the Israelis not been saddled with the problem. Not a single Muslim-ruled country will take Palestinian so-called refugees. Perhaps it’s because they aren’t refugees at all. They’re a plague on humanity, as the sheik in the video insists.

Rashida Tlaib is Palestinian.

Would I leave her in the rain in the middle of the night in a city where she didn’t speak the language, where muggers and rapists and troublesome migrants aren’t fussy about their targets? Absolutely.

The one on the left (Ilhan Omar) is complicit in a $9 billion (or is it $19 billion?) fraud, while the one on the right (Rashida Tlaib) allows practitioners in her constituency to cut out little girls’ clitorises and sew their vaginas shut while screaming for the destruction of the American Empire.

Where are Joe McCarthy and the McCarren-Walter Act of 1952 when the country needs them? And, hey! Why isn’t Tlaib wearing a hijab like her partner in crime? I think the country has a right to know. I think the Prophet would be furious at all the hair she’s flaunting.

Do Tlaib’s and Omar’s daughters wear the hijab or maybe the burqa? If not, then why not? Have their own kids been “cut”?

Questions, questions.

If there ever comes a someday, I’ll ask Fatima for the answers.

The individuals pictured herein are non-orgasmic.

Further reading